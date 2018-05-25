Tesla Agrees To Settle Class Action Over Autopilot Billed As 'Safer' (reuters.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Tesla on Thursday reached an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit with buyers of its Model S and Model X cars who alleged that the company's assisted-driving Autopilot system was "essentially unusable and demonstrably dangerous." The lawsuit said Tesla misrepresented on its website that the cars came with capabilities designed to make highway driving "safer." The Tesla owners said they paid an extra $5,000 to have their cars equipped with the Autopilot software with additional safety features such as automated emergency braking and side collision warning. The features were "completely inoperable," according to the complaint. Under the proposed agreement, class members, who paid to get the Autopilot upgrade between 2016 and 2017, will receive between $20 and $280 in compensation. Tesla has agreed to place more than $5 million into a settlement fund, which will also cover attorney fees.
So, typical class action result (Score:2)
If you're a member of the class, you get $20 to $280, which is supposed to recompense you for the $5K you spent for the useless software...
The lawyers, of course, get the lion's share of the $5M....
Re: (Score:2)
If you're a member of the class, you get $20 to $280, which is supposed to recompense you for the $5K you spent for the useless software...
You get $20 to $280 as compensation for having had to go without that useful software, right up until the time that you downloaded an over-the-air upgrade and got to start using useful software.
Whether or not that's a fair level of compensation, I don't know, but let's not pretend that software isn't easy to upgrade, or that Tesla hasn't been putting out regular upgrades to their software, or won't continue to do so in the future.
For the math impaired (Score:2)
The Tesla owners said they paid an extra $5,000 (...) will receive between $20 and $280 in compensation.
So between 0.4% and 5.6% of what they paid, if Tesla gets to keep 95% they're probably happy. The lawyers are happy because they "won" and get paid. But for any of the people in the class this is a joke, either they have a case and should get much more or they have no case and should get nothing. This is just lawyer busywork...
