Comcast/Charter Lobby Asks FTC To Preempt State Broadband Regulations

Lobby groups on behalf of Comcast and Charter are asking the FTC to preempt state and local broadband regulations . "In comments filed this week , cable industry lobby group NCTA told the FTC that 'there is plainly no reasonable basis in today's marketplace for singling out ISPs for unique regulatory burdens,'" reports Ars Technica. "The FTC should let 'market forces' prevent bad behavior and avoid specific net neutrality or privacy regulation for the broadband industry, the lobby group said." From the report: