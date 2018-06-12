Spanish Football League Defends Phone 'Spying' (bbc.com) 36
An anonymous reader shares a report: Spanish football league La Liga has defended the privacy policy of its app after admitting it was accessing the microphone and GPS of Android users. It said it had been trying to track down venues illegally broadcasting matches, by matching audio data and phone location. The app, downloaded more than 10 million times on the Google Play Store, has been criticised by fans. La Liga said it wanted to "protect clubs and their fans from fraud." The broadcasting of football matches in public places without a paid licence cost the game an estimated 150 million euros ($177m) a year, it said. The new function was enabled on Friday, 8 June.
Well, nothing to worry about except identity theft, fraud, burglary, car theft, extortion, the physical safety of yourself and your family, misinterpretation of innocent data by governments, employers, insurers and other financial services...
But sure, nothing to hide, nothing to fear. Right. Good luck with that.
Re:Illegal Wiretap (Score:4, Insightful)
This may have been asked before, but isn't this a form of an illegal wiretap? I do not think an EULA would cover domestic or international spying by a corporation even with support of police.
Huge privacy violation if nothing else. With the EU's strict privacy laws, if listening in on your users randomly is not illegal, it sure ought to be. I hope La Liga gets punished where it hurts, with massive fines.
This really isn't OK. I don't like apps like Facebook, but what La Liga is doing listening in on a microphone to me is a way worse violation of privacy. I hope La Liga gets kicked in the nuts over this, make an example of them.
I hope La Liga gets kicked in the nuts over this, make an example of them.
You had me until right there.
NO.
Applying the law differently to particular, usually more financially liable, parties in order to "make an example of them" only perverts justice. If the law does not scare violators, strengthen the law.
This may have been asked before, but isn't this a form of an illegal wiretap? I do not think an EULA would cover domestic or international spying by a corporation even with support of police.
It's difficult to fathom that this goes well for them. The EU is hyper-sensitive about privacy (as evidenced by all the hoopla over cookies, which are an order of magnitude less concerning than this).
Your semi-desire to have it ("I kind of want it but not enough to pay for it.") is exactly part of the leverage built into the system to generate profits for authors that in turn drives innovation.
In other words, the authors have the honor of denying you and your semi-desire. No, you don't get to take it under the sophistry that you wouldn't have paid for it.
At the same time, they are being dishonest when they claim that everyone who pirated would have paid for it if piracy wasn't an option. In fact, many would have just done without.
the idea that every single person who watched or listened WOULD have paid, and COULD have, had "piracy" not been an option is absurd
You're right it is. But a non-zero number would have paid for it.
The legalistic interpretation that leaves no room for anything but market forces and uses political power and state violence to enforce rules that benefit them is not really something I can cheer for.
When someone expends vast amounts of money to develop a product, who do you think it should benefit? You?
Apparently La Liga believes everyone's smartphone is theirs to do with as they please. Are they really any better than the people who violate their copyrights?
So... as long as someone else is doing something bad, in your subjective opinion, it justifies whatever bad, self-serving behavior of your own?
You're already using a shitty Android spyware device. Why would you expect any difference in pricacy from an APP running on it?
Viva la Windows Phone.