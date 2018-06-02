Richard Stallman Asks: Should Big Tech Be Taxed For Hurting Society? (stallman.org) 24
Richard Stallman weighed in Friday on what he calls "massive commercial surveillance of individuals," saying that the two camps arguing about it "both miss the point." First there's the trustbusters who want to break Big Tech companies into smaller firms too small to eliminate their competition or exert undue influences on regulators. Then there's those who urge carefully-calibrated regulations to ensure tech companies always act in a way that's good for society.
RMS writes: By arguing about whether to divide up the power that this data gives to businesses, or to regulate the use of it (perhaps nationalizing it), they miss the point that both alternatives destroy our privacy and give the state a perfect basis for repression.
The danger is to collect that data at all.
More generally, I think the idea of taxing companies for the magnitude of harm that they do (regardless of whether they broke any rules to do it) is a good one.
More generally, I think the idea of taxing companies for the magnitude of harm that they do (regardless of whether they broke any rules to do it) is a good one.
Are these big tech. and social media corporations part os that problem?
I agree, if people are harmed then some form of compensation should put in place. If a society is harmed that should be in the form of regulation and taxes.
But first you need to quantify and prove the harm.
Taxes are for things that are not "wrong" in the eyes of the law. There are sin taxes, but those are for things that are merely discouraged. If we want to extract money for a (perceived) harm, that would be a fine or penalty.
But Some Surveillance Is Necessary
Only extremists talks in compromises!
The crazy uncle of open source talking about compromise? I never saw that coming.
"A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have."
Sometimes attributed to Thomas Jefferson. But one thing he did say was:
"The natural progress of things is for liberty to yeild, and government to gain ground."
That's what we're seeing now.
companies will just have to sell our data to even more people.
Economics doesn't work that way. If the companies could be making more money by charging more THEY WOULD ALREADY BE DOING IT. Companies set prices to optimize profitability, not to make "just enough" to stay in business.
Also, Google, Facebook, etc. don't sell customer data. They sell advertisements, and use customer data to improve the effectiveness of the ads.
