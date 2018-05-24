First Cuba, Now China? A Worker In US Embassy In China Experienced 'Abnormal' Sounds, Brain Damage (reuters.com) 37
amxcoder writes: An American citizen working at a U.S. consulate located in the Chinese city of Guangzhou has reported experiencing "abnormal" sounds (and pressures) for the past several months, starting in late 2017 until April of 2018. Upon medical evaluation, the worker has been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury symptoms. The U.S. embassy is conducting an investigation into the issue, and is issuing warnings to all U.S. citizens in China. The symptoms and several other similarities has drawn comparison to a similar event last year in a different U.S. embassy in Cuba. Officials can not link the two events together at this point, but the U.S. State Department is working with Chinese authorities to investigate the issue further. As a result of the Cuba acoustic "attacks," the U.S. government in October expelled 15 Cuban diplomats from the U.S. for what it said was Cuba's failure to protect staff at the U.S. embassy in Havana. Staff there reported symptoms including hearing loss, dizziness, fatigue, and cognitive issues. Canadian personnel also reported similar health symptoms.
Re: (Score:1)
Obama didn't start shit. Putin and his fascist bum buddies hated Obama because he was black. They were on the record calling him "n*gger" and "monkey". They hated him because he was weak, and wouldn't properly stand up to Russian criminality and degeneracy.
Obama was a decent and moral, albeit weak, leader. The Russian degenerates hated him because, like the white trash that infest these islands, they think even the worst white person is better than the best black man. It's a symptom of Russian cultural and
Re: (Score:2)
Still need to take this with skepticism (Score:2)
The embassy in Cuba was renovated in the '70's and has ultrasonic alarms of that vintage. The sound of more than one of them intermodulating with each other (a harmless effect) would be exactly as reported.
The problem with these reports is that the U.S. has been intensively monitoring for various forms of sound, radio waves, radiation, etc. since the Great Seal Bug [wikipedia.org]. And you've got to be skeptical about anything that all of the intelligence and military agencies of the great and powerful USA can't detect.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, what do the Geneva Conventions on War state about the use of Acoustic Weapons . . . ?
Oh, wait . . . we're not at war neither with Cuba nor with China . . .
. . . yet . . .
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, given the tendency nowadays, if the intelligence and military agencies of the great and powerful USA can't detect it and it happens in Cuba and China, it obviously has to be Russian technology! Of course they wouldn't use it in Russia if it was...
Re: (Score:1)
We don't know for sure that it couldn't be a satellite-based attack. A sonic attack from space may sound far-fetched but they have been doing very creative things with lasers and microwaves these days.
Re: (Score:1)
Just because you don't hear about it, doesn't mean it's happening. An awful lot of stuff is classified to protect sources and methods.
For instance, we knew within days that Russia was responsible for their criminal and genocidal shooting down of MH17, even as the Russians were robbing the corpses of their victims. We're only hearing about it now through controlled leaks, because it suits the powers-that-be to divulge that fact.
Also, attribution of cyberattacks is not quite as problematic as we've been led t
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the Dutch don't have a horse in this race. I'd much rather trust them than an Anonymous Coward.
Re: (Score:2)
Russia did not shoot down MH17 (Score:2)
Russia did not pull the trigger - they gave a powerful weapon to untrained rebels who did pull the trigger. The distinction is minor - but relevant.
If Russia was operating the AA missiles MH17 would probably be intact. The Russian military is well trained and would verify the identity of a plane before firing. The rebels - not so much. Giving AA missiles to the rebels is like giving a BB gun to a 10 year old --- do not be surprised when you find a pile of dead birds with BB shaped holes in them.
Aft
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
These "attacks" are alleged to have occured at the workers homes.
The biggest problem I have with this whole story is that all the experts on sound keep saying what the US proposes is happening here violates the laws of physics. That to generate an effect like this at any distance is practically impossible.
I've been of the opinion that whatever is happening is likely a conflict between two systems exacerbated by some sore of harmonic. Probably a bug / counter bug that are interacting in some bad way, maybe b
The logical explanation: (Score:2)
Clearly US embassies are haunted.
;)
We take privacy very seriously. (Score:2)
Beware! Whenever a company claims "we take privacy very seriously", you should run! That company will do whatever possible to collect as much private data as possible about you to control and abuse you for its own purposes.
misplaced (Score:2)
I posted that to another story...
Re: (Score:2)
Wait. People are blaming Trump for something that started under Obama?
Common Factor: US Embassy (Score:2)
Re: Common Factor: US Embassy (Score:2)
Could also be a case of mass psychosis. When you have hundreds of workers and you start warning them both internal and give credence through the media, you get these sort of results. Anticebo effect.