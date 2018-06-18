The Supreme Court Will Decide If Apple's App Store Is a Monopoly (wired.com) 33
The Supreme Court will review a 2011 class-action lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of operating an illegal monopoly by not allowing iPhone users to download mobile apps outside of its own App Store, reducing consumer choice. The case, being referred to as Apple Inc. v. Pepper., could have wide-reaching implications for consumers as well as other companies like Amazon. Wired reports: The dispute is over whether Apple, by charging app developers a 30 percent commission fee and only allowing iOS apps to be sold through its own store, has inflated the price of iPhone apps. Apple, supported by the Trump administration, argues that the plaintiffs in the case -- iPhone consumers -- don't have the right to sue under current antitrust laws in the U.S.
The case marks a rare instance in which the court has agreed not only to hear an antitrust case, but also one where no current disagreement exists in the circuit courts. The outcome could change decades of antitrust legal precedent -- either strengthening or weakening consumer protections against monopolistic power. The case also represents a huge source of revenue for Apple; the company raked in an estimated $11 billion last year in App Store commissions alone. The lawsuit centers around another Supreme Court case from 1977, Illinois Brick Co. v. Illinois, "which established what is known as the Illinois Brick Doctrine," reports Wired. "That rule says you can't sue for antitrust damages if you're not the direct purchaser of a good or service."
I wonder why? And I wonder if they know what a monopoly is..because it's pretty clear Apple's app store isn't.
That would be the same place you get self-published console games, I presume?
Here's a list of mobile phone app stores for you (Score:2)
IOS is an operating system. So is Android. You don't really care which one you use, as the user experience is similar.
Step 1.
Buy Android Phone:
Step 2. Go to one of:
Play Store
Aptoide.
ApkMirror.
Amazon Appstore.
GetJar.
SlideMe.
AppBrain.
F-Droid.
Mobogenie.
Please link me to the third party stores where I can buy iOS apps.
I'll wait.
Please link me to the third party manufacturers who are free to manufacture iPhones and distribute them independently from Apple, in exchange for a fair licensing fee.
I'll wait.
https://www.samsung.com/us/mob... [samsung.com]
close enough. Functionally equivalent. More open policy toward apps. Use at own risk.
But a clear, simple option.
Lower court ruled against Apple (Score:2)
In 2013, a district court in California initially sided with Apple, agreeing that the tech giant was shielded by the Illinois Brick Doctrine. But the plaintiffs appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed the lower court's opinion last year.
If only Apple had allowed side-loading apps a long time ago, I might have bought an iPhone.
The walled garden is a pro or a con, depending on your perspective.
There is no perspective from which disallowing side-loading is a pro. The "walled garden" doesn't keep malware out [bbc.com]. It's a nice convenience, just like Debian's package management system is a nice convenience.
Sideloading disallows you freedoms you could have. If you don't want those freedoms, then disallowing it is neutral for you: it's not a pro.
To me it doesn't matter whether the walled garden keeps malware out or not. I'd like to be allowed to determine for myself whether an app is trustworthy or not and not be coddled.
You're totally allowed to do this. You have the freedom not to purchase an iPhone, and instead get an Android phone. Nothing is stopping you. Have at it.
To me it doesn't matter whether the walled garden keeps malware out or not. I'd like to be allowed to determine for myself whether an app is trustworthy or not and not be coddled.
Why don't you write your own apps? Then you will know. What appears to be the typical Android user in Slashdot wants to be known as technically adroit enough to ascertain for certain that their Androis Apps are up to snuff - why don't they simply write their own apps?
Well put.
Clearly, disallowing side-loading benefits no cellphone user. Apple, on the other hand, may benefit, er, infinitesimally.
Also, I believe you always could side-load if you wanted by compiling the app yourself with XCode and loading it on the device, or at least you used to be able to do so. I can't rem
According to the article, the appellate court ruled against Apple:
In 2013, a district court in California initially sided with Apple, agreeing that the tech giant was shielded by the Illinois Brick Doctrine. But the plaintiffs appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed the lower court's opinion last year.
If only Apple had allowed side-loading apps a long time ago, I might have bought an iPhone.
Sure - but how much do you think they care about you? There are a number of people that like the iPhone because of it's usability. There are some who know what they are doing, but look at their phone as something really important that they must have total control over. And there are some like me, who know what they are doing, and who look at a phone the same way they look at a refrigerator. I want to turn it on, and I want it to work. And if I want to write apps for it, I will. It isn't terribly difficult.
Which is a false claim anyway:
Even if this is true, this is only for free open source apps. Besides the fact that this is a ridiculous amount of steps to go thru to get an app, this still doesn't give someone the ability to sell an app. Inflated prices and/or monopoly generally refers to apps that you pay money for not open source apps.
People can download the source code to many iOS apps from GitHub, Gitlab, SourceForge, etc. People can download Xcode for free and people can get a Developer Certificate for free to compile and install apps on their own iOS devices. You only need to pay Apple $99/year for a Developer Certificate that's enabled to deploy to TestFlight and the App Store.
Yes. An accurate statement that describes workarounds for a largish percentage of
/. readers, yet, almost nil mean Facebook denizens.
There are several recent (political & otherwise) developments that might lead a reasonable person to believe we are not a nation of logical thinkers.
I can't see the SCOTUS (Score:2)
You sure about that? (Score:3)
From what I'm reading, they are merely deciding on whether the class actually has standing to sue.
Oh, wait,
