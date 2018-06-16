After a Decade, 77-Year-Old Gets Back $110,000 Lost In 'Nigerian Prince' Scam (kansascity.com) 100
Slashdot reader grep -v '.*' * shares a surprising story. The Kansas City Star profiles the victim of a three-year con that started with an email to a Yahoo inbox back in 2005. A decade ago, Fred Haines was wandering the Wichita airport looking for a Nigerian man hauling two chests full of cash. After an hour of waiting and asking around, he finally came to the realization that the $65 million Nigerian fortune he thought he was inheriting was not coming after all. What is now coming, though, is the $110,000 he had been scammed out of, thanks to the work of the Kansas Attorney General's Office.
From 2005 to 2008, swindlers hoodwinked Haines, a self-employed handyman in Wichita, into spending thousands in pursuit of an imaginary inheritance from a Nigerian government official -- a con known as the Nigerian Prince Scam. Haines re-mortgaged his house three times in the process. Last year, in a settlement with the Department of Justice, Western Union admitted it knew some of its employees had conspired with scam artists to bilk people out of money and had failed to fix the problem. The company set aside $586 million to create a fund to refund victims across the U.S. and Canada... All victims who'd sent money to hucksters using the service were able to request refunds, but only those who had complained to law enforcement or Western Union were notified directly of the settlement.
"It got to the point where they were showing me that the president of Nigeria had sent me a letter. It had his picture on it and everything," Haines said. "I looked it up on the computer to see what the Nigerian president looked like, and it was him." Once, he received an email claiming to be from Robert Mueller, who was then the FBI director. The email was addressed to Haines, code-name "B-DOG," and it was signed with the FBI's address and official seal. "I wish you can remove doubt and suspicious and go ahead I assured you that you will never regret this fund release," the email said in part.
Haines is one of 344 victims who recovered a total of $1,758,988 through the Kansas Attorney General's office -- though when the office sent out 25,000 letters to possible scam victims, many of them were now skeptical of the promise of unclaimed money, and "Some were even angry when employees called to follow up on those who hadn't responded."
He doesn't deserve it back (Score:3, Interesting)
He was painfully stupid, gullible, and greedy.
Re:He doesn't deserve it back (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes he was, but even the stupid, gullible, and greedy shouldn't be preyed on by crooks.
Re:He doesn't deserve it back (Score:4, Insightful)
I sort of agree, but it is also a form of education and/or natural selection, and the US is already in dire need of both.
Re: (Score:2)
I sort of agree, but it is also a form of education and/or natural selection, and the US is already in dire need of both.
How is duping a then 67-year-old “natural selection”?
Re: (Score:3)
How is duping a then 67-year-old “natural selection”?
A 67 year old male can still reproduce, especially if he really does inherit $65M.
Re: (Score:2)
How is duping a then 67-year-old “natural selection”?
His kids wont get that inheritance...
Re:He doesn't deserve it back (Score:5, Insightful)
My mother falls for the IT scam, but I still can't train her out of it. At least she knows not to give out her bank account number. But a part of her does not want to believe that the nice gentleman who helped her get rid of her viruses was colluding with the guy who asked for her account number, and she flat out told me that she didn't believe me. I told her that there is no company that is going to help her out on her computer for free and that no one knows she when has a virus and will be calling up out of the blue.
It's really hard to train someone who's elderly to stop trusting people.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It's really hard to train someone who's elderly to stop trusting people.
They grew up in a time where trusting people was not normally harmful. Interactions were local. Crooks from the other side of the world did not have easy access to a victim anywhere in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
They grew up in a time where trusting people was not normally harmful. Interactions were local. Crooks from the other side of the world did not have easy access to a victim anywhere in the world.
Why yes. Today's old people grew up trusting every one of the people they bought dope from and the government that kept sending them to Vietnam. That's why the time in which they were young was so tranquil, especially on our college campuses.
Re: (Score:2)
My brother and I broke our folks of this nonsense. It came down to don't forward attachments via email, period. After maybe a decade of unrelenting refusal to open them, it eventually sunk in. Myself, I have a "triage" folder where emails from people I don't know or have never sent to land, and it is extremely effective.
Re: (Score:1)
One of the best arguments against democracy I've seen today.
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of system would you prefer?
Re: (Score:3)
A "meritocracy" where he turns up as part of the "chosen ones", of course.
I don't care if I get a vote or not, as long as the stupidest 2/3 of the population don't. In the end, not matter what kind of government there is, I am confident that I will be able to work the system to my advantage, it's just far less work if I don't have to keep compensating for the things that idiotic elected officials keep doing.
We keep trudging along with democracy as though it were not fundamentally flawed. The basic problem we have today is that the laws themselves are fundamentally corrupt because
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why not? (Mobile game developers do it all the time with the bullshit micro-transactions.)
Exactly how else are they going to learn?
It is obvious they _already_ failed critical thinking.
Re: (Score:2)
Not with loot-boxes.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes he was, but even the stupid, gullible, and greedy shouldn't be preyed on by crooks.
I fully agree that the crooks (in this case western union) should have to pay the penalty, but giving the money back? I think that's just stupid and sends the wrong message that is acceptable to be stupid and greedy and in the end you wont lose anything. They should take the money and instead use it to fund black ops that hunt down and kill these scammers in whatever country they reside because its painfully obvious that the local governments are completely ineffective.
Stupidity needs to be fatal again, or
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is these people that got stung by these nigerian scams aren't sympathetic. See if this was real they were attempting to assist with money laundering.
I believe that Western Union needing to be held to account for not blocking these transactions when they clearly knew it was happening is appropriate. But I don't have sympathy for these people, in every way they were trying to participate in a criminal act and they got stung because the other side was a fake criminal.
Helping someone move money out
Yeah but... (Score:2)
Devi'ls advocate (Score:5, Interesting)
The money wasn't recovered from the scammers it was paid back by Western Union, which means the real cost will inevitably be passed on to its other customers.
Doesn't falling for such an obvious con as this become self-inflicted at some point, even if some Western Union staff were duplicitous?
Although I hate to see anyone scammed out of their life savings, by saying that society will pay to bail out even obviously stupid/self-inflicted actions, is society really sending the right message, or is it just making more people comfortable with not taking responsibility for their own actions?
Re: (Score:2)
Well the alternative is to say VW is just going to pass it on to the customers, let's not punish them for the emissions scandal. If you believe in the free market you'll think that competition will keep prices down so the investors will have to eat the loss. I mean, if WU could raise prices because of this why couldn't they like raise prices anyway? If they have that sort of captive market...
Re: (Score:3)
I personally believe in the principle of free market economics, however you can't for a moment seriously claim that the US is a any kind of example of a truly free market.
Re: (Score:2)
the principle of free market economics
And does that include wire fraud and crime? Or do you at least want some sensible restrictions on freedom?
Re: (Score:2)
the principle of free market economics
And does that include wire fraud and crime? Or do you at least want some sensible restrictions on freedom?
Online? I'm not sure there are sensible restrictions (unless you believe government knows best), except for those imposed by oneself - be wary, Google stuff that seems suspicious (to good to be true), etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Well the alternative is to say VW is just going to pass it on to the customers, let's not punish them for the emissions scandal.
That's why I would like to see the executive of VW responsible for the scandal be prosecuted, pay fines, and do some prison time.
But that's just a dream, in this here world.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Read the article again. Western Union was effectively involved in the scam.
Re: (Score:2)
Being able to do this is quite frankly frightening.
Why do we let there be a system, where other people can take money out of our account, because they decide that "Nah, you never got this money."
If it can happen for illegitimate transactions, it can happen for legitimate ones.
Re: Devi'ls advocate (Score:2)
While I would argue the former, what am I doing siding with an obvious scammer? If there is a option C nail to a physical cross option please sign me up provided that doesn't involve tens of thousands of my dollars, otherwise I'll use the power of imagination instead
Re: (Score:1)
As Western Union is a private company, the only people that will pay more to cover this are Western Union customers. And if one is naive enough to use Western Union for any purpose, than they are no better than those who fell for a Nigerian scam. So, it's simply moving the funds from one group of low-information people to another.
Not when the company's looking the other way (Score:2)
Re:Devi'ls advocate (Score:4, Informative)
The money wasn't recovered from the scammers it was paid back by Western Union, which means the real cost will inevitably be passed on to its other customers.
Businesses don't work that way. They set prices to maximize profit. If they could be making more money with higher prices THEY WOULD ALREADY BE DOING IT.
Both are true (Score:2)
>> the real cost will inevitably be passed on to its other customers.
> Businesses don't work that way. They set prices to maximize profit. If they could be making more money with higher prices THEY WOULD ALREADY BE DOING IT.
Both are true. Suppose company WU and company MG both produce a product that costs them $3 to make. Company MG charges $5. You are correct that company WU will raise its price to about $5, and not much higher, because that's the point of maximum profit given the competition.
Comp
Re: (Score:2)
But in this case, the 'cost' will be a one time thing - not a marginal cost increase of the service. So if they increase the price, they will lose money since their market share will decrease - they will still need to pay the settlement amount regardless of the number of new services they sell.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to see more education programs (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
There's the little bit at the back of the brain that says "it must might be true!" that has to be overcome. There are a variety of motivations that aren't just greed.
Ie, my mother feels dumb because she doesn't know how to use computers well, and she feels dumb that I have to help her, and she wants to be independent. So when someone calls her up after she gets a computer virus and offers to help her get rid of it, she thinks that's a good thing. Oh, and it's free too, so she think she's being frugal too.
Fake scams work, for real-life training (Score:3)
The last two places I worked, corporate security occasionally sent out a "phishing" or scam email. If you clicked the link in the email, you got a page about email scams. Open an attachment in one of the fake scams, the attachment was a reminder to not open attachments.
If, instead, you clicked the "report this email" button in Outlook, you got a message saying "congratulations, you didn't fall for the scam."
That seems to work. After the first few emails sent by corporate security, the number of people falli
Re:I'd like to see more education programs (Score:5, Insightful)
It only affects greedy people who think there's a pot of gold under the rainbow.
Let Darwinism take its course. Stupidity should be painful.
Re: I'd like to see more education programs (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Dear Prince Alwasi,
Your wonderful opportunity has come in answer to our urgent prayers. We are members of a church in great need of these funds for a new roof and have been faithfully praying for just such help. In order for us to proceed, you would simply need to become a member of our church. Please see here for details:
http://www.419eater.com/html/k... [419eater.com]
Welp, there's the blueprint for the new 419 scam (Score:5, Funny)
Hi, we're Western Union notifying you of possible relief. We understand you fell victim to a Nigerian Prince Scam.
We set aside USD$586,000,000 as a relief fund, and you can claim your portion of it.
Just send us a $1490 processing fee and we will process your loss.
Re:Welp, there's the blueprint for the new 419 sca (Score:5, Funny)
We can call it the “Nigerian Prince Scam Scam”.
Clarification please? (Score:2)
Under what legal theory would Western Union be responsible for the content of the messages it carries?
Does this mean that I can sue my phone company if I fall for one of the scams that ring me up about 4 times a week every week for the past year?
Re:Clarification please? (Score:4, Informative)
Just my 2 cents
Re: (Score:2)
Under what legal theory would Western Union be responsible for the content of the messages it carries?
Does this mean that I can sue my phone company if...
I didn't even RTFA, but it says it right there in TFS "Western Union admitted it knew some of its employees had conspired with scam artists to bilk people out of money and had failed to fix the problem"
Are your phone company employees participating in those phone scams? This is the difference.
Re: Clarification please? (Score:3)
BS detection (Score:5, Insightful)
https://health.howstuffworks.c... [howstuffworks.com]
This is why they are preyed on by utter shitbags who are the real villains in this story.
The scammers who prey on our most vulnerable and the greedy idiots at WU who helped them should rot in jail in some third world shithole.,
Say what you want about how it's really their fault and they should have known better. If you're lucky you'll live to be 77+ and you can feel the pain of having earned wisdom only to have it fade away, to have contributed all your life and have it mean nothing. The lack of sympathy in this thread is appalling.
You can't (Score:2)
You can't fix stupid...
Haines re-mortgaged his house three times in the process.
WHO-HOOO! FINALLY! I'M _SOMEBODY_!!! (Score:2)
News of the refund is out! (Score:1)
Presumably exiled princes the world over are cueing-up round two of their attempts to collect on their inheritance with the help of someone who has been so helpful in the past?
Troubled waters ahead
:/
have to admire... (Score:3)
You have to admire the brilliance that is in this:
Haines is one of 344 victims who recovered a total of $1,758,988 through the Kansas Attorney General's office -- though when the office sent out 25,000 letters to possible scam victims, many of them were now skeptical of the promise of unclaimed money, and "Some were even angry when employees called to follow up on those who hadn't responded."
So their response to a scam in which people fall victim to receivein a claim that they have money waiting for them in the mail - is to send them a mail telling them that there is money waiting for them.
Someone had a very, very big glas of irony the day they decided that.
Questionable behavior (Score:1)
Cashing in (Score:3)
My local supermarket had a Western Union poster on display at the customer service desk for years. Its background was a map of Africa with Nigeria highlighted, and it advertised a reduced rate on money transfers there. Now my area (Denver 'burbs) doesn't have any unusual concentration of Nigerian immigrants; their only possible reason for the offer was to get a piece of the action.
Incidentally, the poster pointed out in the fine print that the customer would get less than the going exchange rate by an undisclosed amount, so WU was proactively going for sloppy seconds.