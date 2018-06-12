Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Spanish Football League Defends Phone 'Spying' (bbc.com) 36

Posted by msmash from the privacy-woes dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Spanish football league La Liga has defended the privacy policy of its app after admitting it was accessing the microphone and GPS of Android users. It said it had been trying to track down venues illegally broadcasting matches, by matching audio data and phone location. The app, downloaded more than 10 million times on the Google Play Store, has been criticised by fans. La Liga said it wanted to "protect clubs and their fans from fraud." The broadcasting of football matches in public places without a paid licence cost the game an estimated 150 million euros ($177m) a year, it said. The new function was enabled on Friday, 8 June.

Spanish Football League Defends Phone 'Spying'

  • Why Cares? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You're already using a shitty Android spyware device. Why would you expect any difference in pricacy from an APP running on it?

    Viva la Windows Phone.

