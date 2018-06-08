Can Washington State Finally Put a Price On Carbon? (wired.com) 17
jwhyche writes: Beth Brunton walks around Seattle with a magenta umbrella. At 75 degrees and there not being a cloud in the sky, it gets peoples attention. What she is attempting to do is get people to sign a petition supporting Initiative 1631, known as the "Protect Washington Act." If this was to pass, Washington state would become the first state to adopt anything like a carbon tax. "The initiative proposes a 'fee on pollution' that would put a $15 charge on each metric ton of carbon dioxide emitted in Washington starting in 2020," reports Wired. "That charge would rise by $2 plus inflation every year until the state meets its climate goals, which include cutting its carbon footprint 36 percent below 2005 levels by 2035. The revenue raised would go toward investing in clean energy; protecting the air, water, and forests; and helping vulnerable communities prepare for wildfires and sea-level rise."
The report mentions Washington's previous attempt at a "carbon tax" initiative, which was ultimately rejected. It would have initially charged businesses $25 per metric ton of emissions before ramping up over time.
Of course. If Seattle gets to choose, it will pass for sure. If the rest of the state gets a vote, maybe it won't. Seattle has never meant a tax it didn't like.
Seattle has never meant a tax it didn't like.
I don't like most taxes, but this seems sensible to me. If you believe AGW is real, then we need a solution. The liberal answer is usually "Have the government micromanage everything", so as a free market capitalist I am happy that this time their solution is 1) Tax the externalities, 2) Let the market solve the details.
May set records for dryness (something like 1.2 mm at VCR) and most days over the average high temps. June seems back to normal.
Washington State, paying guilt tax for China (Score:3)
Just what this state needs is more taxes, the new electric license plates cost 300 dollars and a monthly fee, sugar tax that includes soda water and diet soda but leaves the starbucks sugar sweet ass drinks sugar tax free...
The pot tax is one of the highest, the alcohol tax is crazy high, the gas tax is stupidly high, and when we get tabs affordable, switch to pay per mile and tax on car value.
Sorry, I don't know how much longer I can stay in this state, we have numerous bills to take our guns after they already gutted us to one of the harshed guns laws in the country. And Seattle is the fastest growing city in the USA, Yeah, read
/r/seattle and see people complaining about 3k a month rents and light rail that wont be finished until I retire. (Kinda late). What does that 5k a year in property tax get you? Eating your retirement?
Stupidity...
Sigh, reading the bill.
https://www.sos.wa.gov/_assets... [wa.gov]
Protect Washington Act - Relating to reducing pollution by investing in clean air,
clean energy, clean water, healthy forests, and healthy communities
by imposing a fee on large emitters based on their pollution;
Its really, the CLEAN out your wallet act.
Sure is. Just like the one here in Ontario, and the one in California. It hurts everyone, and causes the most harm to the poorest people. It also helps kill economies. Ontario wasn't doing shit hot before the carbon tax(0.3% gdp/quarter) with? The 2018 numbers show that if it's not flat 0.0 gdp, it'll be negative and lining up for at least a technical recession.
Do you know what hurts poor people and economies even more than a carbon tax? A sales tax. If Washington used the carbon tax to offset and eliminate the sales tax, it would be a net win all around. Will they do it? Probably not. But it's a nice thought.
Whoever is involved with that does not seem competent.
A quote from the bill: "(a) A minimum of thirty-five percent of total investments authorized under this chapter must provide direct and meaningful benefits to pollution and health action areas."
To me, that sentence seems written by an incompetent person, because it is an easy requirement to manipulate.
Exactly how long does it take to make a ton of CO2 for an exhaling human being?
A human exhales about 2.3 pounds of carbon dioxide per day if they are sedentary, and up to 18.4 pounds if they are very active.
So on average, unless you are an athlete, every 2 years, you exhale a ton of CO2.
It will be fun to see them tax that... $7.50 a year from homeless people, or they are required to quit breathing.
