Facebook Bans the Sale of All Kodi Boxes (torrentfreak.com) 110

Posted by BeauHD from the cease-and-desist dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: Facebook previously banned the sale of fully-loaded pirate streaming devices, as did Amazon and eBay, but the social network appears to have expanded this to all Kodi-powered hardware now. This is made clear in the prohibited content section of the company's commerce policies, as shown below. Facebook states that users are no longer allowed to promote "the sale or use of streaming devices with KODI installed." In addition, jailbroken or loaded devices are also banned from the platform. The issue was first noticed by CordCuttersNews which notes that sellers who violate the policy may have their Facebook accounts banned. Interestingly, Facebook will still permit the sale of "add-on equipment for KODI devices," including keyboards and remotes. However, selling any devices with the software itself is no longer allowed.

  • I guess they will ban VCRs next? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kalpol ( 714519 ) on Monday August 13, 2018 @05:37PM (#57118778)
    If they ban Kodi they'd better start banning Raspberry Pis, Mythboxes, HDHomerun tuners, and VCRs.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      And Windows, XBox, ....

    • Don't remind them. I'm sure what you're talking about is on the 2025-2030 roadmap.

    • LOL they should also be banning Amazon Fire sticks since you can easily put Kodi on them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ark1 ( 873448 )
      Kodi as an open-source media platform is a threat to Facebook. Piracy is just an excuse to give it a boot. Competition is bad mmmmk?

      • Kodi as an open-source media platform

        It's open-source, therefore it can be forked.

        And according to Kodi, forks must [kodi.wiki] be re-branded.

        The XBMC Foundation requires that all forks of Kodi/XBMC must be rebranded, unless otherwise granted permission from the XBMC Foundation. In other words, they cannot be called Kodi or XBMC, and may not include the Kodi or XBMC logos, graphics, or other trademarks.

        So let Facebook ban Kodi. Then sit back and watch as they play whack-a-mole with the many compulsorily re-branded variations of the software.

  • So they just sell the hardware and an installation instruction.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by penix1 ( 722987 )

      From the list...

      Promoting the sale or use of streaming devices with KODI installed

      (emphasis added). So it is against this policy to even describe how to do it. What this will do is kill the developers who use FB most notably the build developers.

  • Need to go further! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They should ban every device that can have Kodi installed!
    While they're at it, they need to ban any device that can be used to view child pornography!...including paper!

  • Great writeup (Score:3)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Monday August 13, 2018 @05:43PM (#57118806)

    One problem with it: What are KODI devices?

    • One problem with it: What are KODI devices?

      I'd answer by saying there are more different devices that can run kodi than can access bookface.

    • One problem with it: What are KODI devices?

      The list is short, computers, tablets, phones, just about anything that can run windows, Android, Linux, IOS or OS X, with KODI installed. Windows Phones are OK to sell.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Kodi (formerly known as XBMC) ...how unimpressed should I be.
      XBMC is an annoying interface.
      I would assume Kodi has made it better.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Trogre ( 513942 )

      XBox Media Centers.

      • XBox Media Centers.

        Damm, I'm in trouble. I spent a couple of hours getting my Media Center Windows 7 machine working again after switching cable providers this weekend. I use old Xbox 360's as set top boxes and I get to watch TV anyplace in the house w/o paying the cable company for their set-top boxes at $12 each/month.

        Sarc off

        • Want to buy my Ceton InfiniTV 4-tuner card? Had it running on a Windows 7 MC machine until the thing became too unstable. Turns out it was the RAM, but by the time I'd figured that out, I'd already switched to TiVo for the WAF. It's just sitting there right now.

          It really was the best thing since ReplayTV went out of business. TiVo is OK, but it's not MC. Only downside I can see to your method is that an X360 is a lot louder than a TiVo Mini.

    • Re:Great writeup (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Voyager529 ( 1363959 ) <voyager529NO@SPAMyahoo.com> on Monday August 13, 2018 @06:59PM (#57119166)

      Here's the real-world answer:

      Many different streaming appliances - but most commonly Amazon Fire Sticks - can be jailbroken to load additional software onto them. Kodi is the most common of the programs that are added. The reason for this is not because of Kodi itself, but because the third party repositories that allow pirated movie streams and other similar media to be consumed with relative ease, and obviously without paying for it or even the annoyance of picking out which streaming app has what, and so forth.

      Less-tech-savvy folks tend to prefer these devices over traditional torrent downloads because ISPs have been stepping up on the *AA letters when public trackers are used. Unlike Plex or other DLNA servers they don't require a local server to be implemented, and the ability to buy a pre-configured device means that they don't even have to watch a Youtube tutorial to do it themselves.

      Despite the fact that Kodi has done everything short of disallowing third party add-ons and repo addresses to dissuade people from utilizing pirated streams, their OSS software has been heavily circulated in this way, and since "Kodi" is the most prominently branded part of the process, it became the means by which non-Slashdot people identify "watching still-in-theaters movies, at home, for free".

      And no, I don't own one...but at least five friends have asked me to jailbreak their Amazon Fire Sticks or Chromecasts for the purpose.

      • Amazon Fire Sticks - can be jailbroken to load additional software onto them.

        It's called "sideloading" and it's an option in settings. This is changing the wallpaper on your phone level shit.

    • Cheap little boxes that run Android and plug into your TV. Nobody here will admit it but they are primarily used to stream pirated content.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by quenda ( 644621 )

        Cheap little boxes that run Android

        Why is it they are all sold running Android, when KODI works better under a more minimal Linux?

        It is very easy to install LibreElec on a supported KODI box, and get a number of advantages.

        https://libreelec.tv/ [libreelec.tv]

  • First they came for the 3D gun files... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday August 13, 2018 @05:47PM (#57118822)

    ...and you cheered; now reap your bitter reward of hate.

    Not that Facebook is required to do anything. But many Facebook users were rewarding them for censorship, so should not be anything but surprised when the reward for your support is increased censorship that will eventually encompass all content that is not Care Bears.

    • As someone who didn't comment one way or another on banning flimsy plastic single shot "guns", can we quit with the "If they do X to thing I don't like, then one day they might do X to something I do like!" takes because they're completely moronic.

      Facebook is perfectly capable of banning the use of its facilities to sell KODI boxes without banning 3D Plastic Guns. Its ban on 3D plastic guns is completely irrelevant.

      Moreover, the principle "We must never do X with bad things because it might be used wit

  • maybe they should ban comuters too (Score:5, Insightful)

    by renegade600 ( 204461 ) on Monday August 13, 2018 @05:48PM (#57118828)

    computers, mobile devices, gaming consoles all can stream illegal material.

    come to think of it, lets ban facebook, people use it to share kiddy porn, share links to illegal material, also facebook illegally collect data from non-users who have no way to tell them to stop like the members do. they also share personal data collected...

    The reality is, kodi is legit device that streams legal content. If you decided to ban everything that can be used for illegal activity, then there will be nothing left but to twiddle our fingers - as long as that is what we are using our fingers for.

  • Censorship of double-plus ungood political viewpoints and now sales restrictions imposed by MAFIAA. Facebook, you're headed for obscurity now.

  • This changes everything (Score:5, Funny)

    by scourfish ( 573542 ) <scourfish.yahoo@com> on Monday August 13, 2018 @05:54PM (#57118860)
    I know that when I want to purchase something, I don't think Amazon or Ebay or Craigslist. I think Facebook, the de-facto powerhouse of e-commerce. Who will take up the reigns in light of this gaping loss of places to buy streaming devices?

    • Dang - I've been getting this wrong too. For beheading videos, I've been going to ebay.

      Honestly, FB's 'standards' are somewhat baffling sometimes.

  • Easily fixed. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Locke2005 ( 849178 ) on Monday August 13, 2018 @05:56PM (#57118878)
    Rename the software to KODJ, and sale of hardware with it installed is allowed by Facebook, then? How often do we need to rename the software? (I work for a medical device manufacturer. Our project was just renamed. As near as I can tell, the only reason for renaming the project is that the FCC can only audit us on the project we are currently working on, not previous projects, so we periodically rename projects to minimize audit exposure. Nothing has changed in the project to warrant a name change!)
  • Let it be a bit harder for the technically inept to pirate things. The masses bring too much negative attention to pirating services.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dissy ( 172727 )

      Let it be a bit harder for the technically inept to pirate things. The masses bring too much negative attention to pirating services.

      Except kodi isn't a pirating service, it's a video player.
      Just like Windows Media Player or your Chrome Cast dongle.

      If you are the person instructing any of those players to play pirated content, that is 100% on your head for doing it, not the video player.

      • Let's be real here. How many people buy kodi boxes to watch legal streams?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dissy ( 172727 )

          Let's be real here. How many people buy kodi boxes to watch legal streams?

          The same number of people that buy windows to run legal software. Or that buy an xbox/playstation to play legal games. Or that buy cable to watch legal pay per view. Or buy a chrome cast to watch purchased movies or free youtube videos.

          As one who has used kodi from when it was called xbox media center and actually ran on the xbox, I can honestly say I have never once watched an illegal stream, be it with kodi or any other video player or even a web browser.

          On the other hand I never have and never would b

          • I'm currently using 3 RPi's running OpenElec to stream movies via CIFS from one of them as master. Works great. I never looked at how to use them to connect to torrents (d/l speed is horrible with my ATT service). But, after reading this, maybe I need to go watch some tutorials.

          • I'd wager that a really high percentage of people who buy those devices do it to stream illegal contents (and *paying* for those subscriptions). And it really does give KODI a bad name.

  • That's a new one. I never knew Facebook was like eBay and Amazon.

    They aren't doing a very good job marketing this capability.

    • That's a new one. I never knew Facebook was like eBay and Amazon.

      It isn't. They don't get a percentage of sales, just ad impressions.

      They aren't doing a very good job marketing this capability.

      It's not very capable, either. Maybe they're waiting until it doesn't suck.

      • The advantage of facebook is that you can join local groups, so you can restrict your buying/selling to stuff you can actually collect from someone and view before you buy. This is a massive advantage over eBay for things like secondhand clothing.

        According to the missus.

        • That's an advantage, but you get the same advantage from craigslist, which is a much less crap site than facebook. It's not perfect (for example, if titles are long then you can't see the button to hide postings on the thumbnail view) but it's much less annoying. I'm super-tired of things jumping around on the facebook page while I'm trying to click on them, resulting in all kinds of unwanted page loads... which is no doubt why they do it. I don't let the pages load long enough to load any ads which might m

  • I liked Facebook better... (Score:3)

    by GrahamJ ( 241784 ) on Monday August 13, 2018 @06:19PM (#57119012)

    ...when it was just a way for Zuck to get off on yearbook photos. Can we go back to breastfeeding pix, pirating boxes and Putin pupeteering stupid Americans?

    • ...when it was just a way for Zuck to get off on yearbook photos. Can we go back to breastfeeding pix, pirating boxes and Putin pupeteering stupid Americans?

      Why no, we can't.

      If FB can do the "oh no, OMG Putin, OMG, "fake news!"" stuff, they can do then this too. FB knows what's best, after all.

      "But they'll never re-educate me!! I'm a loyal party member!"

      Ah, that's not how this works, comrade ...

  • Facebook is a store, now? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jtara ( 133429 ) on Monday August 13, 2018 @07:08PM (#57119210)

    I guess I missed something while I was never on Facebook...

    Facebook is a store now?

    Facebook has a merchant platform?

    Facebook is banning promotion of devices with Kodi pre-installed by users/company presences? (Or whatever they call them...)

    Did Trump just make Zuckerberg Secretary of Commerce?

    So, I guess it's a trend to ban pre-installation of open-source software, now?

    Sure, today is Kodi. Tomorrow it's cURL...

    • Yes, Yes, Yes, No, No, Unlikley.

      And you must really have missed it because we've talked about the Facebook marketplace a few times on Slashdot.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fedos ( 150319 )
      Facebook has had a merchant platform for quite some time now. They have the right to decide what can and cannot be sold there, whether or not that decision makes any sense.

  • Will they finally stop sending spam after banning me, too? Seems like an excellent reason to list KODI boxes on Facebook.

  • The Slippery Slope in Action (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Jarwulf ( 530523 ) on Monday August 13, 2018 @08:07PM (#57119492)
    First they said they'd never censor. Then its just for cp. Then its just for that and terrorism. Then its just for all that and neonazis. Then its only all the former and the altright which are just like neonazis trust us. then its just for all that and conspiracy theories, then 'fake and misleading news'. Now its copyright infringement... But trust them, they'll just censor this little thing and no more.
  • and the FB universe was at peace again.
  • I've already cut the cable, replacing it with a Pi 3B+ with Plex via Roku. I need to google kodi to see how to get it running on my system.
  • Why should I care? Pretty soon the only things you'll be able to buy at Facebook/Amazon/eBay is toilet paper and razor blades. Wait. Forget the razor blades. The "mothers against cutters" got to them and razor blades are banned now too.

  • I recently banned Facebook, so... yeah. Might have to get Kodi just to spite all these people.

  • then just sell the device without software.
    people are free to put any OS they want on it, there are multiple images available online.

    or

    sell it with a bare bones linux on it.
    oh, look, somebody made a script available that will install kodi on it.

    ofcourse i think what facebook did here is bellow anything.
    kodi is awesome, sure it is used to play pirated material, but facebook itself contains pirated material, maybe facebook should ban facebook from facebook.

  • All this will do is cause people to get creative...(i.e. Sell the box without Kodi and e-mail the purchaser with instructions that include a download link to put Kodi on the device and countless other workarounds.) People will always find a way around a limitation, how much work someone is willing to put into it is another story but there is always a way. Not to mention, Facebook is not the only marketplace no matter how hard they are trying.
  • I'm pretty sure regulation agencies in many countries would have a problem with this. It's effectively a monopoly in one space enforcing a very specific ban on a product in another space via contractural means, something which Google and Microsoft, to name a few, have already been punished and regulated for. Complain about this to your local competition watchdog agency!
  • They've really gone an maligned a perfectly good piece of software. Kodi does not promote or enable piracy. They just happen to have a very extensible plug-in system that anyone can use to add components to and customize the app.

    Sadly, if Team Kodi wants to deal with this, the only way I see them being able to do it is by changing their plug-in system so that only signed plug-ins can be installed and run. That and lawsuits, lots of lawsuits. But those cost lots of money.

