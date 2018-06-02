Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Richard Stallman Asks: Should Big Tech Be Taxed For Hurting Society?

Posted by EditorDavid from the reader-reparations dept.
Richard Stallman weighed in Friday on what he calls "massive commercial surveillance of individuals," saying that the two camps arguing about it "both miss the point." First there's the trustbusters who want to break Big Tech companies into smaller firms too small to eliminate their competition or exert undue influences on regulators. Then there's those who urge carefully-calibrated regulations to ensure tech companies always act in a way that's good for society.

RMS writes: By arguing about whether to divide up the power that this data gives to businesses, or to regulate the use of it (perhaps nationalizing it), they miss the point that both alternatives destroy our privacy and give the state a perfect basis for repression.

The danger is to collect that data at all.

More generally, I think the idea of taxing companies for the magnitude of harm that they do (regardless of whether they broke any rules to do it) is a good one.

  • But even more interesting is the question about. What is it about today's culture and our society that makes normal individuals into individuals with no empathy. Who feel it is OK to murder innocents. in order to get their 15 minutes of fame and notoriteity on social media?

    Are these big tech. and social media corporations part os that problem?

    Just my 2 cents ;)

  • I agree, if people are harmed then some form of compensation should put in place. If a society is harmed that should be in the form of regulation and taxes.

    But first you need to quantify and prove the harm.

    • Harm is something that is against the law or violates a person's rights. So I guess someone would have to define what's against the law and what people's rights are. And then litigate. The lawyers of America approve of your plan.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Entrope ( 68843 )

      Taxes are for things that are not "wrong" in the eyes of the law. There are sin taxes, but those are for things that are merely discouraged. If we want to extract money for a (perceived) harm, that would be a fine or penalty.

  • But.. but... but!! Richard Stallman is an extremist! He even says such extremist things as:

    But Some Surveillance Is Necessary

    Only extremists talks in compromises!

  • It's often required for the purpose the individual thing serves. The issue comes from sharing data - be it to other products by a large corporation, the government, for separate revenue streams like advertising, or to other corporations/entities. Lots of sites NEED to collect user data (e.g. usernames, emails, etc) but they only collect excessive quantities of data when they intend to share it.
  • We can barely manage to fine/punish/even detetc the traditional non-tech companies who push the limits of regulation, screw over customers, manipulate our amateur politicians. What are the chances we're going to be able to outsmart and tax tech companies correctly?

