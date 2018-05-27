Ask Slashdot: Can a City Really Sue an Oil Company For Climate Change? (wired.com) 153
An anonymous reader writes: The city of Richmond, California, is suing Chevron, its largest employer and its largest public-safety scourge. But while industrial accidents like refinery fires are commonplace in the low-lying industrial town, that's not what this lawsuit is about. Richmond and six other California cities are suing oil companies for contributing to the changing climate, which threatens to inundate their shorelines. "In an era of federal deregulation and rising seas, these lawsuits feel increasingly urgent," writes deputy editor Adam Rogers. "The question is whether the courts will even see them as plausible."
The lawsuits face two big legal hurdles: getting scientific proof that climate change (and specific companies causing climate change) are to blame for the cities' woes, along with overcoming oil companies' contention that cities can't sue them at all, since at the federal level, they're beholden to the Clean Air Act. But the urban plaintiffs have a plan for that. They are not asking for new regulations or bans; they're asking for reparations for a problem they say oil companies willfully hid from them. "Oil and gas, like cigarettes, are products. The companies that sell them are liable for the damages they cause," says Sharon Eubanks, an attorney at Bordas & Bordas who was lead counsel in the Justice Department's RICO case against the Philip Morris tobacco company. "They have misled the public about the product's dangers."
The lawsuits face two big legal hurdles: getting scientific proof that climate change (and specific companies causing climate change) are to blame for the cities' woes, along with overcoming oil companies' contention that cities can't sue them at all, since at the federal level, they're beholden to the Clean Air Act. But the urban plaintiffs have a plan for that. They are not asking for new regulations or bans; they're asking for reparations for a problem they say oil companies willfully hid from them. "Oil and gas, like cigarettes, are products. The companies that sell them are liable for the damages they cause," says Sharon Eubanks, an attorney at Bordas & Bordas who was lead counsel in the Justice Department's RICO case against the Philip Morris tobacco company. "They have misled the public about the product's dangers."
Only if they don't burn any themselves (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Only if they don't burn any themselves (Score:2)
I'm assuming the state gave the oil companies a business license. I'm also assuming they sold the products uncombusted? Combustion causes CO2. Oil companies sell it uncombusted.
Besides, corn-fed beef that releases giant amounts of methane causes even more climate change. Why aren't they suing the corn growers in Iowa? Or the ranchers? I don't understand? Seems that their policies are contradictory and they are practicing selective enforcement. Not cool
Re: (Score:2)
That was my first thought. Oil doesn't cause climate change, burning oil causes climate change. So sue your own citizens?
Next stop: only throw drug users in jail, and let the drug dealers free.
Re: (Score:1)
Lol, yep. From my view they don't have a leg to stand on, unclean hands comes to mind.
Re: (Score:2)
The Feds only make 18 cents per gallon of gas. Compared to that, the State of CA makes 58 cents a gallon. The gas station (Chevron only owns 5% of their branded stations) makes 3-5 cents a gallon in profit. Chevron makes maybe 10 cents a gallon in profit, assuming they refine the crude and distribute the gas.
So the city should sue themselves and the State of CA first, since they're the ones actually profiting from gasoline sales.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Only if they don't burn any themselves (Score:1)
You do realize that coal is also a fossil fuel, don't you? Now, I do agree that we're better off burning less coal and having cleaner air. However, it's time to advance technologically and move on to even better sources of energy that are becoming more economical.
Re: (Score:2)
The keyword there is 'technologically'
We need to advance technologically, not ramrod through change politically. Our work is cut out for us to educate people and promote technological advances. Freedom is too valuable to sacrifice for expedient change.
Re: freedom vs change (Score:2)
Re: Not sacrificing freedom for expedient change.
Would you say the same (don't sacrifice freedom to get the rapid change) if the expedient change needed was sending an expensive rocket to shift to safety a giant, life killing asteroid that was predicted, with 97% certainty, to be going to impact Earth in 9 years?
So the freedom loss, say, was a proposed extra 5% income tax to be paid by every worker for 3 years, needed to pay for the super-accelerated "Manhattan project" to design, build, launch the system
Re: (Score:2)
You must really want to get the SLS [huffingtonpost.com] up. Although I have to hand it you, that sort of thing just might get you enough money to get the damned thing off the pad.
Re: (Score:2)
I am so glad that we standardized on liquid fuel cars, although I am amused by the idea of shoveling a pile of coal into a hopper to be able complete a morning commute and arriving at work covered in a thin layer of coal dust. (I assume in New Jersey, shovel access would be restricted.)
Re: (Score:3)
And what about the fact that thanks to fossil fuels, the air is actually cleaner than it was in the age of coal? Much, much cleaner.
LOL
You know cancer rates doubled in the industrial revolution due to use of coal, right? Spreading all that radioactive material around?
But fossil fuels have probably doomed humanity already, due to carbon overload. The system can't sink the carbon fast enough and we appear to already be seeing runaway effects.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Cancer rates may have doubled [citation needed] but life expectancies have as well. Complex problems. Make one thing better, make another worse.
That is, until you really break things.
Murphy was an optimist.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You do know that 75% of all types of cancer are genetic right? There are types you are going to get simply because of your faulty genes... Doesn't matter how "clean" of a lifestyle you maintain.
Our modern era has nearly doubled the life-span of humans from the ancient days of 35 years to an average of 70+ years.
That's a whole lot more time to develop cancer.. Not to mention cigarettes, alcohol, asbestos, etc etc etc..
Plastics (from oil) are hugely responsible for our current quality of life.. Tons o
True, but if you don't know about the damage (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it's good to see all of those coal burning cars off the road and in the junkyard.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
The cities have already lost this simply because their citizen continue to burn fuel. If you are going to make a case for this the very first thing the cities should do is ban all burning of hydrocarbons within their city limits. If they don't do that then they are just as guilty as anyone else.
Of course juries like to stick it to companies whether they are guilty or not. And then that results in decades of appeals to more sensible forums.
Re: (Score:2)
That's like saying a smoker cannot sue the cigarette company as long as they continue to smoke.
Re: (Score:2)
Smoker is claiming he has been tricked into physical addiction, good luck claiming physical addiction to fossil fuels.
Re: (Score:2)
Because you can quit fossil fuels anytime you want, right?
We've allowed our rail lines to languish, gutted our cities with parking craters, and rebuilt them around the automobile such that driving is now the only feasible way of getting around American cities. Would we have done anything different if the oil companies hadn't lied and suppressed evidence about the environmental harm of burni
Re: (Score:2)
If this lawsuit is going to succeed you will need to successfully demonstrate that you have been deceived into using a product that if you had known the full story on you would not have used. For example tobacco users were deceived into smoking because they were told it was harmless to their heath, if they had been provided with full information on the dangers of tobacco they would never have smoked. Plus smoking is a physical addiction and thus they were unable to stop smoking during the tobacco trials.
Th
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Fortunately, I have been able to buy an electric car and power it with solar panels. Also converted my house heat and hot water over to electricity (heat pump and resistance heating) so no fossil fuels here. You'll have to find another sinner to berate.
The suit isn't about fault (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, you're right. Guns don't kill people; people kill people.
Also, drug sellers aren't killing people, it's the users that are killing themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Until recently, our great "free enterprise" system (heavily subsidized fossil fuels and corrupt politicians) didn't give people an alternative to burning fossil fuels in an internal combustion engine. That is starting to change although electric cars are still expensive and hard to get.
Re: No Davis, you're a moron. (Score:2)
But the cattle industry raising corn fed beef causes climate change too. Methane is 50 times as potent a greenhouse gas as CO2. Why aren't they suing corn farmers, or ranchers?
Re: (Score:1)
Your math is in error. You failed to account for how much CO2 that same family would have emitted while at rest.
Not that I agree with this "lets sue the oil companies" bullshit.. I just don't buy the premise that riding a bike is more polluting. The difference in CO2 emission by a human riding a bike and the same human at rest cannot be hugely significant..
And really.. it's a stupid comparison..
As a previous poster pointed out, the oil companies sell their product uncombusted.. They aren't polluting.
Re: (Score:2)
. .
.which was built from steel made with Coke, a fossil fuel. And the clinker from steelmaking is an important part of many concretes.
From minerals and rocks mines and processed by fossil-fuel powered equipment.
With gas and diesel-powered construction equipment.
Materials brought to site by truck or rail, also fossil--powered.
And construction workers, who generally drive to the construction sites.
I could go on, but the bottom line is that modern industrial civilization STILL runs primarily on Fossil Fuels.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: "modern industrial civilization STILL runs primarily on Fossil Fuels."
which by your "logic" means that can't change, right?
And certainly means it can't change fast enough to meaningfully impact the global warming hole we've dug for ourselves, right?
See that's where you're wrong. We CAN change, using the same smarts (both political and technological) that got us all the fossil-fuel based tech and economy, and not only that, we would be fncking stupid not to organize to change as fast as possible, knowing
Re: (Score:3)
Even the POTUS doesn't believe in climate change (induced by men)
Yes, he absolutely does [mashable.com].
Don't make the mistake of believing anything Trump says. Like anyone else, by their actions shall you know them.
Re: (Score:2)
Even the POTUS doesn't believe in climate change (induced by men)
Yes, he absolutely does [mashable.com].
When you strip away the reference to the original Politico article that claimed to quote from the actual application but conveniently failed to provide a copy, the only verifiable fact in your link is that Trump wants to build walls to control erosion that's actually happening today.
If you're presenting that as evidence that he believes in climate change, what does that say about all the environmental groups that oppose the walls?
Re: (Score:2)
Evangelical Christians
Provably gullible
and a large number of Republicans
Fall into two camps: gullible, and weathy
took one look at Trump and saw the greatest negotiator in history, a business genius without peer
Since they haven't seen his tax returns, which would disabuse them of those notions
a savvy politician
Well, he's closer to that than any of the other things.
and after the Jerusalem thing he has now been promoted to the exalted status of 'fulfiller of biblical prophecy'.
That's the truly scary one. How can you argue with people who have abandoned the use of reason?
Re: (Score:2)
took one look at Trump and saw the greatest negotiator in history, a business genius without peer
Since they haven't seen his tax returns, which would disabuse them of those notions
And six bankrupt casinos weren't enough to disabuse them of those notions because?
Re: (Score:2)
And six bankrupt casinos weren't enough to disabuse them of those notions because?
Because they think he got rich doing it, and if he got rich then god must love him. If they knew he was in debt, they'd think god hated him.
Re: (Score:2)
And six bankrupt casinos weren't enough to disabuse them of those notions because?
Because they think he got rich doing it, and if he got rich then god must love him. If they knew he was in debt, they'd think god hated him.
By that logic, if his tax returns become public and the extent of his tax cheating is revealed, their opinion of him will only be enhanced since Republicans hate taxes to begin with..
Re: (Score:1)
And I voted for Trump. Well, no I didn't - I voted AGAINST Hillary!
You either voted for Trump and helped cause this shit-show, or you didn't. No excuses will be accepted. Your motivations are irrelevant; if you really thought that Trump would be superior to the status quo, you're going to have to defend that idea — and it is frankly indefensible on any logical, evidence-based front. But by all means, give it a shot. I haven't had enough lulz today.
David vs. Goliah (Score:4, Insightful)
David doesn't Deserve to Win (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And David doesn't win. The oil companies have revenue that is larger than the GDP of some countries. They have infinitely more legal power as well. I doubt this will go anywhere and the only folks that suffer are the tax payers of Richmond, CA. Their tax dollars are going to get wasted on a folley.
David vs Goliath is hardly meaningful in this legal battle, and I can't find myself cheering for the underdog. Poor over powered David here is fighting a legal battle against someone who did everything they were asked of. Oil production is nothing in the grand scheme of climate change. Nothing at all compared to burning it.
So I wonder, did Levar Stoney the honourable mayor walk to work this morning? Or did he drive a big American gas guzzler?
Re: (Score:2)
Like tobacco farmers (Score:2)
We all know how the tobacco farmers were made to pay for growing their toxic product, and driven into bankruptcy,
Stupid (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is people buying the oil and burning it. Don't go blame the company selling it to you.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
However, the oil companies that KNEW about the climate change issue and then tried to cover it up,
Politicians KNEW too, and did nothing. This is not a job for the courts, this is a job for policy makers.
Re: (Score:2)
However, the oil companies that KNEW
Everyone knew. We've been researching this link since the 70s. You have switch to an electric car right, and get all of your power from solar? Or did you post this on your Macbook Pro milled from a solid chunk of aluminium smelted in a plant that uses 10x the electricity of an averaged sized oil refinery?
That's the amazing thing about climate change. It's always someone else's fault.
Re: (Score:2)
There are no laws requiring the oil companies to provide you with a brochure explaining the the pros and cons of climate change every time you fill your gas tank up. Before you convict this company, make sure it is a real crime that you are accusing them of doing.
Personally I am not a supporter of the tobacco lawsuits either. It was utter corruption to hand out over $10B in legal fees to the lawyers involved in those lawsuits. I drive by the $55M ocean front house of one of those lawyers on my way to work.
Supply and demand (Score:5, Interesting)
Suing a company for providing what customers want and need? It would be different if they were NOT giving what people wanted or were misleading their customers or they were directly damaging the environment or workers during/in production. Suing for climate change really makes little sense. This is a regulatory issue. It would be like suing car makers because cars create traffic jams, suing cattle ranchers because cows emit methane, suing paving companies because people are killed on roads more than when not on roads, or suing salt miners because salt is used a lot in winter climate areas and can contaminate the surrounding soil.
If you want to address climate change, then first and foremost, create innovative and competitive alternatives. Find ways to minimize the impact of existing systems. Find ways to reduce demand through efficiency. Educate people and consumers. And down the list, use sensible economic incentives to stimulate the above.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it makes perfect sense - "You've got money, we want some of it..."
Big problem is that if the city wins, it'll lose its largest employer. Which is generally bad news for cities....
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it makes perfect sense - "You've got money, we want some of it..."
Actually I read it as "Your product is damaging the environment, and consequently our city. We want you to pay for it."
Re: (Score:2)
Like others, I read it as: our residents are using your product to harm the environment, and we want you, not them, to pay for it.
Re: (Score:2)
It almost sounds like all those lawsuits against various torrent sites when you think of it.
Re: (Score:2)
Like others, I read it as: our residents are using your product to harm the environment, and we want you, not them, to pay for it.
Believe me, the residents will pay for it. The city just wants oil companies to help.
A counterexample to Betteridge's Law (Score:2)
Of course a city can sue an oil company for climate change. You can sue anybody for anything.
But will they succeed? Well, that's up to the courts.
Re: (Score:2)
willfully misleading the public
Who was mislead? Ask for a show of hands: "Who believes that AGW is real but just doesn't care?"
Yes, and more (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, a city can sue an oil company for damages because they've already done it.
Also, as soon as the PLCAA is overturned (that's the 2005 law that makes firearms manufacturers the only industry that is exempt from civil lawsuits when their products harm people), you will see an overwhelming avalanche of lawsuits that will flip the entire gun control discussion in the US. Making corporations accountable for the external costs of what they do will be the legal trend of the coming decades. They've been getting a free ride long enough.
Re: (Score:2)
Then we should also sue the cities for allowing cars on their roads.
Re: (Score:2)
Then we should also sue the cities for allowing cars on their roads.
You are really going to have to primarily sue the federal government and the auto manufacturers for that. The interstate highway system, the streetcar conspiracy... the nation was basically forced to accept the dominance of the automobile.
Re: (Score:2)
Either way, the point is that policy makers on every level let the oil companies produce the oil and let them sell it to consumers, knowing it would lead to CO2 and climate change, at the very least since the first IPCC report in 1990.
Re: (Score:2)
Either way, the point is that policy makers on every level let the oil companies produce the oil and let them sell it to consumers, knowing it would lead to CO2 and climate change, at the very least since the first IPCC report in 1990.
I'm OK with suing them too.
Re:Yes, and more (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Great, as long as we can sue city councils, state legislatures, and Congress for the damage they do.
Actually you can. You can sue anybody for anything. Whether you succeed in court is another matter.
You see, government is far more dangerous to humans than any manufacturer of any product ever made. You just don't understand it.
I don't think you understand the alternatives to government. Without it, the strong make the rules. With it, at least the weak have a chance for protection.
Re: (Score:1)
Actually you can. You can sue anybody for anything. Whether you succeed in court is another matter.
Uh... No... You obviously do not know what you are talking about.. The Supreme Court of the United States ruled long ago that you can only sue the Federal Government for those things it CONSENTS to be sued for. This is known as the Supremacy Doctrine
This makes perfect sense, since when you sue the government you are asking the exact same government (just a different branch) to rule and/or impose penalties.
This would be like suing your parents in an internal family court set in the basement.. Your par
Re: (Score:2)
You can, of course. Familiarize yourself with civics and the Constitution. You will be surprised at what you learn.
Re: Yes, and more (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course it is, but we can learn from places that also have gun ownership without the wholesale slaughter that is American Exceptionalism.
Just make people and corporations accountable for what they do. That's all it will take to minimize the suicidal effects of modern interpretations of the Second Amendment.
Re: (Score:2)
There was no Second Amendment when famous drama-queen Patrick Henry made his "give me liberty or..." speech. And by the way, Patrick Henry was a wealthy lawyer and slave-owner who stayed as far away as he possibly could from the Revolutionary fighting. He didn't give a shit about "liberty", he just didn't want to pay his goddamn taxes. What he really meant to say was, "Give me liberty or give this poor sonofabitch over
Re: (Score:2)
Only universal confiscation of guns will eliminate gun violence, and you know as well as I do how impossible that would be.
I saw what you did there. [wikipedia.org]
Countries outside the USA have managed to balance gun ownership with far lower incidents of gun violence.
Let them sue Kilauea next (Score:1)
Kilaeua has spewed out more junk into the atmosphere in its latest eruption that everything saved by Prius cars in a year. So sue the volcano.
Re: (Score:2)
Kilaeua has spewed out more junk into the atmosphere in its latest eruption that everything saved by Prius cars in a year. So sue the volcano.
Fine. I volunteer you to serve the papers.
Sometimes things change (Score:2)
Money and power don't always win in court. See Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein for example.
True, we're all complicit in climate change for using fossil fuels. But the allegation here is that Chevron actively lied and suppressed information about their product. That might be tough to defend.
Re: (Score:2)
But the allegation here is that Chevron actively lied and suppressed information about their product.
Now that we have learned that they lied, and that burning oil actually produces CO2, the first step should be to ban sales of oil products. Allowing them to continue selling the bad stuff, while suing for damages is just a cheap money grab.
No. (Score:3)
Nor can you sue spoon companies for being fat, nail companies for flat tires, or sadly, the public education system for allowing these people to graduate.
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of a silly response is that. The question was whether you could sue, not whether you could win. The answer is obviously yes, to this example and to every single one you listed. I could sue you for the stupidity of your post.
You answered a question that wasn't asked.
uh no (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. Methane is a smaller contributor to greenhouse gas than CO2, and most of that methane is not from cows but from natural sources and industrial leaks.
Re: (Score:2)
They should sue cows. They produce more detrimental compounds on a larger scale.
Not even remotely. Cows aren't the biggest contributor of their gas type. Their gas type isn't the biggest contributor to global warming, and above all their gas type actually doesn't stay resident in the atmosphere very long which is precisely why the world is more concerned about CO2 than Methane.
Yes ... (Score:2)
... judging by the facts and stuff.
A better question is one of standing.
Product liability may or may not apply.
Re: (Score:3)
No, all plaintiffs benefited far far more from fossil fuel use than any possible downside. Longer life, healthier life, prosperity, amazing materials (metals, plastics, etc.)...all due to burning hydrocarbons.
It's like suing the surgeon that saved your life because he left a scar. Fossil fuel use saved humanity.
Now, I'll agree the stuff pollutes and we have better alternatives now that we should accelerate adoption, our sun puts out enough energy to power a thousands civilizations, only counting what hits
Re: (Score:2)
Stupidity is documenting, internally, far in the past, that your product is harmful.
For reference, see tobacco.
Cars also saved the world and yet that industry is liable for product deficiencies.
You and I don't have a say in this matter.
The courts will make the determination.
Re: (Score:2)
oh, people thought exhaust fumes and smokestack some were healthy in the past? pffft, no they knew it was pollution. we used the stuff anyway, because the good outweighs the bad. most here would not exist or would have died horrible painful death were it not for fossil fuel use.
Hopefully companies for allowing stolen CC (Score:2)
Blame your elders... (Score:1)
Only in California! (Score:2)
Suing an oil company for climate change is like suing a farmer because you're fat.
What's truly immoral is trying to prevent us from solving the climate problem. I would rather sue Greenpeace for this crap:
http://english.yonhapnews.co.k... [yonhapnews.co.kr]
The solution to fiscal mismangement (Score:2)
When a city government can't keep it in their fiscal pants, they always find someone else to blame and foot the bill. Pension fund broke because they trusted a financial adviser who screwed the pooch and then said "Not my problem"? No worries, just raise taxes or create new ones. Nice work if you can get it.
Of course, the only people getting rich on this are the lawyers who get paid stupid amounts of money whether they win or lose. THOSE are the people who should be taxed heavily. But, of course, the la
Yes. (Score:2)
In the US at least, nearly anybody can sue nearly anybody over nearly anything. This doesn't, of course, mean they can win. And I expect that Chevron has a lot more lawyers with a lot more talent and experience than does Richmond, CA.
As to their grounds...sorry, I'm no lawyer. There are reasonable grounds, but whether there are reasonable legal grounds is a separate question. So is whether the reasonable grounds can be proven.
Why sue an individual oil company? (Score:2)
Why sue one individual oil company when the disaster is caused by an industry on a global scale? Wouldn't it be more suitable to sue an organisation such as OPEC?
Why not go after the car industry as well for having actively decommissioning public transport in favour of cars in some areas?
Re: (Score:2)
Why not sue the citizens of its own city for actually burning oil and pumping the gas right out their tailpipes and into the atmosphere. Seems to make far more sense than a bunch of companies legally operating under their licensed permits.
oooh oooh oooh. The government should sue itself twice. The first time for being lax on emissions regulations, and then the second time for being made up of stupid people. Stupid people with power contribute a lot to global warming.
They aren't suing for climate change but for lying (Score:2)
The argument is that the oil companies have knowingly spread false information about climate change - false information that they knew to be true based on their own internal research - resulting in delays in legislation.
So their deception and the damaging results thereof are what the companies are being sued for.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)