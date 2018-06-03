Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


California's Efforts To Restrict Elon Musk's Flamethrowers Go Down In Flames (arstechnica.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the too-hot-to-handle dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A California state bill that would have more heavily regulated the use of flamethrowers has now effectively fizzled out in a legislative committee. In light of this development, there's nothing to stop Boring Company customers in California from receiving the company's sold-out flamethrowers. On May 26, the day after the bill died in committee, CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "About to ship. @BoringCompany holding flamethrower pickup parties in a week or so, then deliveries begin. Check https://www.boringcompany.com/... for details." After Musk said he would be selling a flamethrower dubbed "Not a Flamethrower" to get around customs, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) authored a bill that would have imposed more restrictions on their acquisition and use.

"I honestly thought it was a joke when I saw the news about this," the assemblyman said in a statement at the time. "This product, in the wake of California's deadliest wildfire year in state history, is incredibly insensitive, dangerous, and most definitely not funny." He added: "There are many times in which technology and inventions benefit society but are not made available to the public. We don't allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military grade tanks or armor-piercing ammunition... I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike."

  • As far as wacky jokes go, this one is a little over the top.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      Only if he can explain the difference between military-grade and non-military-grade tanks.

    • As far as wacky jokes go, this one is a little over the top.

      Nonsense! Scientifious Studies have proved that Concealed Flamethrower laws greatly reduce violent crime against women.

      Getting up close and kicking an assailant in the balls is tricky. Lighting an assailant up like the Fantastic Four's Human Torch at a safe distance is easier.

    • It's an over priced, modified Airsoft gun that has as much flame throwing capacity as a weed burner. You can buy actual flamethrowers with 60' range but they aren't regulated - it's just because this one got attention.

  • Not a flamethrower (Score:3)

    by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @10:17AM (#56719926)

    After Musk said he would be selling a flamethrower dubbed "Not a Flamethrower" to get around customs

    And also for the simple fact that it's not a flamethrower. It's a blowtorch in the shape of a squirt gun.

    • I've used blow torches to kill weeds, they only go a few inches out. It's why they're called "torches". If the range is minuscule it's fine, but if the thing can shoot flames several feet I'd have problems with it. And not because it's a weapon (a gun would be a better choice if you're trying to kill folks) but because CA's had a drought for ages and the last thing they need is numbnuts running around setting stuff on fire for fun (which appears to be the core market for this thing).

      TL;DR, It's fun

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by oic0 ( 1864384 )
        It has about the same range as a $20 harbor freight propane torch used to kill weeds, which is a couple feet. If yours only does a few inches you got ripped off.
      • The problem is the message that fire is a toy. You can say 'people need to be responsible for themselves' and all that, but until you can actually find a way to make everyone BE responsible for themselves you have to accept some responsibility for what happens.

      • but because CA's had a drought for ages and the last thing they need is numbnuts running around setting stuff on fire for fun (which appears to be the core market for this thing).

        I think rich folks in CA are buying flamethrowers for use as a tool in the Great American Pastime of rich folks in CA . . . gentrification!

        Knocking down a multi-family apartment building to build a single family tech-oligarchy dwelling is a bit of a hassle. There will be a lot of debris that needs to be hauled away. If you torch the building with a flamethrower first, the families living there will voluntarily move out, and you will have less debris that needs to be disposed of.

      • There's footage here, including Elon himself having fun. As far as I can tell the reason he did it is because he likes flamethrowers.
      • Dang it, messed up the link. Flamethrower, including Elon himself flaming [youtube.com]

  • Conscience (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @10:34AM (#56719982)
    Musk doesn't have a conscience. It's that simple. No sign that he understands the consequences of his actions whatsoever.

    • Musk doesn't have a conscience. It's that simple. No sign that he understands the consequences of his actions whatsoever.

      Come on, hes basically selling a pocket lighter, not heroin to children, like the drug company Bayer used to do

  • I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike."

    Just look around. Nothing has changed. Flamethrowers have been legal in CA since before it became a state. And yet to the best of my knowledge there isn't a single instance, ever, of one being used maliciously. (please correct me if I'm wrong)

    This attempt at legislation looks more like a some kind of "OMG! Flamethrowers are scary! We have to outlaw them!" type of knee jerk BS I've come to expect from California lawmakers.

  • I've not looked up the specs, but as one who is slightly familiar with real flamethrowers, (and I doubt this is one), then you have to be really careful...if not, you're just as likely to cover yourself with flaming liquid as you are to "have fun"...or whatever the hell you're trying to do with it.

