Edward Snowden: 'The People Are Still Powerless, But Now They're Aware' (theguardian.com) 43
Edward Snowden has no regrets five years on from leaking the biggest cache of top-secret documents in history. He is wanted by the US. He is in exile in Russia. But he is satisfied with the way his revelations of mass surveillance have rocked governments, intelligence agencies and major internet companies. From a report Snowden, weighing up the changes, said some privacy campaigners had expressed disappointment with how things have developed, but he did not share it. "People say nothing has changed: that there is still mass surveillance. That is not how you measure change. Look back before 2013 and look at what has happened since. Everything changed."
The most important change, he said, was public awareness. "The government and corporate sector preyed on our ignorance. But now we know. People are aware now. People are still powerless to stop it but we are trying. The revelations made the fight more even."
The most important change, he said, was public awareness. "The government and corporate sector preyed on our ignorance. But now we know. People are aware now. People are still powerless to stop it but we are trying. The revelations made the fight more even."
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Russian government shilling in action.
Re: (Score:2)
I know that Trump colluded with the Russian government's attacks on our country, and continues to serve and protect the Vladimir Putin.
You do? Amazing! Everyone will want to see this!
Where's the evidence you have of this? Can I see it?
Narrator: (Score:3)
Narrator: "Unable to bare the thought of his fellow Americans being spied on by their government, our hero releases the top secret documents and flees to... *pauses... squints at script...* Russia."
Re: (Score:1)
It's just being practical. Name any developed country that 1) isn't spying on its citizens and 2) wouldn't cave to US pressure to hand Snowden over. The second consideration outweighs the first when it's your own life on the line.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Russia is Israel's current scapegoat for the American political system. Same as how they blamed 9/11 on the Arabs.
Re: Narrator: (Score:1)
Actually, he fled to Ecuador, but the State Department yanked his passport and he got stuck in Russia. People like to skip that bit...
You hear that Mr. Anderson? (Score:2)
That is the sound of inevitability... o wait maybe i confused inevitability with futility...
Re: (Score:2)
You're not wrong.
So is it better (Score:2)
to not know, and continue to be blissfully ignorant, or suffer the pain of knowing, and being unable to do anything about it?
Re: (Score:2)
there are things you can change... like not use facebook or smart phones....
at least you make that choice knowingly.
on the other hand.... lalalalalala... i can't hear you may be more to the liking of some.
Reminder: You're not totally powerless (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Bullshit. When the TLA can use even your TV to spy on you, how would you even know what they're using to spy on you?
So, no TV's, routers, smart devices, phones, or electronics of any kind.
Surveillance tech has become so miniaturized that it could be in anything. Even if you think you don't have any devices that could be spying on you, you could still be wrong. It should would be nice if the government just followed the rules that it creates.
We are aware but overloaded. (Score:2)
We are swarmed with real and fake information all the time. Real information may be used out of context, Fake information can be made to sound realistic, and if it fits into your particular world view it makes a lost of sense.
We are no better off knowing the truth, when it is mixed in a bunch of lies, except for the fact we are now anxious about it.
Willful Ignorance proves things are worse. (Score:2)
Sorry, but nothing has really changed. In fact it's probably worse now.
Users used to be unaware, and they didn't give a shit about security or privacy. Now they're fully aware, and they STILL don't give a shit about security or privacy. It's willful ignorance.
And what people are truly powerless over, are their own internet addictions and peer pressure. It's FAR more important to overshare and generally be the internet narcissist society expects you to be than it is to recognize and respect any risk in
Aware of what? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I can't hear you over all the government cock you're choking on.