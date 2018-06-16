After a Decade, 77-Year-Old Gets Back $110,000 Lost In 'Nigerian Prince' Scam (kansascity.com) 16
Slashdot reader grep -v '.*' * shares a surprising story. The Kansas City Star profiles the victim of a three-year con that started with an email to a Yahoo inbox back in 2005. A decade ago, Fred Haines was wandering the Wichita airport looking for a Nigerian man hauling two chests full of cash. After an hour of waiting and asking around, he finally came to the realization that the $65 million Nigerian fortune he thought he was inheriting was not coming after all. What is now coming, though, is the $110,000 he had been scammed out of, thanks to the work of the Kansas Attorney General's Office.
From 2005 to 2008, swindlers hoodwinked Haines, a self-employed handyman in Wichita, into spending thousands in pursuit of an imaginary inheritance from a Nigerian government official -- a con known as the Nigerian Prince Scam. Haines re-mortgaged his house three times in the process. Last year, in a settlement with the Department of Justice, Western Union admitted it knew some of its employees had conspired with scam artists to bilk people out of money and had failed to fix the problem. The company set aside $586 million to create a fund to refund victims across the U.S. and Canada... All victims who'd sent money to hucksters using the service were able to request refunds, but only those who had complained to law enforcement or Western Union were notified directly of the settlement.
"It got to the point where they were showing me that the president of Nigeria had sent me a letter. It had his picture on it and everything," Haines said. "I looked it up on the computer to see what the Nigerian president looked like, and it was him." Once, he received an email claiming to be from Robert Mueller, who was then the FBI director. The email was addressed to Haines, code-name "B-DOG," and it was signed with the FBI's address and official seal. "I wish you can remove doubt and suspicious and go ahead I assured you that you will never regret this fund release," the email said in part.
Haines is one of 344 victims who recovered a total of $1,758,988 through the Kansas Attorney General's office -- though when the office sent out 25,000 letters to possible scam victims, many of them were now skeptical of the promise of unclaimed money, and "Some were even angry when employees called to follow up on those who hadn't responded."
Yes he was, but even the stupid, gullible, and greedy shouldn't be preyed on by crooks.
The money wasn't recovered from the scammers it was paid back by Western Union, which means the real cost will inevitably be passed on to its other customers.
Doesn't falling for such an obvious con as this become self-inflicted at some point, even if some Western Union staff were duplicitous?
Although I hate to see anyone scammed out of their life savings, by saying that society will pay to bail out even obviously stupid/self-inflicted actions, is society really sending the right message, or is it just maki
Well the alternative is to say VW is just going to pass it on to the customers, let's not punish them for the emissions scandal. If you believe in the free market you'll think that competition will keep prices down so the investors will have to eat the loss. I mean, if WU could raise prices because of this why couldn't they like raise prices anyway? If they have that sort of captive market...
Welp, there's the blueprint for the new 419 scam (Score:3)
Hi, we're Western Union notifying you of possible relief. We understand you fell victim to a Nigerian Prince Scam.
We set aside USD$586,000,000 as a relief fund, and you can claim your portion of it.
Just send us a $1490 processing fee and we will process your loss.
Under what legal theory would Western Union be responsible for the content of the messages it carries?
Does this mean that I can sue my phone company if I fall for one of the scams that ring me up about 4 times a week every week for the past year?
