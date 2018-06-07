'Pirates' Tend To Be the Biggest Buyers of Legal Content, Study Shows (vice.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: According to a paywalled survey of 1,000 UK residents by anti-piracy outfit MUSO first spotted by Torrent Freak, 60 percent of those surveyed admitted that they had illegally streamed or downloaded music, film, or TV shows sometime in the past. But the study also showed that 83 percent of those questioned try to find the content they are looking for through above board services before trying anything else. And while the study found that 86 percent of survey takers subscribe to a streaming subscription service like Netflix, that total jumped to 91 percent among those that admit to piracy. The survey found that the top reason that users pirate is the content they were looking for wasn't legally available (34 percent) was too cumbersome or difficult to access (34 percent), or wasn't affordable (35 percent). "The entertainment industry tends to envisage piracy audiences as a criminal element, and writes them off as money lost -- but they are wrong to do so," MUSO executive Paul Briley said of the study's findings. "The reality is that the majority of people who have gone through the effort of finding and accessing such unlicensed content are, first and foremost, fans -- fans who are more often than not trying to get content legally if they can," Briley added.
This doesn't mean what the summary says it means (Score:1)
So the upshot of this study is that people who consume a lot of content consume a lot of content, and they consume some of that content legally.
That's it. There's no indication that people who download lots of contents are some huge fanbase.
It is the wrong question.
Not: Do you download? How big is your media library? What % did you (get legally/rip from media you own)?
Also: Argh...When private media servers are outlawed, outlaws will change their firewall configuration.
Sounds Counterintuitive (Score:1)
But isn't. The material I pirate are material that would be really, really hard to come by (rarer music and movies). I have Netflix and Amazon Prime, in addition to having additional accounts here and there. At some point my CD collection was over 600 and my DVD collection over 800.
Another issue is also that I feel like I paid my dues. Between cassettes, CDs, DVDs, bullshit cable TV subscription for 30 years, I feel like I'm done contributing for the most part. I don't watch recent movies, and if I do,
Funny thing (Score:2)
I used to (5-10 years ago) buy a lot of DVDa and Blu-Rays.
But I almost always bought them used. So no income for any movie/content companies. Oh well.
Funny thing, I don't pirate much content but what I do pirate I don't pirate because I'm a penny pinching bargain hunter. My pirating is mostly because of dumbass artificial trade barriers that result in stuff being 'unfortunately not available in my region' or because whatever I want to watch is on some TV channel that I can only get access to by subscribing to an overpriced channel package of whom all but one or two out of a hundred channels are full of garbage that does not interest me. If I could obtain
I used to be a huge "pirate" but that I would download movies all the time, in the last 6 months I have probably downloaded like 4 movies all of them stuff so old that legit they should be free by now or at least able to be streamed from one of the gob of services I pay for...
Anyway what changed my habits was Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, Roku channel and Direct TV Now. Between those options if I can't find something to watch that would say more about me than the content... As a "pirate" I don't mind buy
Meanwhile... (Score:1)
I pirate for convenience (Score:2)
I still pay for Netflix, Amazon Prime, & PS Vue. But I download all the shows I enjoy and put them on a personal media server just so I can have everything in one place for my viewing pleasure. I could very easily stop paying for all of those services and still keep watching whatever I want. But I can afford to do so and the cost is still far far less than paying for straight up cable.