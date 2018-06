The Supreme Court Will Decide If Apple's App Store Is a Monopoly

The Supreme Court will review a 2011 class-action lawsuit against Apple , accusing the company of operating an illegal monopoly by not allowing iPhone users to download mobile apps outside of its own App Store, reducing consumer choice. The case, being referred to as Apple Inc. v. Pepper., could have wide-reaching implications for consumers as well as other companies like Amazon. Wired reports:The lawsuit centers around another Supreme Court case from 1977, Illinois Brick Co. v. Illinois , "which established what is known as the Illinois Brick Doctrine," reports Wired. "That rule says you can't sue for antitrust damages if you're not the direct purchaser of a good or service."