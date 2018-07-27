Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


364 Idaho Inmates Hacked Their Prison Tablets For Free Credits (bleepingcomputer.com) 45

Posted by BeauHD from the short-on-funds dept.
According to local Idaho media, 364 inmates across at least five institutions exploited a vulnerability in their prison-issued tablets to assign nearly $225,000 worth of digital credits to their accounts. They were then able to use these credits to buy music and games. Bleeping Computer reports: The hacked tablets have been used at low-security level prisons across the U.S. for a few years now. They've been offered through a partnership between CenturyLink and JPay. Spokespersons for both companies said the vulnerability inmates exploited was identified and fixed. Officials from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDC) said there was no loss of state funds as a result of the hack, as inmates transferred only JPay-managed (fictitious) digital credits to their accounts. Most inmates transferred small amounts of credits to their tablet accounts. JPay said it recovered more than $65,000 worth of digital credits from the 364 inmate accounts. The company has suspended the ability to buy games and music via digital credits on the tablets of offending inmates. Email functionality was left intact, and the company plans to recover the incurred losses.

  • Fictitious digital credits... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by gavron ( 1300111 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @08:58PM (#57021992)

    > ...fictitious digital credits...

    > ...company plans to recover the losses...

    Yes, that should take about a minute since $0 = $0.

  • Idaho? Even has a prison? (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What'd they do, steal a spud or two? What the fuck is there to do in Idaho? What kind of name is Idaho for a state anyway? Let's forget about Idaho and talk about Wyoming. What kind of name is Wyoming for a state anyway? Now, Montana. That's a state! And what a name!

    • What the fuck is there to do in Idaho?

      Drugs. And then what else are police going to do? Only 0.6% of Idaho's population is black, so harassing black people only occupies so much of their time. What's better than the low hanging fruit of drug users, especially in a state that's rabidly anti-pot, lacking even any form of medical marijuana use.

  • In case anybody's wondering (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Tablets in prisons make correctional officers and managers happy. Inmates maintain community ties, they have something to do with their time, and like any privilege that can be taken away it's a tool the administration can use to control behavior.

  • If it's funny money can we drop the $ signs (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @09:11PM (#57022044)
    the whole thing makes it seem like they did something horrible, when all they did was game the system to get some more games and music to pass the time with. I'm not opposed to that either. Prison shouldn't be about punishment, it should either be about containment (e.g. folks so dangerous we can't have them running the streets) or reform. Anything else is just sadism.

  • So they gave tablets with weak security to inmates at a prison.

    And the tablets had a mechanism to buy services - music, games, etc.

    And 364 convicts broke the security and stole services - an average of $618 worth each, as much as $11,000 in one case.

    Why is this surprising?

  • It must have been some harmless fun, lord knows they need it.

  • All prisoners should be forced to read random Facebook posts and Twitter feeds
    all day. Recidivists must also watch all Trending vids on youtube.

    So, tough guy, are you really sure you want to hold up that liquor store?

