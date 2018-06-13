China's Surveillance State Will Soon Track Cars (wsj.com) 17
China is establishing an electronic identification system to track cars nationwide, according to a report on WSJ, which cites records and people briefed on the matter. From a report: Under the plan being rolled out July 1, a radio-frequency identification chip for vehicle tracking will be installed on cars when they are registered. Compliance will be voluntary this year but will be made mandatory for new vehicles at the start of 2019, the people said. Authorities have described the plan as a means to improve public security and to help ease worsening traffic congestion, documents show, a major concern in many Chinese cities partly because clogged roads contribute to air pollution. But such a system, implemented in the world's biggest automotive market, with sales of nearly 30 million vehicles a year, will also vastly expand China's surveillance network, experts say. That network already includes widespread use of security cameras, facial recognition technology and internet monitoring.
China already has nationwide numberplate scanning network
This is no different (Score:4, Interesting)
than the GPS enabled " digital " license plate California wants to roll out other than the different spin put on it.
China does it = Evil Surveillance State
California does it = No way we'll ever use it for nefarious purposes ! We pinky swear ! We're the good guys !
You've caught up to the level of oppression^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^H^Hsecurity we in the UK have had for some time:
* https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
This is rich. China's surveillance state. How about the UK with ANPR [wikipedia.org] - not just the UK, there are a lot of placed, even here in Canada, with ANPR now but not like the UK has. How about the NSA tapping into every internet backbone in the world? The Five Eyes have more domestic surveillance than China will ever have. [wikipedia.org]
Stories like this make me angry. Not because I think of China as being any better, but because people who write these kind of headlines are just so willfully ignorant it makes my teeth itch.
We (read every resident of a Western democracy) have been living in the kind of a surveillance state for the last decade as would have given the head of the KGB at the height of the Soviet Union an absolute erection.
The East German Stasi [britannica.com] might be a better historical parallel, and it's really not so much an argument that we're better off than China as it is a testament to the similarities between all forms of government.
Information is power. Controlling your domestic populace is key to expanding your nation's international influence. One could successfully argue the chance of being voted out of office for being pro-surveillance in a western democracy is increasingly infinitesimal; yet, in China, the likelihood is virt
Sadly, the Bryan Cranston attack won't work (Score:2)
If this is a built-in chip as opposed to a magnetic device stuck in your wheel well, you can't just stroll out of the El Pollo Loco after lunch, fish out the device from your car, and stick it onto an adjacent touristmobile to throw your pursuers off the track.