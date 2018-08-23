Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Businesses Communications Government Network

Comcast/Charter Lobby Asks FTC To Preempt State Broadband Regulations (arstechnica.com) 78

Posted by BeauHD from the hands-off-approach dept.
Lobby groups on behalf of Comcast and Charter are asking the FTC to preempt state and local broadband regulations. "In comments filed this week, cable industry lobby group NCTA told the FTC that 'there is plainly no reasonable basis in today's marketplace for singling out ISPs for unique regulatory burdens,'" reports Ars Technica. "The FTC should let 'market forces' prevent bad behavior and avoid specific net neutrality or privacy regulation for the broadband industry, the lobby group said." From the report: The comments were filed in an FTC proceeding titled "Competition and Consumer Protection in the 21st Century." The FTC is planning to hold hearings on the communications industry, the FTC's enforcement processes, and other competition and consumer protection topics. "The FTC should ensure that the Internet is subject to uniform, consistent federal regulations, including by issuing guidance explicitly setting forth that inconsistent state and local requirements are preempted," the NCTA wrote.

The FTC should endorse and reinforce the FCC's ruling by issuing guidance to state attorneys general and consumer protection authorities reaffirming that they are bound by FCC and FTC precedent in this arena," NCTA argued. NCTA's filing focused mostly on potential privacy regulation, saying that the FCC should continue its "technology-neutral approach to privacy and data security." Net neutrality concerns are best addressed by existing antitrust laws, the filing said.

Comcast/Charter Lobby Asks FTC To Preempt State Broadband Regulations More | Reply

Comcast/Charter Lobby Asks FTC To Preempt State Broadband Regulations

Comments Filter:

  • Whine Whine .. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Thursday August 23, 2018 @09:35PM (#57183736) Homepage

    But But we paid all that money to get our way with the federal.

    Whine ... Whine ... Whine....

    Please don't let the states take away our cash cow. All these regulation we will now have to keep up with.. its not fair....*stomping feet*

    Whine ,,, Whine ... Whine..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      But But we paid all that money to get our way with the federal.

      Hey. State and local politicians have gotta eat too.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Hey, as long as they're arguing for "market forces," let them eat their cake. If they don't want to be regulated like service neutral common carriers, local governments and private land owners can charge them up the wazoo for "right of way" access. And, they'll have to negotiate with probably hundreds of thousands of entities for that access.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I like the way you're thinking. I think they should get a blanket exemption for any kind of government interference. Let the market force take care of people who want to murder them for bad service, of people who want to sell their infrastructure for scrape metal, of people who want to hold their techs for ransom.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Oh yes, market forces. So no more stopping "community broadband" when it outcompetes entrenched players? That kind of free market?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by 1ucius ( 697592 )

        The base rule is that state law is only preempted only if there is a conflict, but there is a long standing / widely accepted exception conflict can be assumed in highly regulated industries. That is, if it's not forbidden, it's required (or at least fine).

        Factually speaking, cable companies have a decent case that their industry is heavily regulated; they can point to several very large books of federal regs. Whether or not you'd prefer different regulations count as "common carrier" is irrelevant.

    • Re: Whine Whine .. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday August 23, 2018 @10:40PM (#57183952) Journal
      I can't blame them. They have a sympathetic government regulator, so it is logical for them to try to get as much as they can while the kitchen is open. I don't blame them, I just want them to die in a fire.

      • I can't blame them. They have a sympathetic government regulator, so it is logical for them to try to get as much as they can while the kitchen is open. I don't blame them, I just want them to die in a fire.

        They have a paid crony, so it is logical for them to steal as much as possible from The People while the door is unlocked. I do blame them, so I want them to die of ass cancer... in a fire.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by drakaan ( 688386 )
        We can always hope that some telco bigwig in California gets caught up in a wildfire that could have been prevented if they hadn't throttled EMS wireless connections.

  • One can dream... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by azuroff ( 318072 ) on Thursday August 23, 2018 @09:48PM (#57183782)

    Dear NCTA,

    We agree with you 100% that market forces are the best way to prevent bad behavior. Accordingly, we will instruct each city and state that grants one of your member companies a cable franchise to open up those franchises to any company desiring to provide internet service. Once every household in the country has a minimum of 4 different ISPs to choose from, we can discuss the state-level regulations mentioned in your letter.

    Sincerely,
    The FTC

    • Agreed!!! Because 75% of the US can only pick from one ISP and they over charge us because of it.

    • You kid, but in Belgium by law, three telecom cellphone networks operators are required.
      So when onebought another in a EU deal, they had to sell.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Once every household in the country has a minimum of 4 different ISPs to choose from, we can discuss the state-level regulations mentioned in your letter.

      Sincerely,
      The FTC

      Internet is a bit like roads and well electricity and all the rest. It isn't practical for everyone to run wires/fiber/etc. I'd like to see a bit of government management or at least regulation on that part, then yes, bring it back to a central office and let people choose. It would be a Win, well except for the people that have been abusing their monopolies, but government is supposed to be for the people, not for the already rich corporations.

      Captcha: Insane

  • Market forces (Score:5, Insightful)

    by yorgasor ( 109984 ) <.ron. .at. .tritechs.net.> on Thursday August 23, 2018 @09:52PM (#57183802) Homepage

    Yeah, but market forces only work when there's competition. They've all lobbied to prevent any real competition. I only have one choice when it comes to any real broadband. Satellite just doesn't count.

  • I wish... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SirAstral ( 1349985 ) on Thursday August 23, 2018 @09:55PM (#57183814)

    I could convince all the pro NN folks to drop that pursuit and instead pursue taking the monopolies themselves away from the ISP's entirely. The poles, wires, and buried cable all become publicly funded just like roads and managed by contract bid out to whoever wants to run and maintain them so long as it is never one of the carriers, where the businesses now pay for the % of bandwidth their customers use with the price set by a commission, where anyone willing to start a new ISP can easily move into the marketspace and offer broadband to their neighbors without Comcast, Verizon, Cox, or whoever from blocking them in court or BS laws!

    AND also removing all local municipalities from being able to sign exclusive deals with ISP's entirely!

    Prices would drop like dying flies and every carrier would be advertising how they don't track you, keep your data private, and would never throttle your connection to netflix over comcast!

    • You've absolutely hit the nail on the head. Get rid of the monopolies.. give them the same deregulation we gave to the telecom world with CLECs. Suddenly, prices will drop like hail from a thunderstorm.. just like long distance did in the 90s.

    • Google manged to win the rights to the poles in several markets and didn't do anything with it. They couldn't make it profitable. The problem is the investment is too high. You can't compete. Comcast and cost pay somewhere between $9-$15/mo to get you internet and charge $70+ for it (based on SEC filings). That gives them a _lot_ of room to drop their pants and kill any competitor who enters the market, making competing way, way too risky.

      If you want things to improve you're going to need more regulatio

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

        Screw the poles - bury the cables instead. A lot less maintenance even though it's more expensive.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by faedle ( 114018 )

          It's more expensive. Do you have any idea HOW expensive? In some cases, burying costs 10x the cost of hanging on poles. Plus, you can't imagine the headaches involved when you have to cross a highway.

          ---
          Disclaimer: feedle works for one of the aformentioned bastards

          • imagine the mess of property rights. That's another reason we have monopolies. The cable companies get special dispensations for forcing property owners to let them work on their property in exchange for providing service. It's similar to eminent domain.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by 1ucius ( 697592 )

        "If you want things to improve you're going to need more regulation, not less."

        I'd say it's the exact opposite. For example, my local cable provider loves to claim it's not a monopoly b/c anyone can enter the market, and they are technically correct. The city, however, requires that those new entrants provide service to everyone. That is, you can't start with a few neighborhood and build out. It's all or nothing. And that makes it practically impossible to enter.

    • So basically your idea is to drop all attempts at meaningful regulations aimed at preventing monopoly abuse, and instead focus exclusively on something that will never happen? Sometimes I think people who talk like you do are anti-NN... you know ending ISP monopolies isn't something that has any realistic chance of happening any time soon, so the net result of your plan is just abandoning NN period. It seems like a really dishonest way to argue against it. There's simply no valid reason why both shouldn't b
    • Have a government run company own and operate the wires and cell towers. Let companies compete to make use of that network. It's what we do with roads.
    • Honestly breaking their monopolies is probably the key here. Net Neutrality is a solution to a symptom. In order for their 'market forces' excuse to work, they would need to either be broken up or barred from interfering/driving out startups. Seeing as no one has had the balls to hit them with an anti-trust suit. I think the best thing local governments could do is pass laws protecting startup/small ISPs - any time I hear about someone trying to start their own, it's always in a news article about how Comca
  • They are just freaking out because many states do NOT agree with the FTC. The people have spoken out we want fair pricing, non-blocked and unfiltered Internet. States are passing their own laws to put that back in place and the cable companies are freaking out. They want to over charge us and block streaming to force us to go back to the days of TV. No one has TV anymore that died years ago. The cable companies did not get it when we the "customer" were telling them we don't want phone, I have a cell phone,

  • States Rights!!!... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Daemonik ( 171801 ) on Thursday August 23, 2018 @10:14PM (#57183886) Homepage
    ...only matter to Republicans when the states are Republican controlled and don't fight the Republican agenda of giving to the rich and screwing everyone else, otherwise it's Federal Tyranny all the way!

  • And that's all there is to it.

    The county government to which I pay my property taxes is a market force, too, and that's why I've got Gigabit fiber on our municipal broadband network for $75/month.

  • Fuck you, Comcast. (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Friday August 24, 2018 @01:23AM (#57184492) Journal
    Fuck you sideways with a rusty chainsaw, Comcast. You're just waiting for your chance to screw everyone, aren't you?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      Same with Charter! Argh!

  • The states should amend the constitution (Score:3)

    by shaitand ( 626655 ) on Friday August 24, 2018 @09:25AM (#57185894) Journal
    Per Article 5 of the Constitution, 34 states are required to convene a convention and 37 to pass the amendment. Yes, the internet and network neutrality is that important.

    But they could take the opportunity to fix a few other overreaches of federal power as well, reign in the commerce clause, clarify the right to bear arms, the right to privacy, force the federal government to shrink and limit strongarming states with strings attached funding by diverting income tax to the states, put limits on time in position for top brass military and congress, etc.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      put limits on time in position for top brass military and congress, etc.

      That would be ideal..... Lifetime term limit for running for either house of congress: 6 Terms maximum. No more than 2 terms can be consecutive terms, the 2nd or later cumulative term can only be followed by a 2-year or longer period not working as an appointee or federal or state employee, lobbyist, contractor, consultant, or person working in Washington DC or other state or federal buildings, and no more than 3 terms

      • Yes, there is a lot of reform that everybody agrees needs fixed and a lot the courts have assumed over the years. Pretending amending the Constitution is some insurmountable barrier and spreading the myth that it requires congress is something all those unlimited term congressmen want you to believe, it helps boost federal power and especially that of congress beyond what the Constitution gives it, pretending their laws are the highest in the land.

        There are already 22 states coming together and passing thin

  • "We value the inteterstate commerce clause and the value of enforced uniformity to help companies not have to deal with 50 different regulatory burdens and stop them from getting away wi..."

    "We're on the other side now."

    "Oh. We value giving the states the freedom to be 50 different experiments to see what works best."

    And opposite with the other party.

  • Comcast and Charter are asking the FTC to preempt state and local broadband regulations. "In comments filed this week

    Sorry.... The FTC is not congress nor the judiciary and doesn't have the authority to get to decide when state laws and regulations more-restrictive than the federal rules may be pre-empted and negated by the federal authority.

    In general states can pass more restrictive rules on any things built and commerce conducted inside their state.

    Requiring Network Neutrality regarding

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by 1ucius ( 697592 )

      Actually they do....there is a long standing / widely accepted rule that federal regulators of highly regulated industries "occupy the field." That is, we don't require them to explicitly preempt state laws.

      Your "In general" statement is also too broad see e.g., dormant commerce clause.

Slashdot Top Deals

Real programs don't eat cache.

Close