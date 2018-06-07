Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Facebook China Privacy Social Networks Technology

Facebook Confirms Data-Sharing Deals With Chinese Tech Firms (wsj.com)

Posted by msmash from the more-you-know dept.
Facebook confirmed this week that it struck data partnerships with at least four Chinese electronics firms, including Huawei, a telecommunications-equipment maker that U.S. officials view as a potential tool for state-sponsored spying. WSJ: The four partnerships are among the roughly 60 that Facebook struck with device manufacturers starting in 2007 so they could recreate the Facebook service on their devices, a Facebook spokeswoman said. As of Tuesday, more than half of those partnerships have been wound down, the spokeswoman added. The social-media company said it plans to wind down its data-sharing partnership with Huawei by the end of the week. It isn't clear when Facebook will end partnerships with the three other companies: Lenovo, the world's largest personal-computer maker; Oppo, a smartphone maker; and Chinese electronics conglomerate TCL.

Facebook Confirms Data-Sharing Deals With Chinese Tech Firms

