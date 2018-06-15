Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Privacy AT&T Businesses Facebook Google Microsoft Verizon Technology

Some Prominent Tech Companies Are Paying Big Money To Kill a California Privacy Initiative (theverge.com) 40

Posted by BeauHD from the big-surprise dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: As data-sharing scandals continue to mount, a new proposal in California offers a potential solution: the California Consumer Privacy Act would require companies to disclose the types of information they collect, like data used to target ads, and allow the public to opt out of having their information sold. Now, some of tech's most prominent companies are pouring millions of dollars into an effort to to kill the proposal.

In recent weeks, Amazon, Microsoft, and Uber have all made substantial contributions to a group campaigning against the initiative, according to state disclosure records. The $195,000 contributions from Amazon and Microsoft, as well as $50,000 from Uber, are only the latest: Facebook, Google, AT&T, and Verizon have each contributed $200,000 to block the measure, while other telecom and advertising groups have also poured money into the opposition group. After Mark Zuckerberg was grilled on privacy during congressional hearings, Facebook said it would no longer support the group. Google did not back down, and the more recent contributions suggest other companies will continue fighting the measure.

Some Prominent Tech Companies Are Paying Big Money To Kill a California Privacy Initiative More | Reply

Some Prominent Tech Companies Are Paying Big Money To Kill a California Privacy Initiative

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The world is coming to an end--save your buffers!

Close