6 Fitbit Employees Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets From Jawbone

Six current and former Fitbit employees were charged in a federal indictment Thursday filed in San Jose for allegedly being in possession of trade secrets stolen from competitor Jawbone, according to information from the Department of Justice. From a report: The indictment charges the six people -- Katherine Mogal, 52, of San Francisco; Rong Zhang, 45, of El Cerrito; Jing Qi Weiden, 39, of San Jose; Ana Rosario, 33, of Pacifica; Patrick Narron, 41, of Boulder Creek; and Patricio Romano, 37, of Calabasas -- with violating confidentiality agreements they had signed as former employees of Jawbone after they accepted employment with Fitbit, according to an announcement from Acting U.S. Attorney Alex G. Tse and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Spradlin. San Francisco-based companies Fitbit and Jawbone were competitors in making wearable fitness trackers until Jawbone, once valued at $3.2B, went out of business in 2017. Each of the defendants worked for Jawbone for at least one year between May 2011 and April 2015, and had signed a confidentiality agreement with the company, according to the Department of Justice.
Not sure why this is illegal. it seems like it should be a contract dispute, not a federal crime.
I would expect it is because trade secrets are a form of federally recognized and protected intellectual property, as are copyrights and patents.
The Justice Dept does not enforce copyrights or patents. If someone violates your patent, that is your problem, not the government's. You can sue, but you can't go to the police.
Don't tell your new boss the secrets, no fraud (Score:3)
Employees can do a couple of things to avoid a criminal (and unethical) act when they go to work for a competitor:
Before leaving, don't artificially access or store secrets that you don't already know. Especially, don't FRAUDULENTLY gain access to secrets that aren't part of your job requirements.
Don't tell your new company secrets from your old company. What is a secret? Basically, it's anything the old company makes an effort to keep confidential.
Here's the federal criminal statute (Score:4, Informative)
This is the relevant criminal law, on the federal side:
The definition of Trade Secret is:
If I could have a dollar for every time an "insightful" post on Slashdot — since the times of Napster [slashdot.org] — lectured the audience, that it is not theft, if the victim still has his copy of whatever is allegedly "stolen"...
And, they'd still all be legally wrong in the US
If Jawbone went out of business, doesn't that make all their confidentiality agreements null and void? If the agreement was with a company that no longer exists, how can anyone sue them for violating it?
Acts occurred 2 years prior. Murder charge after d (Score:4, Insightful)
The acts in the indictment occurred in 2015.
Can one be charged with a crime after the victim is gone?
Every murder case ever says yes.
If the agreement was with a company that no longer exists, how can anyone sue them for violating it?
This is not about "suing". This is about people being charged with CRIMES. If I murder someone, should I be able to say "It doesn't matter because, hey, they are dead"?
Criminalizing IP disputes may be stupid, but that is what is happening here.
If Jawbone went out of business, doesn't that make all their confidentiality agreements null and void? If the agreement was with a company that no longer exists, how can anyone sue them for violating it?
Somebody is most likely still trying to get some money from the IP owned by Jawbone to help pay back creditors and stock holders.
imagine having to steal another company's secrets and commit crimes just to make THAT