Ticketfly Temporarily Shuts Down To Investigate 'Cyber Incident'

Earlier today, ticket distribution service Ticketfly shut down after a "cyber incident" compromised its systems . A hacker reportedly defaced the company's website and claimed to have compromised the "backstage" database where festivals, promoters and venues manage their events. Engadget reports: According to Motherboard , the hacker apparently demanded a single bitcoin to divulge the vulnerability that left Ticketfly open to attack. You can view the FAQ page for more information on the incident.