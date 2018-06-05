Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Apple Jams Facebook's Web-Tracking Tools (bbc.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the right-to-privacy dept.
The next version of iOS and macOS "will frustrate tools used by Facebook to automatically track web users," reports BBC. At the company's developer conference, Apple's software chief Craig Federighi said, "We're shutting that down," adding that Safari would ask owners' permission before allowing the social network to monitor their activity. BBC reports: At the WWDC conference - held in San Jose, California - Mr Federighi said that Facebook keeps watch over people in ways they might not be aware of. "We've all seen these - these like buttons, and share buttons and these comment fields. "Well it turns out these can be used to track you, whether you click on them or not." He then pointed to an onscreen alert that asked: "Do you want to allow Facebook.com to use cookies and available data while browsing?" "You can decide to keep your information private."

Apple also said that MacOS Mojave would combat a technique called "fingerprinting", in which advertisers try to track users who delete their cookies. The method involves identifying computers by the fonts and plug-ins installed among other configuration details. To counter this, Apple will present web pages with less details about the computer. "As a result your Mac will look more like everyone else's Mac, and it will be dramatically more difficult for data companies to uniquely identify your device," Mr Federighi explained.

  • Can we also track the source of the traffic?
  • Not a member of a social media brand?
    Ban it from the browser, OS until a user wants to register a social media account and be spied on.
  • Various plugins do a good job of this, but some sort of blocking should be a native optional feature in major browsers. I've already refused to accept the new privacy policy from Facebook as I refuse to let that company turn my data into a product. People let them go to far. There must be an option to choose which companies are not allowed to collect your data, and that's why GDPR is a good thing. Facebook tried to avoid data privacy by moving millions of accounts out of Europe/
  • There are two ways to fight this:
    • Try to stop these tracking methods. Which just results in the people doing the tracking coming up with new tracking methods. That kicks off an endless arms race where each side keeps countering the move the other side makes.
    • Pollute the data. Let them collect the data, but the browser should surreptitiously add fake data. Either generated by randomly crawling linked pages in the background, or by sharing anonymized sites other users have browsed. The moment the "user'
    • It'll still be an arms race. They'll try and find ways around it. GDPR has shown that strong legislation is probably going to be the best way to prevent this sort of tracking.

