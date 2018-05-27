Ask Slashdot: Can a City Really Sue an Oil Company For Climate Change? (wired.com) 40
An anonymous reader writes: The city of Richmond, California, is suing Chevron, its largest employer and its largest public-safety scourge. But while industrial accidents like refinery fires are commonplace in the low-lying industrial town, that's not what this lawsuit is about. Richmond and six other California cities are suing oil companies for contributing to the changing climate, which threatens to inundate their shorelines. "In an era of federal deregulation and rising seas, these lawsuits feel increasingly urgent," writes deputy editor Adam Rogers. "The question is whether the courts will even see them as plausible."
The lawsuits face two big legal hurdles: getting scientific proof that climate change (and specific companies causing climate change) are to blame for the cities' woes, along with overcoming oil companies' contention that cities can't sue them at all, since at the federal level, they're beholden to the Clean Air Act. But the urban plaintiffs have a plan for that. They are not asking for new regulations or bans; they're asking for reparations for a problem they say oil companies willfully hid from them. "Oil and gas, like cigarettes, are products. The companies that sell them are liable for the damages they cause," says Sharon Eubanks, an attorney at Bordas & Bordas who was lead counsel in the Justice Department's RICO case against the Philip Morris tobacco company. "They have misled the public about the product's dangers."
Only if they don't burn any themselves
Lol, yep. From my view they don't have a leg to stand on, unclean hands comes to mind.
You do realize that coal is also a fossil fuel, don't you? Now, I do agree that we're better off burning less coal and having cleaner air. However, it's time to advance technologically and move on to even better sources of energy that are becoming more economical.
The keyword there is 'technologically'
We need to advance technologically, not ramrod through change politically. Our work is cut out for us to educate people and promote technological advances. Freedom is too valuable to sacrifice for expedient change.
The cities have already lost this simply because their citizen continue to burn fuel. If you are going to make a case for this the very first thing the cities should do is ban all burning of hydrocarbons within their city limits. If they don't do that then they are just as guilty as anyone else.
Of course juries like to stick it to companies whether they are guilty or not. And then that results in decades of appeals to more sensible forums.
Even the POTUS doesn't believe in climate change (induced by men)
Yes, he absolutely does [mashable.com].
Don't make the mistake of believing anything Trump says. Like anyone else, by their actions shall you know them.
David vs. Goliah
We all know how the tobacco farmers were made to pay for growing their toxic product, and driven into bankruptcy,
The problem is people buying the oil and burning it. Don't go blame the company selling it to you.
Suing a company for providing what customers want and need? It would be different if they were NOT giving what people wanted or were misleading their customers or they were directly damaging the environment or workers during/in production. Suing for climate change really makes little sense. This is a regulatory issue. It would be like suing car makers because cars create traffic jams, suing cattle ranchers because cows emit methane, suing paving companies because people are killed on roads more than whe
Actually, it makes perfect sense - "You've got money, we want some of it..."
Big problem is that if the city wins, it'll lose its largest employer. Which is generally bad news for cities....
Actually, it makes perfect sense - "You've got money, we want some of it..."
Actually I read it as "Your product is damaging the environment, and consequently our city. We want you to pay for it."
Of course a city can sue an oil company for climate change. You can sue anybody for anything.
But will they succeed? Well, that's up to the courts.
Yes, a city can sue an oil company for damages because they've already done it.
Also, as soon as the PLCAA is overturned (that's the 2005 law that makes firearms manufacturers the only industry that is exempt from civil lawsuits when their products harm people), you will see an overwhelming avalanche of lawsuits that will flip the entire gun control discussion in the US. Making corporations accountable for the external costs of what they do will be the legal trend of the coming decades. They've been gettin
Then we should also sue the cities for allowing cars on their roads.
Kilaeua has spewed out more junk into the atmosphere in its latest eruption that everything saved by Prius cars in a year. So sue the volcano.
Money and power don't always win in court. See Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein for example.
True, we're all complicit in climate change for using fossil fuels. But the allegation here is that Chevron actively lied and suppressed information about their product. That might be tough to defend.