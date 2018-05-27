Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


The Courts Science

Ask Slashdot: Can a City Really Sue an Oil Company For Climate Change? (wired.com) 40

Posted by msmash from the rabbit-hole dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The city of Richmond, California, is suing Chevron, its largest employer and its largest public-safety scourge. But while industrial accidents like refinery fires are commonplace in the low-lying industrial town, that's not what this lawsuit is about. Richmond and six other California cities are suing oil companies for contributing to the changing climate, which threatens to inundate their shorelines. "In an era of federal deregulation and rising seas, these lawsuits feel increasingly urgent," writes deputy editor Adam Rogers. "The question is whether the courts will even see them as plausible."

The lawsuits face two big legal hurdles: getting scientific proof that climate change (and specific companies causing climate change) are to blame for the cities' woes, along with overcoming oil companies' contention that cities can't sue them at all, since at the federal level, they're beholden to the Clean Air Act. But the urban plaintiffs have a plan for that. They are not asking for new regulations or bans; they're asking for reparations for a problem they say oil companies willfully hid from them. "Oil and gas, like cigarettes, are products. The companies that sell them are liable for the damages they cause," says Sharon Eubanks, an attorney at Bordas & Bordas who was lead counsel in the Justice Department's RICO case against the Philip Morris tobacco company. "They have misled the public about the product's dangers."

  • As long as the people of the city drive cars and burn various fuel oils, it's their fault, too.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Lol, yep. From my view they don't have a leg to stand on, unclean hands comes to mind.

    • Also, the damages caused by fossil fuels must be weighed against the benefits. How much lives have been saved by the availability of abundant fuel? And what about the fact that thanks to fossil fuels, the air is actually cleaner than it was in the age of coal? Much, much cleaner.

      • Re: Only if they don't burn any themselves (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You do realize that coal is also a fossil fuel, don't you? Now, I do agree that we're better off burning less coal and having cleaner air. However, it's time to advance technologically and move on to even better sources of energy that are becoming more economical.

        • The keyword there is 'technologically'

          We need to advance technologically, not ramrod through change politically. Our work is cut out for us to educate people and promote technological advances. Freedom is too valuable to sacrifice for expedient change.

    • The cities have already lost this simply because their citizen continue to burn fuel. If you are going to make a case for this the very first thing the cities should do is ban all burning of hydrocarbons within their city limits. If they don't do that then they are just as guilty as anyone else.

      Of course juries like to stick it to companies whether they are guilty or not. And then that results in decades of appeals to more sensible forums.

  • David vs. Goliah (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Sunday May 27, 2018 @12:07PM (#56683324)
    And David doesn't win. The oil companies have revenue that is larger than the GDP of some countries. They have infinitely more legal power as well. I doubt this will go anywhere and the only folks that suffer are the tax payers of Richmond, CA. Their tax dollars are going to get wasted on a folley.

  • We all know how the tobacco farmers were made to pay for growing their toxic product, and driven into bankruptcy,

  • The problem is people buying the oil and burning it. Don't go blame the company selling it to you.

  • Suing a company for providing what customers want and need? It would be different if they were NOT giving what people wanted or were misleading their customers or they were directly damaging the environment or workers during/in production. Suing for climate change really makes little sense. This is a regulatory issue. It would be like suing car makers because cars create traffic jams, suing cattle ranchers because cows emit methane, suing paving companies because people are killed on roads more than whe

    • Suing for climate change really makes little sense.

      Actually, it makes perfect sense - "You've got money, we want some of it..."

      Big problem is that if the city wins, it'll lose its largest employer. Which is generally bad news for cities....

      • Suing for climate change really makes little sense.

        Actually, it makes perfect sense - "You've got money, we want some of it..."

        Actually I read it as "Your product is damaging the environment, and consequently our city. We want you to pay for it."

  • Of course a city can sue an oil company for climate change. You can sue anybody for anything.

    But will they succeed? Well, that's up to the courts.

  • Yes, a city can sue an oil company for damages because they've already done it.

    Also, as soon as the PLCAA is overturned (that's the 2005 law that makes firearms manufacturers the only industry that is exempt from civil lawsuits when their products harm people), you will see an overwhelming avalanche of lawsuits that will flip the entire gun control discussion in the US. Making corporations accountable for the external costs of what they do will be the legal trend of the coming decades. They've been gettin

    • Then we should also sue the cities for allowing cars on their roads.

    • Great, as long as we can sue city councils, state legislatures, and Congress for the damage they do. You see, government is far more dangerous to humans than any manufacturer of any product ever made. You just don't understand it.

  • Kilaeua has spewed out more junk into the atmosphere in its latest eruption that everything saved by Prius cars in a year. So sue the volcano.

  • Money and power don't always win in court. See Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein for example.
    True, we're all complicit in climate change for using fossil fuels. But the allegation here is that Chevron actively lied and suppressed information about their product. That might be tough to defend.

