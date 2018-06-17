Was the Stanford Prison Experiment a Sham? (nypost.com) 27
Frosty Piss writes: The Stanford Prison Experiment was conducted in 1971 by psychology professor Philip Zimbardo using college students to investigate the psychological effects of perceived power by focusing on the struggle between prisoners and prison officers. In the study, volunteers were randomly assigned to be either "guards" or "prisoners" in a mock prison, with Zimbardo serving as the superintendent. The results seemed to show that the students quickly embraced their assigned roles, with some guards enforcing authoritarian measures and ultimately subjecting some prisoners to psychological torture, while many of the prisoners passively accepted psychological abuse and, by the officers' request, actively harassed other prisoners who tried to stop it. After Berkeley graduate Douglas Korpi appeared to have a nervous breakdown while playing the role of an inmate, the experiment was shut down. There's just one problem: Korpi's breakdown was a sham. Dr. Ben Blum took to Medium to publish his claims. "Blum's expose -- based on previously unpublished recordings of Zimbardo, a Stanford psychology professor, and interviews with the participants -- offers evidence that the 'guards' were coached to be cruel," reports New York Post. "One of the men who acted as an inmate told Blum he enjoyed the experiment because he knew the guards couldn't actually hurt him."
"There were no repercussions. We knew [the guards] couldn't hurt us, they couldn't hit us. They were white college kids just like us, so it was a very safe situation," said Douglas Korpi, who was 22-years-old when he acted as an inmate in the study. The Berkeley grad now admits the whole thing was fake. Zimbardo also "admitted that he was an active participant in the study, meaning he had influence over the results," reports New York Post. According to an audio recording from the Stanford archive, you can hear Zimbardo encouraging the guards to act "tough."
One thing I've come to realize is that all of the following should be eliminated from the human race:
* Psychologists
* Religious Leaders
* Lawyers
* Managers
* Executives
* Politicians
* (anyone who claims to have the "Magic Formula" for controlling/leading people)
Excuse me, how much for the rights to all the irony in your post?
Science: Is it replicable? (Score:3)
Has the study been replicated? Have the conclusions been replicated? Looks like a small British study about 15 years ago did; it brought the Stanford experiment results into question, perhaps.
Can someone with more background than mine explain what larges implications this could have for psychology, other than the fact that people are supposed to be corrupted by power and have a bias toward tyranny/oppression, and that prisoners begin to "like" the guards (I believe that was this study)?
Thanks!
Any study that actually removed the barriers between the guards and the inmates would be inherently immoral. No study that is done "properly" would be allowed. by any respectable institution.
Sadly, in psychology, it goes further than poorly designed studies
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Honestly a bad time to reveal this (Score:2, Insightful)
There is a difference between saying it is a sham vs. saying the results weren't true. We can look at Nazi Germany and say with a fair amount of confidence that it was saying something that was true but using results that were falsified to get the result expected. What people will interpret this as saying is that the results themselves were false. Unfortunately (or fortunately) any actual study that could provide a realistic set of evidence on this topic would be considered immoral at this point, so ther
While I agree that people need to be aware of how easily they can be manipulated and coerced, at least in the short-term, into doing things in the not-too-distant-future that are against their values now, bad science is bad science and should be exposed and retracted as soon as possible.
There are other, more subtle studies that show how people can be influenced by grooming, contextual cues, peer-influence, etc.. The CIA spent decades trying to "deprogram", AKA "brainwash", people without success (Their expe
That's not racism, it's a recognition that "tribal" similarities -- skin color and social situation among them -- tend to discourage gratuitous violence against members of the in-group.
Times haven't changed at all. People's ability to tell the truth without facing left-wing social repercussions has.
Yes - It was a Sham (Score:3)
The participants acted towards expected behaviors to reinforce the study's foregone conclusion at the coaching of Zimbardo.
It wasn't a scientific study.
You can read about it here. https://www.psychologytoday.co... [psychologytoday.com]
Then so was the holocaust! (Score:1)
Think about how much people don't want to believe bad things and how some will go amazing extents... cognitive dissonance is strong stuff.
Nitpicking a past study which nobody has the guts to attempt to properly recreate (or improve upon.) Many real actual atrocities which rhyme with the experiment is all we need to realize that environmental conditions GREATLY influence human behavior.
There is a mountain of science backing the whole concept and even if you debunk just 1 famous example you accomplish nothing
Social experiments with scientific rigor? (Score:2)
