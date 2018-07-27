364 Idaho Inmates Hacked Their Prison Tablets For Free Credits (bleepingcomputer.com) 45
According to local Idaho media, 364 inmates across at least five institutions exploited a vulnerability in their prison-issued tablets to assign nearly $225,000 worth of digital credits to their accounts. They were then able to use these credits to buy music and games. Bleeping Computer reports: The hacked tablets have been used at low-security level prisons across the U.S. for a few years now. They've been offered through a partnership between CenturyLink and JPay. Spokespersons for both companies said the vulnerability inmates exploited was identified and fixed. Officials from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDC) said there was no loss of state funds as a result of the hack, as inmates transferred only JPay-managed (fictitious) digital credits to their accounts. Most inmates transferred small amounts of credits to their tablet accounts. JPay said it recovered more than $65,000 worth of digital credits from the 364 inmate accounts. The company has suspended the ability to buy games and music via digital credits on the tablets of offending inmates. Email functionality was left intact, and the company plans to recover the incurred losses.
...fictitious digital credits...
...company plans to recover the losses...
Yes, that should take about a minute since $0 = $0.
What the fuck is there to do in Idaho?
Drugs. And then what else are police going to do? Only 0.6% of Idaho's population is black, so harassing black people only occupies so much of their time. What's better than the low hanging fruit of drug users, especially in a state that's rabidly anti-pot, lacking even any form of medical marijuana use.
Tablets in prisons make correctional officers and managers happy. Inmates maintain community ties, they have something to do with their time, and like any privilege that can be taken away it's a tool the administration can use to control behavior.
"Allowing internet access to convicted criminals is NEVER a good idea!"
A felony DUI (for example, injuring a passenger while drunk driving, or prior DUI convictions, or their being kids in the car) will easily get you jail time, and deservedly so.
But there is no threat to society in him having access to the internet while serving time.
But there is no threat to society in him having access to the internet while serving time.
And we're ever so thankful you're not a judge, and your statement has no case law to back it.
Nope sorry. You are being isolated from the rest of human society, in what should be an educational facility, a reform school for adults (seriously, fail and you do not get out). That means those outside should not have to deal with you in any way at all, not personally and not via the internet. The law should be, no prisoner is allowed to initiate communications with the outside world and can only receive communications from the outside world.
They all should have the exact same access to content, no one g
Since these are low security prisons, prisoners should be allowed to watch TV in several lounges, listen to an AM/FM radio in their cells, and use a land-line phone for a few minutes a day. Other than that, they should have access to carefully selected books, and newspapers. No internet access at all, not even email.
Allowing internet access to convicted criminals is NEVER a good idea!
Email is the modern replacement for snail mail so prisoners should have some access to it. However all their emails, except to and from their lawyers, should be monitored.
For maximum security prisons, prisoners should get a few minutes a week on a land-line phone.
Also you seem to have missed all the exploitative practices regarding prison supplied phone services
$17 for a 15-minute local phone call (Score:3)
$17 for a 15-minute local phone call it about time for rates to come down.
They did (Score:1)
If it's funny money can we drop the $ signs (Score:4, Insightful)
It looks like this whole system is a scam to suck money from the inmates. Probably very high charges for pad rental, email, games, etc. Good to see them striking back to free the system.
So they gave tablets with weak security to inmates at a prison.
And the tablets had a mechanism to buy services - music, games, etc.
And 364 convicts broke the security and stole services - an average of $618 worth each, as much as $11,000 in one case.
Why is this surprising?
