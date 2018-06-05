PC Software Piracy Decreases Worldwide, But Remains Rampant (torrentfreak.com) 10
An anonymous reader writes: A new report published by The Software Alliance shows that usage of pirated PC software is decreasing worldwide. While this is a positive trend for the industry, piracy remains rampant in many countries. This includes Libya, where a massive 90 percent of all software is used without permission.
Actually I think it is because most software is hooked to the cloud. And we pay for service contract to use it monthly vs. having the software on your PC.
Windows 9 (Score:2)
The real pirates... (Score:2)
... are the tech industry, the videogame industry especially with the rise of the internet is basically making broken fraudulent/products and upping the corporate propaganda campaign to sell microtransactions and loot boxes and that requires basically stealing the software. Diablo 3, starcraft 2 and now even starcraft 1 with the latest patch now have drm in them - aka - the software you paid for now requires permission from another computer and violates your privacy at the same time.
Slashdot so... (Score:2)
This is Slashdot so I'm waiting for all the "Piracy shouldn't be a crime... it's not theft... programmers should write code for us for free and not charge us for their work" comments.
Meh (Score:2)
If your software has switched to a DRM, always-online, subscription based model, the odds are I'll ignore it completely before I'll pirate it. And I'll pirate it before I buy it if I can't figure out:
A - What it is that your product does exactly
B - What specific licensing malarkey I need to do what I want
C - What the 67 different versions actually restrict me from doing
D - If the product even works as claimed, has decent support, gets updates, etc.
If your software has switched to a DRM, always-online, subscription based model, the odds are I'll ignore it completely before I'll pirate it.
That's my dilemma. Photoshop is the bad one with this. I absolutely refuse to go with their subscription based model. I'm not going to pirate their product- I'll go with a rival product instead, despite being inferior.
I hate subscription based models- but companies have discovered that whereas they lose customers they manage to milk enough more out of those that stay. I wish everyone would boycott subscription based software services. Make a stand as one.
Most software has a free trial, or free to play.... In essence the Shareware model is rather strong now. So we can see if we like the program or not.
As for the rest of the points. I am not going to argue them.