Justice Department Seizes Reporter's Phone, Email Records In Leak Probe (thehill.com) 103
According to The New York Times, the Department of Justice seized a New York Times reporter's phone and email records this year in an effort to probe the leaking of classified information, the first known instance of the DOJ going after a journalist's data under President Trump. The Hill reports: The Times reported Thursday that the DOJ seized years' worth of records from journalist Ali Watkins's time as a reporter at BuzzFeed News and Politico before she joined The Times in 2017 as a federal law enforcement reporter, according to the report Thursday. Watkins was alerted by a prosecutor in February that the DOJ had years of records and subscriber information from telecommunications companies such as Google and Verizon for two email accounts and a phone number belonging to her. Investigators did not receive the content of the records, according to The Times. The newspaper reported that it learned of the letter on Thursday.
I assume we're supposed to be outraged at this because Trump.
Except they're going after someone leaking classified information to a reporter during a "three year relationship" with her. So basically they caught someone sending her secrets, got a warrant, and are now going after the leaker using that evidence. With due process. Like they're supposed to.
Apparently we're supposed to be outraged because she's a reporter. Except this type of stuff happened all the time under Obama and no one in the media cared then. So the sudden outrage is a bit... weird.
It's spelled moron you idjut.
I wonder who leaked the Spygate Revelations about Stefan Halper? How can we prevent another Operation Crossfire Hurricane so Democrats can't rig elections? These are the questions that need much debate.
So many whooshes.
I wonder if they did at 5:30AM, with guns drawn.
Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters are evidence to the contrary.
so finally will the press wake up and tell the public that metadata not necessarily the content is important ?
As a side note this would not have been such a problem if the journalist Ali Watkins had actually run their own email server like ms clinton had...
so lesson learnt dont depend on a third party like gmail/office365 if you want privacy and certainly do not depend on something like signal not to leak your metadata
He has been in regular e-mail contact with Ahmed Y. who is not a terrorist. How long will it be before Ahmed Y. finds himself on a on a no-fly list??
Come on, the correct question would be :
- How long before Ahmed Y. finds himself waterboarded at some black site, just in case he could be having something interesting to say ?
Metadata is of course important, and can be easier to correlate than the actual data. Trusted a third party with your data is always risky, one way or another, though it can be managed with encryption.
It is interesting that if you dig into the story the guy arrested was arrested for lying to the FBI. I didn't see any allegations about releasing classified information.
Trump's people have stated multiple times that lying is fine, as long as they can't prove the original crime, so of course Trump will pardon
Man, being a libtard is easy.. no logic, no reason, just spew whatever you feel out your uninformed mouth.
The parent post mentioned that a warrant could be justified, but only for suspected actual classified leaks or actual crimes and then the information seized should only apply to that. The parent post even mentioned that Obama was possibly going too far in going after reporters. In short, you shouldn't be able to get a warrant or use the information obtained from a warrant on a legitimate reporter doing his legitimate work unless properly classified information was at stake. You can't classify something,
Mike Pence used a private server while governor of Indiana which is
legal in Indiana [washingtonpost.com] , it isn't legal at the federal level and he didn't do so exclusively as Hillary did. He doesn't do so as VP.
Regarding Kushner, from NPR [npr.org], that noted right wing organization:
"Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business. Fewer than a hundred emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal, rather than his White House, address. All non-personal emails were forwarded to his official address and all have been preserved in any event."
So some people have his personal account and he gets emails there but he forwards them to his official account so they are properly tracked and recorded. I just started a new job and folks here still have my personal email address as the first one to popup in their Outllook when they send me an email so I've received a couple of sensitive documents outside the company. Every time it happens I let the sender know so they correct it. Does that mean I'm doing company business on a personal email address?
You really need to try harder if you're going to try to find hypocrisy, your arguments are too easily knocked. Here, let me help you:
Donald Trump was attacked relentless for not denouncing David Duke, a man he never met, and someone he and Pence did denounce, yet the same media and Democrats haven't demanded that any of these 7 Democrats [dailycaller.com] denounce their actual ties with Louis Farrakhan. They even buried the photo of Obama standing with him so it wouldn't come out while Obama was in office. Now that is a proper example of hypocrisy.
It is pretty clear that the reason Hillary Clinton set up a private email server was to circumvent the Freedom of Information Act and to prevent her emails from being officially recorded.
On the other hand anyone who works for the Federal Government or is a Federal official better have a private email account if they are conducting any business that relates to political efforts or fund raising. it is illegal for them to carry on these activities from their official email.
So does Kushner have a private email
As a side note this would not have been such a problem if the journalist Ali Watkins had actually run their own email server like ms clinton had...
Well, fundamentally : NO it won't have been *that* much different.
In theory :
- The justice could have just as well gotten a warrant to search her private sever.
- She could have argued that as a reporter, she should protect her source [wikipedia.org]
- She would have been sued in turn for obstruction of justice.
In practice :
- Securing a mail server is hard.
- The court could "accidentally find" the needed information in one of the inevitable hack that the server is going to sustain.
(Whether the government would have anything to do with that specific hack is left to the reader's imagination)
so lesson learnt dont depend on a third party like gmail/office365 if you want privacy and certainly do not depend on something like signal not to leak your metadata
The best way would be to combine 2 things :
- use end-to-end encryption (for the specific case of e-mail: that would be using GPG or S/MIME, either as a mail client plugin, or as a browser plugin [mailvelope.com] if you're using webmail. For chats that would be using something like OTR or Openwhisper protocols). That would prevent the content being visible during transit at the servers.
- use something that can hide the connection between the users.
.onion addresses. (Several newspapers have setup such)
For e-mail the point is moot, because even if you encrypt the mail body as stated before, due to the way the mailing protocol works the headers are going to be kept accessible for message routing, and any server relaying the messages along the way will know that the 2 persons have communicated(*).
Instead you should go for something that can successfully leverage onion routing (like TOR or I2P) :
- Chat system working over Tor (i think Tox can work over it ?)
- Plain simple drop boxes that are accessible through
(*)
.onion addresses and have both the journalist and the source use local accounts on that server (thus never routing them outside the server).
you could rig something by using a single private server, that can be accessed over tor as a
basically, you're setting up a glorified drop box that uses SSMTP and IMAPS instead of HTTPS/FTPS/SFTP
Interestingly, the FBI is currently alleging that the use of communications platforms with encryption such as WhatsApp amounts to obstruction of justice and evidence of criminal intent when used to communicate with people who might eventually become witnesses - even if they are witnesses for the defense.
So all of you folks who poo-poo the slippery slope argument... well, there you go. They are also all over companies like Apple for building encryption into their phones and have used the fact that devices are encrypted as evidence of criminal intent.
England is currently living out the argumentum ad absurdum from the gun control debate - having outlawed guns and the sorts of knives used for hunting or defense and finding that people are still violent, they are now talking about banning kitchen knives with pointed ends. [telegraph.co.uk]
Give the government and inch, and they'll use that inch against you.
"they are now talking about banning kitchen knives with pointed ends."
I assume you are one of those American gun nuts who says things like "pillows can suffocate people, so if you ban guns, you should also ban pillows".
If you RTFA, you find it's just one judge who said that in his retirement speech. It has no chance in hell of anyone taking it seriously, yet you use it to snidely imply that any gun control inevitably leads to absurdities like that. All because of one remark by one judge-- not on the bench,
so finally will the press wake up
That's cute that you think the press functions the way it does because it's "asleep."
If you're going to leak.... (Score:4, Interesting)
So, if you're going to leak material which might be in the public interest you have to be extremely careful,
Precautions like:
1) Buy a cheap used laptop for cash and keep if for a few months so there's little chance the seller will be able to identify you. Never connect this laptop to your home network.
2) Leave your mobile phone at home (cell records could show you were at a particular location)
2) Wear a hat, walk to a coffee shop in a city (your license plate might appear on CCTV if you drive). Use their free wi-fi from outside the building. (you might appear on CCTV if you enter the building)
3) Install TOR browser on your disposable laptop
4) Create a disposable e-mail account
5) Walk to a different coffee shop, use the disposable e-mail account to communicate with journalist(s).
6) After you have shared 'confidential' material take a boat trip and discreetly drop the laptop into deep water
What other precautions would the Slashdot community recommend??
So you believe that the government should do what the hell it likes and just classify anything that's illegal without any risk of disclosure.
Randomize your wifi MAC address every so often too. Also, if you need a phone, buy an old dumb phone got cash and take the battery out when you don't need it.
Randomize your wifi MAC address every so often too. Also, if you need a phone, buy an old dumb phone got cash and take the battery out when you don't need it.
If your going to delete something, then delete it. Dropping a laptop in a lake might not even delete anything. Tons of secure delete utilities exist. If you want to throw away a perfectly good computer after that, then go far it, though likely you could have been fine just reimaging it and throwing away a usb wifi adapter..
so just like previous administrations then? (Score:5, Informative)
Good ol' Eric Holder obtained the records for more than 20 telephone lines of [the AP's] offices and journalists, including their home phones and cellphones. It said the records were seized without notice sometime this year [nytimes.com]. And this issue is hardly new [rcfp.org].
Wanting to feel the same outrage, then I saw the tweets last year where she blames the Trump team for the leaks and explains how it justifies changes in how the witnesses are treated (in ways that damage Trump).
This isn't just a 'neutral', or even severely biased, journalist. She actively engaged in a conspiracy to undermine the current administration.
Hardly new, but it became much worse during Obama. The reason re are a lot of journalists not complaining about press freedom is that the only way to have a career is if you have nothing critical to say about the powers that be. Mainstream journalism is as good as dead.
Or as well as possible, given the collapse of journalism. Is that what you wer
Well when Politco, NYT, Washington Post, CBS, NBC, and ABC and several other publications all went out of their way to cheer on the Obama administration repeatedly. Even going as far as to send them stories prior to publication to make sure they weren't damaging, I'm sure that Fox News going after Obama is simply fair. What you didn't hear about that? Let me fill you in, it was called journolist. [realclearpolitics.com]
What gets far more interesting in this story, is that this person was engaged(read fucking her sources) with m
Trump is not 'the powers that be'. Or not yet. For a journalist it is safe to be very critical about him. You could simply ask: "is it safe to be critical of this". I would understand the collapse of journalism as that they no longer perform their watchdog function but instead are very critical towards official enemies and very gullible towards official friends.
Prior to the Internet, information was a very valuable commodity. US administrations used valuable information to bribe media in exchange for favorable coverage; that's what companies like CNN and NBC became wealthy and powerful. Starting about 20 years ago, information became less valuable and other business models b
Pretty much. I'd hope that on Slashdot, of all places, people do not think Trump is being held to a different standard here, there was regular outrage about the Obama administration's treatment of whistleblowing and journalism built upon whistleblowing. That Trump, who has shown no signs of being more liberal than his predecessor, is continuing the policy shouldn't be a surprised, but like a lot of things, it would have been nice if the previous administration hadn't built the framework for a lot of govern
Coming from a military background I have no trouble realizing that there is a lot of information that should not be made public for perfectly reasonable and legal reasons. Not every piece of classified data is classified for bad reasons. As a matter of fact most of them are classified for very valid reasons.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is tasked with oversight of the TLA. If they can't keep information that is necessary and important to U.S. security secret then the TLA just won't keep them in the loop
You can only milk the "whataboutism" defense for so much. USSR's approach to it was "but what about Negroes beaten in the US"? That was the pure "whataboutism" fallacy [wikipedia.org], because a) the racial strife in America had nothing — zilch — to do with the invasion of Czechoslovakia, their reckless experimentations in Chernobyl, or their prevention of immigration; b) the US actually was and remains concerned about the remnants of racism in itself.
But your attempts to portray GP's argument as "
Calling it "Trump's DoJ" does not make much sense.
The DoJ is being ran by Trump hating Rosenstien.
Sessions has recursed himself from anything meaningful. In most recent news, useless Sessions has refused to prosecute the Awangate scandal.
I think it quite revealing that "the story" here is about the media being investigated, and not about the fact that a highly-placed Senate staffer on the Intelligence Committee has been charged with lying to the FBI.
That's how you shape the news. These aren't the droids you're looking for. Look, a squirrel.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/politics/ct-ex-senate-staffer-charged-leak-investigation-20180607-story,amp.html [slashdot.org]
Sorry, bad link. Use this:
http://www.chicagotribune.com/... [chicagotribune.com]
He and Sessions are on the same page when it comes to freedom of the press, and the right to free speech in general. They hate it. Anyone who questions or opposes them in public becomes their personal enemy, and they'll try to crush them. That's what the raving over "fake news" is really about. Destruction of a free society.
Unlike the court supervised vetting of Cohen's documents to determine what is relevant and admissible, all this information will go into secret databases and be used without reviewing if it was legally obtained. Just like the Facebook data leaked to Cambridge Analytica is now in the hands of Russian intelligence. Putin and Trump follow the same playbook.
So what does that mean when Obama did the same thing? That he's a petty tyrant that is lashing out? I guess so. Good thing he was the one to put this framework into place and abuse the fuck out of it isn't it.
Bezos owns the Washington post. Also how do you get back at law enforcement by going after a reporter?
