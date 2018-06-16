'Open Source Security' Loses in Court, Must Pay $259,900 To Bruce Perens (theregister.co.uk) 27
Bruce Perens co-founded the Open Source Initiative with Eric Raymond -- and he's also Slashdot reader #3872. Now he's just won a legal victory in court. "Open Source Security, maker of the grsecurity Linux kernel patches, has been directed to pay Bruce Perens and his legal team almost $260,000 following a failed defamation claim," reports The Register. Slashdot reader Right to Opine writes: The order requires Spengler and his company to pay $259,900.50, with the bill due immediately rather than allowing a wait for the appeal of the case. The Electronic Frontier Foundation's attorneys will represent Perens during OSS/Spengler's appeal of the case.
Perens was sued for comments on his blog and here on Slashdot that suggested that OSS's Grsecurity product could be in violation of the GPL license on the Linux kernel. The court had previously ruled that Perens' statements were not defamatory, because they were statements by a non-attorney regarding an undecided issue in law. It is possible that Spengler is personally liable for any damages his small company can't pay, since he joined the case as an individual in order to preserve a claim of false light (which could not be brought by his company), removing his own corporate protection.
A Message From Bruce Perens (Score:5, Informative)
I am very lucky to have my attorneys from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and my attorneys from O'Melveny and Meyers who won the lower court case and will continue to help EFF during the appeal.
My attorneys have requested that I not comment about the case at this time. Obviously, I'd love to discuss it with you sometime, when it's all over.
Valerie, Stanley and I are doing well and send you our best wishes.
Thanks
Bruce
that his lawyers worked for about 900 hours and were paid for about 450 of them, at fair rates for lawyers.
I hope there's enough left over after legal fees for yourself.
We met at the Linux Expo in 1998, and I enjoyed meeting you.
sad that we have any court battle in the OSS world.
However, congrats.
And yes, follow your lawyer. Do not trump this.
For some of you to rip into him, is just sad.
"Bruce Perens defamed the plaintiffs" and "the plaintiffs violated copyright law" is not a true dichotomy. Zero, one, or both statements could be true in the abstract. This court case only resolved the first question.
Half of Legal Fees (Score:2)
According to TFA, the $260k was awarded due to California's anti-SLAPP law. However, this is half of what Perens asked for to cover legal fees. I'm really wondering why he chose to spend over $500k on lawyers, for a defamation and business interference case. Surely the default judgement wouldn't even be that much money? Posting a comment to slashdot leads to half a million dollars in legal fees for the poster? Doesn't anyone else see this as insane? Imagine how many slashdotters would be bankrupted daily by
Why do you think Perens paid that much? EFF certainly paid some (I have no idea what fraction), and his other lawyers might have worked on a contingency basis, having faith that courts would get this right.
