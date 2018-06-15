Some Prominent Tech Companies Are Paying Big Money To Kill a California Privacy Initiative (theverge.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: As data-sharing scandals continue to mount, a new proposal in California offers a potential solution: the California Consumer Privacy Act would require companies to disclose the types of information they collect, like data used to target ads, and allow the public to opt out of having their information sold. Now, some of tech's most prominent companies are pouring millions of dollars into an effort to to kill the proposal.
In recent weeks, Amazon, Microsoft, and Uber have all made substantial contributions to a group campaigning against the initiative, according to state disclosure records. The $195,000 contributions from Amazon and Microsoft, as well as $50,000 from Uber, are only the latest: Facebook, Google, AT&T, and Verizon have each contributed $200,000 to block the measure, while other telecom and advertising groups have also poured money into the opposition group. After Mark Zuckerberg was grilled on privacy during congressional hearings, Facebook said it would no longer support the group. Google did not back down, and the more recent contributions suggest other companies will continue fighting the measure.
Money doesn't ... (Score:3)
... always work.
Californians often establish trends that buck the status quo, invoking state's rights.
Those companies would be more effective if they threatened economic sanctions against California.
That kind of money does talk.
Re:Money doesn't ... (Score:5, Interesting)
given the rogues gallery of companies against this, it's pretty clear it's in the public's best interest. funny how that works.
Re: Hard to get excited about privacy (Score:3, Insightful)
Even in California (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
This a ballot measure. The citizens decide.
Legal Bribes... (Score:1)
But we're told that legal bribes don't influence our politicians decision making. So surely their donating millions won't affect our leaders decisions in doing the right thing. Will it?
The greatest return on investment for any company is to buy a politician.
Facebook is smarter (Score:5, Insightful)
After Mark Zuckerberg was grilled on privacy during congressional hearings
Grilled? That wasn't even close to grilled. It was a farce. A series of softballs that were already public information anyway. It only cost Facebook $27,000 in campaign contributions to the chair of the Energy and Finance committee Greg Walden (R-OR) to make it farce, where nothing interesting was revealed. And it only cost them a fraction of what these other companies are shelling out.
Anyone know if the law's any good (Score:3)
Basically admitting to spying on users (Score:3)
I would be far more concerned about companies like Uber, Verizon, and AT&T opposing this. They charge for people to use their services, so they can't use the excuse that they need advertisers to pay in order to keep the services free for users.