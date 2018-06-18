Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Supreme Court Will Decide If Apple's App Store Is a Monopoly (wired.com) 33

Posted by BeauHD from the paradox-of-choice dept.
The Supreme Court will review a 2011 class-action lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of operating an illegal monopoly by not allowing iPhone users to download mobile apps outside of its own App Store, reducing consumer choice. The case, being referred to as Apple Inc. v. Pepper., could have wide-reaching implications for consumers as well as other companies like Amazon. Wired reports: The dispute is over whether Apple, by charging app developers a 30 percent commission fee and only allowing iOS apps to be sold through its own store, has inflated the price of iPhone apps. Apple, supported by the Trump administration, argues that the plaintiffs in the case -- iPhone consumers -- don't have the right to sue under current antitrust laws in the U.S.

The case marks a rare instance in which the court has agreed not only to hear an antitrust case, but also one where no current disagreement exists in the circuit courts. The outcome could change decades of antitrust legal precedent -- either strengthening or weakening consumer protections against monopolistic power. The case also represents a huge source of revenue for Apple; the company raked in an estimated $11 billion last year in App Store commissions alone. The lawsuit centers around another Supreme Court case from 1977, Illinois Brick Co. v. Illinois, "which established what is known as the Illinois Brick Doctrine," reports Wired. "That rule says you can't sue for antitrust damages if you're not the direct purchaser of a good or service."

  • I wonder why? And I wonder if they know what a monopoly is..because it's pretty clear Apple's app store isn't.

  • According to the article, the appellate court ruled against Apple:

    In 2013, a district court in California initially sided with Apple, agreeing that the tech giant was shielded by the Illinois Brick Doctrine. But the plaintiffs appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed the lower court's opinion last year.

    If only Apple had allowed side-loading apps a long time ago, I might have bought an iPhone.

      Sure - but how much do you think they care about you? There are a number of people that like the iPhone because of it's usability. There are some who know what they are doing, but look at their phone as something really important that they must have total control over. And there are some like me, who know what they are doing, and who look at a phone the same way they look at a refrigerator. I want to turn it on, and I want it to work. And if I want to write apps for it, I will. It isn't terribly difficult.

  • siding against Apple on this one. Not after Gorsuch got appointed. He's got a long history of siding with corporations over consumers. The argument will be that you can just get an Android and side load so no monopoly here. Heck, that might even be a valid legal argument.

  • You sure about that? (Score:3)

    by Khyber ( 864651 ) <techkitsune@gmail.com> on Monday June 18, 2018 @09:49PM (#56806850) Homepage Journal

    From what I'm reading, they are merely deciding on whether the class actually has standing to sue.

    Oh, wait, /. editors don't actually do any real editing.

