Edward Snowden: 'The People Are Still Powerless, But Now They're Aware' (theguardian.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the Closer-look dept.
Edward Snowden has no regrets five years on from leaking the biggest cache of top-secret documents in history. He is wanted by the US. He is in exile in Russia. But he is satisfied with the way his revelations of mass surveillance have rocked governments, intelligence agencies and major internet companies. From a report Snowden, weighing up the changes, said some privacy campaigners had expressed disappointment with how things have developed, but he did not share it. "People say nothing has changed: that there is still mass surveillance. That is not how you measure change. Look back before 2013 and look at what has happened since. Everything changed."

The most important change, he said, was public awareness. "The government and corporate sector preyed on our ignorance. But now we know. People are aware now. People are still powerless to stop it but we are trying. The revelations made the fight more even."

  • Narrator: (Score:3)

    by Dallas May ( 4891515 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @02:43PM (#56732436)

    Narrator: "Unable to bare the thought of his fellow Americans being spied on by their government, our hero releases the top secret documents and flees to... *pauses... squints at script...* Russia."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's just being practical. Name any developed country that 1) isn't spying on its citizens and 2) wouldn't cave to US pressure to hand Snowden over. The second consideration outweighs the first when it's your own life on the line.

    • A more accurate way of putting that is that the US is so full of shit that he had to turn to Russia, of all places, for his own safety. Instead of trying to fix the problem, the US government decided to try to shoot the messenger who uncovered their criminal activity (and yes, until the Fourth Amendment is officially repealed instead of just blatantly disregarded, spying on citizens is still criminal).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Russia is Israel's current scapegoat for the American political system. Same as how they blamed 9/11 on the Arabs.

    • Re: Narrator: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Actually, he fled to Ecuador, but the State Department yanked his passport and he got stuck in Russia. People like to skip that bit...

  • That is the sound of inevitability... o wait maybe i confused inevitability with futility...

  • to not know, and continue to be blissfully ignorant, or suffer the pain of knowing, and being unable to do anything about it?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      there are things you can change... like not use facebook or smart phones....
      at least you make that choice knowingly.
      on the other hand.... lalalalalala... i can't hear you may be more to the liking of some.

  • There are things you can't change, things that only our legislators can affect, but you can still take back a measure of your privacy moving forward -- you just have to be willing to do what it takes to make that happen.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Bullshit. When the TLA can use even your TV to spy on you, how would you even know what they're using to spy on you?

      So, no TV's, routers, smart devices, phones, or electronics of any kind.

      Surveillance tech has become so miniaturized that it could be in anything. Even if you think you don't have any devices that could be spying on you, you could still be wrong. It should would be nice if the government just followed the rules that it creates.

  • We are swarmed with real and fake information all the time. Real information may be used out of context, Fake information can be made to sound realistic, and if it fits into your particular world view it makes a lost of sense.

    We are no better off knowing the truth, when it is mixed in a bunch of lies, except for the fact we are now anxious about it.

  • Sorry, but nothing has really changed. In fact it's probably worse now.

    Users used to be unaware, and they didn't give a shit about security or privacy. Now they're fully aware, and they STILL don't give a shit about security or privacy. It's willful ignorance.

    And what people are truly powerless over, are their own internet addictions and peer pressure. It's FAR more important to overshare and generally be the internet narcissist society expects you to be than it is to recognize and respect any risk in

  • Did I miss something?

