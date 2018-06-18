Australia Discontinues Its National Biometric ID Project (gizmodo.com.au) 38
The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's (ACIC) biometrics project, which adds facial recognition to a national crime database, is being discontinued following reports of delays and budget blowouts. From a report: This announcement comes after the project was suspended earlier this month and NEC Australia staff were escorted out of the building by security on Monday June 4. [...] ACIC contracted the NEC for the $52 million Biometric Identification Services project with the view of replacing the fingerprint identification system that is currently in place. The aim of the project, which was supposed to run until 2021, was to include palm print, foot prints and facial recognition to aid in police investigations. The Australian government stated that it wanted to provide Australians with a single digital identity by 2025.
"We" need nothing of the sort. Or maybe you could explain why you would destroy all privacy forever, dear fellow anonymous coward? Whatever for, what real or imagined evil are you so afraid of you would go that far?
And of course, that uniqueness property is assumed, probably contingent on more assumptions you haven't even thought of, and everything can be forged. The "harder" you make the identification, the harder you make it to recover from impersonation. But you cannot make forgery impossible. In other w
Uh, identical twins?
And why are they stopping? Incompetence? (Score:5, Interesting)
I like how they were planning to expand their criminal identification database into one single database for identifying all Australians. Descended from criminals, always and forever criminals? Or just the usual misguided idiocy we know so well?
Mmmm I smell views in line with the German Nazis in the 1930's
Vizzini: Yes, Australia. And you must have suspected I would have known the powder's origin, so I can clearly not choose the wine in front of me.
Insinuate people loyal to your cause either directly or because of ideological blinders put on by your propaganda in government, education, the media and the judiciary. Import massive amounts of foreigners, preferably with high fertility, strong religion and low IQ (slight problem in Australia compared to Europe) and allow the domestic economy to become owned by foreigners (easier in Australia than Europe).
Social cohesion, wages and most welfare relevant to the low fertility native population gets destroyed
A win for privacy-loving Australians! (Score:2, Informative)
A win for privacy-loving Australians!
Mandatory govt tracking is against human rights.
Voluntary govt tracking is different, like a passport. That is completely voluntary.
Probably a Good Thing (Score:2)
Probably a good thing given the fact that Hitler started out as one of them.