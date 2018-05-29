Intel Faces Age Discrimination Allegations Following Layoffs (engadget.com) 73
Intel is under investigation for potential age discrimination in its approach to layoffs initiated in 2016, according to a report. Engadget: The Wall Street Journal has learned that the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is investigating claims that Intel's large-scale layoffs discriminated against older employees. In a May 2016 round that cut 2,300 workers, for instance, the median age of those let go was 49 -- seven years older than those who remained. The EEOC hasn't decided whether or not it will file a class-action lawsuit against Intel, but the affected people will be free to pursue civil lawsuits if the regulator doesn't find enough evidence to pursue its own case. The EEOC isn't allowed to confirm or deny investigations. However, an Intel spokesperson categorically denied that age played a role.
If you came into our workplace not knowing a Java framework like Spring, not knowing Hibernate, and still using Java 1.2 practices, I'd have zero use for you.
What's a Java?
Animated GIFs.
Cue the app apper guy here...
Were these 50 somethings dinosaurs who never kept up with the latest tech and still coded in Fortran?
Stay with the times or go extinct. I have a feeling this has nothing to do with age discrimination.
You're talking out of your ass. And it's the excuse that is used - along with "they don't have the skills" or "they don't fit in".
Total bullshit. 100% bullshit. And it's just an excuse to to get around the EEOC laws with impunity.
As my retired CIO supervisor at my volunteer IT job says, "It's not right, but when candidates of similar skills are presented, we will go with the younger one." (And this VOLUNTEER job means NOTHING to recruiters!!)
What's similar? Well those laundry list of skills are just a
You're missing the point completely.
For example, my read of this statement:
They busted their ass. And they laughed at our memory problems saying, "Uh, we solved this in 360. Look at IBM's patents."
is that the old timers were saying, "We already solved this - go and look. Make it easy on yourself."
And as far as "studying the latest technologies" - who, exactly, do you think is building the new technologies that you cut your teeth on?
I don't think there really is any, "Latest Technologies".
There is the latest regurgitation of technologies, Rearranged, Renamed, and Refactored, but it's always the same stuff, just in different costumes.
It all comes down to money. Why keep paying these guys high salaries when fresh college grads will do the work for a fraction?
Thankfully, it does all come back around to the firing/hiring managers when legacy systems start to fail for lack of maintenance and knowledge of those systems. Ultimately the stock holders end up taking it on the chin as IT costs go up and service goes down.
Why keep paying these guys high salaries when fresh college grads will do the work for a fraction?
Because they have more experience.
Despite their many virtues, fresh college grads still need adult supervision and mentoring.
They weren't old.. (Score:3)
...they just weren't young and vibrant.
Re:They weren't old.. (Score:5, Interesting)
And they had higher health care costs.
We really need to remove health care as an incentive to lay off older people and an anchor on business profits that prevent them from competing with companies in countries where business doesn't pay for health care.
It's so funny because *everyone* gets old. It's in *everyone's* interest to prevent age discrimination.
Until you get in an $89,000 car accident like my young 30's friends.
Or you have a stroke like my 45 year old bud.
Or your house burns down and you are hospitalized with $45,000 in ICU bills.
And the point isn't that *you* personally benefit anyway. If *everyone* needed $6,000 in health care each year, then the cost of providing it would be over $6,000.
The point is that 3 people out of a hundred need $60,000 in health care. The other 97 are fine. Everyone pays $600 and shares the risk.
All it takes is allowing people to fully deduct the cost of their own healthcare. As it is now, it's a tax benefit for consumers to have healthcare paid for by their employers. Change it so consumers can deduct the cost of health insurance/healthcare and there will be zero reason to stay with the existing approach. And a side benefit is they employee will now be in direct control of the expenditure on their own healthcare, most likely resulting in reduced expenditures on healthcare.
How about just taking the middlemen out of healthcare? Get rid of the insurance companies and private insurance. Sure, the government might not be as efficient as private companies, but single payer still has to be cheaper when you realize that right now you are paying for the overhead/profit for the insurance companies, profits for the insurance company stockholders, the overhead/profit for local brokers and plan administrators, etc. You have at least 3 layers of people making money off your healthcare
How is removing insurance companies and inserting Government going to be cheaper or more efficient? At least now, insurance companies have to offer some level of service, or they lose clients. With single payer - you have, effectively, a single insurer who does not have to answer to anyone.
Barring the fact government is (or at least should be, except for tax collection) a non-profit entity, you are effectively removing 3 different layers that derive profit off of the money you spend on health insurance premiums before you even see a doctor. Removing those is an automatic cost savings, even if you still have to pay out of pocket like most insurance plans make you do now. As for one single insurer, yes, that would be great. That means that everything is already negotiated out and everyone i
Actual hard data shows other countries pay 50% to 33% of our cost and have better adult and infant mortality ratings.
Our insurance is *great* if you are one of the "winners". It's bad for the other 80%. Insurance companies delayed coverage for a friend of mine until it was too late and she died of a curable form of cancer. They do this. All the time. That's why the ACA was passed in the first place. Insurance companies were literally canceling coverage after people had paid premiums for years as soon
You know... for the bottom 60% that's almost useless to completely useless, right? With a low income that's already maxed the limit on deductions, a deduction is worthless. And even with a deduction, that only lowers the cost of health care by about 15% or less for everyone making $120,000 and less. This leaves a family facing a $12,000 insurance bill and getting a $2000ish deduction.
Over 20 other countries use single player government health care and their health care costs are half to a third of our co
Fully deduct just means a 20-30% discount (Score:2)
The only real fix is a single insurer; e.g. a single payer
...49. Even if we could cut the average age to 30 years-old, ...
Just looked at the quote we received from our insurance broker, and the multiplier for 30 years-old is 1.135 versus 1.706 for 49 years-old where 24 years-old has a multiplier of 1. So you pay about 50% more in your case.
How do you talk people (Score:2)
More importantly, while there are plenty of arguments to be made in favor of single payer healthcare any time it comes up the insurance companies spend half a billion dollars or more shooting it down. I still get people who tell me they don't want it because of "death panels". I ask th
Higher salaries? (Score:1)
It is likely, old-time employees are paid better than the new ones, despite doing the same jobs. Intel may be able to explain the age disparity by that.
Of course, this Libertarian thinks, there should be no laws against discrimination — of any kind — at all...
Actually, this can already happen. There is no law barring discrimination based on personal appearance. Nor should there be.
What were the types of jobs? (Score:2)
I had heard they were closing down some factories in the past few years. Could it just be that they had a lot of older line workers?
How many young people fired does it take to prove this allegation wrong?
Sounds liek an investigation, no evidence yet (Score:2)
We can draw no conclusions merely from knowing the median age. The older employees probably probably made more money and received more benefits. Money is certainly part of the calculations for layoffs. There is also a greater chance that they were out-of-date making their cost/benefit ratio lower. Counterbalance that with the fact that companies often prefer to layoff younger workers to reward years of service. So the determination of who to layoff is quite complex, but it certainly involves many facto
Good point about pay. Higher paid employees are easier targets when doing layoffs.
For us, it was hours worked. We let nearly every dev go that was working less than 60 hours a week. Of course, that skewed to a higher average age. Someone complained to the state DoL about that, and when we explained the metric used, we never heard back from them. I assume that meant using hours worked was a acceptable metric even when it appeared to result in age discrimination.
For us, it was hours worked. We let nearly every dev go that was working less than 60 hours a week.
You are stealing from your employees.
We let nearly every dev go that was working less than 60 hours a week
Basically you kept those who needed more time to finish their tasks. What could possibly go wrong?
Experienced workers are more likely to be resistant to "culture and process change" because they've been down that road before and seldom seen it actually result in meaningful changes. At best its a workable rearrangement of existing process, at worst its a distortion of the process that makes it worse.
Younger and less experienced workers are more likely to fall for a charismatic sales pitch, not knowing that the changes will probably be a net zero change at best, or believe they have something to gain by
Are you saying that you dismissed *every* employee that did not work at least 60 hours per week, and kept *every* employee that did?
Because if not, then hours worked was not the only criteria, although that was the only criteria you told the DoL that you used.
And if that's the case, then it follows that it may be entirely possible that hours worked was not even a criteria at all, but that you would have deliberately lied about it to the DoL knowing that it would skew the results in the direction that a
Not enough data (Score:2)
Maybe Intel is an evil company that likes to cast off older workers, just to make them suffer.
Or, maybe Intel was merely closing down some older and no-longer-profitable business units from the 1980s that happen to have been staffed with workers that hired on in the 80s.
Or, maybe Intel was merely flattening their management structure, laying off managers and keeping the engineers, thus disproportionally impacting manager who also happen to be older, on average.
Or, maybe there was some combination of t
Being one of those affected by this action, I have a little insight to this topic. Sure, I also have a little bit of a bias.
This was not a case of closing a factory, nor of flattening management structures. Intel has gone through those multiple times, and as painful as they were, they were not like what happened in 2015 and 2016. In the recent disputed cases, managers were told from upper management to fire that one and that one and that one, with no choice or input from the direct or 2nd or even 3rd lin
It will happen to every techie someday (Score:2)
The entire tech industry is built on an endless supply of cheap, young fresh grads who are easily convinced that low salaries and grueling work weeks are the norm. As those grads gain experience, they demand more salary and a more flexible life and will reach a point where employers will find a way to get rid of them.
It's not fair to paint everyone over a certain age as a dinosaur. I've seen many freshly minted MBAs explicitly say they don't want resumes of anyone who "looks over 40." This is due to a widel
No Country For Graybeards (Score:2)
Software is viewed as a disposable product with a limited lifespan. Therefore, building it poorly is OK, because it's gonna be replaced in a few years anyway. Therefore, hiring a young person for cheap to build it is fine; it just has to work well enough to ship.
Except, of course, the above premises are almost never true. That backfill script you wrote for the one-off run to add data? It will morph into a nightly task. That snippet of code where you hard coded a few strings? It will become the primar
Xyz (Score:2)
However, an Intel spokesperson categorically denied that age played a role.
"We didn't discriminate against older employees," said Cody McYoungling, 27.