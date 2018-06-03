California's Efforts To Restrict Elon Musk's Flamethrowers Go Down In Flames (arstechnica.com) 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A California state bill that would have more heavily regulated the use of flamethrowers has now effectively fizzled out in a legislative committee. In light of this development, there's nothing to stop Boring Company customers in California from receiving the company's sold-out flamethrowers. On May 26, the day after the bill died in committee, CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "About to ship. @BoringCompany holding flamethrower pickup parties in a week or so, then deliveries begin. Check https://www.boringcompany.com/... for details." After Musk said he would be selling a flamethrower dubbed "Not a Flamethrower" to get around customs, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) authored a bill that would have imposed more restrictions on their acquisition and use.
"I honestly thought it was a joke when I saw the news about this," the assemblyman said in a statement at the time. "This product, in the wake of California's deadliest wildfire year in state history, is incredibly insensitive, dangerous, and most definitely not funny." He added: "There are many times in which technology and inventions benefit society but are not made available to the public. We don't allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military grade tanks or armor-piercing ammunition... I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike."
"I honestly thought it was a joke when I saw the news about this," the assemblyman said in a statement at the time. "This product, in the wake of California's deadliest wildfire year in state history, is incredibly insensitive, dangerous, and most definitely not funny." He added: "There are many times in which technology and inventions benefit society but are not made available to the public. We don't allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military grade tanks or armor-piercing ammunition... I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike."
To be fair, Santiago has a point. (Score:3)
As far as wacky jokes go, this one is a little over the top.
Re: (Score:3)
Only if he can explain the difference between military-grade and non-military-grade tanks.
Re: To be fair, Santiago has a point. (Score:1)
A military-grade tank doesn't have to pass emissions tests.
Re: To be fair, Santiago has a point. (Score:2)
Red flame and black smoke vs Yello flame and white smoke.
Also, a pistol grip on the handle vs a spatula grip on the civilian version
Re: (Score:2)
As far as wacky jokes go, this one is a little over the top.
Nonsense! Scientifious Studies have proved that Concealed Flamethrower laws greatly reduce violent crime against women.
Getting up close and kicking an assailant in the balls is tricky. Lighting an assailant up like the Fantastic Four's Human Torch at a safe distance is easier.
Re: (Score:2)
It's an over priced, modified Airsoft gun that has as much flame throwing capacity as a weed burner. You can buy actual flamethrowers with 60' range but they aren't regulated - it's just because this one got attention.
Not a flamethrower (Score:3)
After Musk said he would be selling a flamethrower dubbed "Not a Flamethrower" to get around customs
And also for the simple fact that it's not a flamethrower. It's a blowtorch in the shape of a squirt gun.
What's the range on the thing? (Score:2)
TL;DR, It's fun
Re: (Score:2)
Re: What's the range on the thing? (Score:2)
His is the version designed by lawyers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
but because CA's had a drought for ages and the last thing they need is numbnuts running around setting stuff on fire for fun (which appears to be the core market for this thing).
I think rich folks in CA are buying flamethrowers for use as a tool in the Great American Pastime of rich folks in CA . . . gentrification!
Knocking down a multi-family apartment building to build a single family tech-oligarchy dwelling is a bit of a hassle. There will be a lot of debris that needs to be hauled away. If you torch the building with a flamethrower first, the families living there will voluntarily move out, and you will have less debris that needs to be disposed of.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Conscience (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Musk doesn't have a conscience. It's that simple. No sign that he understands the consequences of his actions whatsoever.
Come on, hes basically selling a pocket lighter, not heroin to children, like the drug company Bayer used to do
Re: (Score:2)
For his children? Yes. For other adults? No, of course not, that's what it means to be an adult. Also, you don't get to treat other adults as children either.
Like anything is different. (Score:2)
I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike."
Just look around. Nothing has changed. Flamethrowers have been legal in CA since before it became a state. And yet to the best of my knowledge there isn't a single instance, ever, of one being used maliciously. (please correct me if I'm wrong)
This attempt at legislation looks more like a some kind of "OMG! Flamethrowers are scary! We have to outlaw them!" type of knee jerk BS I've come to expect from California lawmakers.
Don't worry - Darwin has this covered (Score:2)
I've not looked up the specs, but as one who is slightly familiar with real flamethrowers, (and I doubt this is one), then you have to be really careful...if not, you're just as likely to cover yourself with flaming liquid as you are to "have fun"...or whatever the hell you're trying to do with it.