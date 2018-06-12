Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Businesses Facebook Google The Courts Technology

Vietnam Lawmakers Approve Cyber Law Clamping Down on Tech Firms, Dissent (reuters.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
Vietnamese legislators approved a cybersecurity law on Tuesday that tightens control of the internet and global tech companies operating in the Communist-led country, raising fears of economic harm and a further crackdown on dissent. From a report: The cyber law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2019, requires Facebook, Google and other global technology firms to store locally "important" personal data on users in Vietnam and open offices there. The vote in the National Assembly came a day after lawmakers delayed a decision on another controversial bill that had sparked violent protests in parts of the country on the weekend. Thousands of demonstrators in cities and provinces had denounced a plan to create new economic zones for foreign investment that has fueled anti-Chinese sentiment. Some protesters had also derided the cybersecurity bill, which experts and activists say could cause economic harm and stifle online dissent.

Vietnam Lawmakers Approve Cyber Law Clamping Down on Tech Firms, Dissent More | Reply

Vietnam Lawmakers Approve Cyber Law Clamping Down on Tech Firms, Dissent

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Nuclear war can ruin your whole compile." -- Karl Lehenbauer

Close