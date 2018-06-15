US Files Criminal Charges Against Theranos's Elizabeth Holmes, Ramesh Balwani (wsj.com) 43
John Carreyrou, reporting for WSJ: Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and the blood-testing company's former No. 2 executive, alleging that they defrauded investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars and also defrauded doctors and patients. The indictments of Ms. Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, Theranos's former president and chief operating officer who was also Ms. Holmes's boyfriend, are the culmination of a two-and-a-half-year investigation by the U.S. attorney's office in San Francisco, sparked by articles in The Wall Street Journal that raised questions about the company's technology and practices. Ms. Holmes, 34 years old, and Mr. Balwani, 53, were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud in an indictment handed up Thursday and unsealed Friday.
She sacrificed everything for her ambition.
Including the patients whose tests were sent to Theranos
The other day, Slashdot had an article that she's going around Silicon Valley raising money for whatever her new scam is. I wonder if this will dampen her prospects.
Link for context: https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]
All the juicy details are in the indictment. [justice.gov]
Both the summary and the indictment are interesting reads. Mostly because it is ironclad. IANAL (at least not anymore), but I see no other option than for these two to plead guilty and make a deal. They will have to pay, not engage in the industry or raising capital, and avoid prison time.
The best outcome, from my point of view, would be if they came clean and admitted the full scope of the scam. It took me 5 minutes of Google research to figure out their scheme when I first heard of Theranos way back when.
Many here (and elsewhere, in the Real World) noted the bizarre disconnect between the treatment of Martin Shkreli (who deserved what he got, and more) and Elizabeth Holmes who was running a far vaster scheme to defraud but mysteriously seemed to escape any real personal consequences. A lot of that had to do with they way she smartly spread money around, getting a lot of movers and shakers on the board so that they could have a cut of the pie, and intercede on her behalf.
The news that she was getting funding
Even more bizarre, Holmes was ripping off rich people. That usually has serious consequences.
However, perhaps in this case, what happened was that she took money from VCs, who only expect something like 1 in 10 investments to pay off. So, really, it was business as normal for the VCs.
I'm not sure that's true. Investigations move slowly, Shkreli wasn't charged for hiking the price on the drug, he was charged for financial crimes several years earlier. Based on when the malfeasance was discovered I think the investigation into Holmes actually moved faster.
As for the reputation, Holmes seems to have been an unusually successful con-artist. Shkreli actually seemed to delight in trolling the public.
"sparked by articles in The Wall Street Journal that raised questions about the company's technology and practices."
Those articles were written by John Carreyrou who is interviewed about Theranos by Nick Gillespie in this video [reason.com]. The video also provides a lot of background information. I was already familiar with the story but still found the video fascinating.
Additionally, Carreyrou has a new book out about Theranos, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup [amazon.com]. Have not read that, but it gets 5/5 stars with currently 257 customer reviews at Amazon.
