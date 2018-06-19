Amazon Brings Alexa To Hotels (zdnet.com) 29
Amazon is finally bringing Alexa to the hotel room. The e-commerce giant announced Tuesday the launch of Alexa for Hospitality, a specialized version of the voice assistant that integrates into popular hotel software systems for guest services. From a report: Housed inside of an Echo device, Alexa for Hospitality is functionally identical to the Alexa used in homes, except tailored to a hotel's service options. Guests can tell Alexa to order room service, book a spa appointment, call for housekeeping, provide directions, or play music in their room, for example. On the privacy side, Amazon said hotels will not have access to voice recordings of Alexa interactions or responses, and recordings of Alexa commands are remotely wiped when the guest checks out of the hotel. However, hotels can use Alexa for Hospitality to "measure engagement through analytics and adapt services based on guest feedback," Amazon said. Alexa for Hospitality is available to hotels, vacation rentals, and other hospitality providers starting today, with Marriott International signed up to deploy the service across its hotel portfolio this summer.
You're going to be disappointed when Alexa sends a 13 year-old jockey to your room. Or maybe not.
Corporation brings always on spy microphones to public hotels
So better then buying a device which is listening to you in a home, I'll allow a hotel to purchase a device that listens to me in a room I'm renting. No way. If I saw this in my room, I would unplug it.
I better be able to unplug the darn thing or I'll be up at the front desk ASAP.
1. Unplug listening devices
2. Set the A/C to something above freezing
3. Open the windows
etc.
Who on earth wants one of these things in their hotel room?
More like:
1. Unplug the listening device
2. Realize the A/C, TV, lights and kettle are controlled by the (now off) listening device
3. Plug the listening device back in
Maybe you, but not me.
#3: Get a refund and find a different hotel.
Yeah right. That's nice and all, unless you just landed from a 7 hour flight, you're tired, and the hotel room was booked for you in advance by your company. I guarantee you most travelers in that kind of situation just give in and hit the sack.
Of course I have something to hide... my privacy. It's a real bass ackward way to look at it. I don't give people the ability to listen to me inside my house or bedroom because I don't have anything to hide. If you would like to, go ahead. For me, I'll "hide" all of my deep dark secrets, mainly because I can, and I want to.
Pity, it didn't work anyway. Must have gotten wet somehow. Good thing it wasn't plugged in.
