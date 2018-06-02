California City Tries Universal Basic Income Programs -- Including One Targeting Potential Shooters (latimes.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes the Los Angeles Times: Mayor Michael Tubbs, a Stockton native and Stanford graduate who is all of 27 years old, wants to give at least $500 a month to a select group of residents. They'll be able to spend it as they wish, for 18 months, in a pilot program to test the impact of what's called guaranteed basic income... Workers in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco-Oakland area, driven out of the cuckoo housing markets in those communities, have snapped up cheaper properties in Stockton, accepting the bargain of killer commutes... But Stockton still suffers the crushing burdens of poverty, crime and now the rising rents and home prices that come with gentrification. For those who don't have the education or training to work 60 miles away on tech's front lines, Stockton still struggles to develop jobs that pay a living wage...
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Space X's Elon Musk have both pitched the idea in terms of inevitability, given the growing income gap and the threat of massive job losses because of automation... As small as the program will be, it's not going to dramatically affect many Stockton residents, but the goal is to get a sense of whether such an infusion on a broader scale can significantly alter lives and boost the economy.
The program will be funded by private and nonprofit sources, according to the article. And while it may not start until early next year, Stockton is already launching a similar program where the benefits are more targeted. Stockton is about to award stipends of up to $1,000 a month to residents deemed most likely to shoot somebody... The idea is that a small number of people are responsible for a large percentage of violence, and offering them an alternative path -- with counseling and case management over an 18-month period, along with a stipend if they stay the course -- can be a good investment all around.
$500 UBI a month for a select group of individuals, and $1000 a month for an even more select group of individuals.
"You keep on using that word. I do not think that word means what you think that word means.
It's just a welfare program. If everyone doesn't get it, and if it's not an unconditional right, it's not "universal".
However I suspect this is what some (not all) proponents of UBI really want. A nice little cash handout for the selected and compliant. A lever of money to influence the behavior of the lumpen masses.
Not so crazy when you see NRA and so many others on the right repeatedly fight tooth and nail to ensure those who are likely to shoot someone are still able to conveniently buy military-grade assault weapons without any background checks. I understand the aim is to increase firearm sales since, if and when they become the next school shooter, NRA's members share prices will spike. It's all a business move. And it's made a small group of people very rich for decades. I understand that. It's the American
Universal? (Score:3)
How is a "select group" "universal"?
Is that because it is too expensive to be "universal"? If there are income criteria attached, there is already a name for such a program.... it is called "welfare".
How is a "select group" "universal"?
. . . when the all the receivers of the payola are universally supporters of the Mayor's political party.
"Pay me $1,000 a month, or I'll shoot somebody!"
This sounds like old-time mafia "protection" rackets . . .
Make it conditional on then not being convicted of another crime and require them to attend university or other professional training programs and maintain good standing.
You can force people to attend these programs.
You can't force them to listen and learn.
"Nice little school you have there..." (Score:2)
So those terrorist virgins who hate women and the men who date them would now be getting universal basic income? The $1000 a month would not fix their problem, which is that they desperately want sex with the same women they hate. And no, ordering up hookers is a proposal they have already rejected. They need a mental fix.
Who the stipend would actually help are scammers who falsely claim to be terrorist virgins.
Terrorist virgins? Uh oh, Slashdot is gonna get raided by the FBI any day now...
PreCrime 2.0 (Score:2)
Instead of PreCrime sending you to jail, it sends you a check? I'm cool with that.
One day we'll accept that it's cheaper and better to send some people a kilo of weed and a $500 PSN giftcard than to deal with the consequences of what they're doing when they're NOT high and staying home being entertained.
It's unlikely many people will attempt to game the neural net by intentionally acting like a destitute person, if they're able to avoid it; and the neural net can distinguish those cases from those who reall