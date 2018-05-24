Woman Says Alexa Device Recorded Her Private Conversation and Sent It To Random Contact; Amazon Confirms the Incident (kiro7.com) 38
Gary Horcher, reporting for KIRO7: A Portland family contacted Amazon to investigate after they say a private conversation in their home was recorded by Amazon's Alexa -- the voice-controlled smart speaker -- and that the recorded audio was sent to the phone of a random person in Seattle, who was in the family's contact list. "My husband and I would joke and say I'd bet these devices are listening to what we're saying," said Danielle, who did not want us to use her last name. Every room in her family home was wired with the Amazon devices to control her home's heat, lights and security system. But Danielle said two weeks ago their love for Alexa changed with an alarming phone call. "The person on the other line said, 'unplug your Alexa devices right now,'" she said. '"You're being hacked.'" That person was one of her husband's employees, calling from Seattle. "We unplugged all of them and he proceeded to tell us that he had received audio files of recordings from inside our house," she said. "At first, my husband was, like, 'no you didn't!' And the (recipient of the message) said 'You sat there talking about hardwood floors.' And we said, 'oh gosh, you really did hear us.'" Danielle listened to the conversation when it was sent back to her, and she couldn't believe someone 176 miles away heard it too. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, "Amazon takes privacy very seriously. We investigated what happened and determined this was an extremely rare occurrence. We are taking steps to avoid this from happening in the future."
Further reading: Amazon Admits Its AI Alexa is Creepily Laughing at People.
"Amazon takes privacy very seriously."
Obviously not.
That is why I only use Alexa in my bathroom where I do not typically have private conversations.
That is why I only use Alexa in my bathroom where I do not typically have private conversations.
Your health insurance company will be canceling your policy real soon because of . . . "excessive flatulence" . . .
It's not paranoia if it actually happens
Good.
I hope this keeps happening more and more. Maybe people will finally figure out that it's a bad idea to have stupid pointless crap like this.
There's no need to be upset. xD
If everyone was after you, you would be paranoid too.
Or better yet don't have a smartphone in the first place, use the cheapest clamshell phone you can get that's good at making and receiving calls, and leave it turned off when you don't need it, too, just in case.
I've never owned a smartphone and never will, primarily because I really don't have a use for the capabilities, but also because I think they're too expensive for what you get, too expensive to operat
You're nuts to have any of these devices in your house, or at the very least, plugged into power when you're not actively using it.
This is obviously a spying feature for the FBI/NSA/CIA and their pals. The feature has a bug. The recorded message was supposed to be sent to the FBI, NSA and CIA.
Talk about "hardwood floors" is terrorist code words for planning attacks!
Wut
We investigated what happened and determined this was an extremely rare occurrence.”
Wow, that settles it, don't ya worry, it's like being hit by a meteorite. A far, far away danger. Until it hits YOU.
It's really no surprise
I'm all for new technology, but these things should have bad idea written all over them in bold print.... and I don't mean that to be specific to Amazon, either. Apple and Google's take on the things are just as bad.
More people should make an effort to understand what their personal electronics actually do before purchasing. We (as a society) need to incorporate classes on this sort of thing into primary education classes.
wire tap on sexy time
I received one of these messages just a week ago. Alexa sent me a message of my friend and his girlfriend having a private moment. I immediately texted him to ask if he intended to do that and he did not- so weird.
I'd like to say I feel bad about this, but I'm afraid I can't.
You brought this thing to your home, in the case of this lady apparently a bunch of them. You chose to have cars in your garage, you chose to use them.
I'm over feeling sorry for people who buy this shit and then discover its brakes not working, being a deathtrap.
Boo fucking you. If you want sympathy, go someplace else.
Yet another reason why I will never own this kind of shit, or any of the automobile garbage being peddled to us.
Getting people to care
What about everything else with a microphone?
My phone has several very good microphones, as does my computer. Both devices also have extremely good cameras. It seems silly to focus on devices like Alexa and Google Home when they have relatively small market penetration and are less capable of spying on us than the cellular and GPS-equipped monitoring devices we slip into our pockets whenever we go *anywhere*.
For my part, I know damn well that Alexa is just a device driven by software written by mere mortals, and I'm fine with the potential issues that that raises. What's really needed here is not an expectation of perfection, but some way to default the device to not do certain things
Um, yeah
My husband and I would joke and say I'd bet these devices are listening to what we're saying,"
Um, yeah
... that's how they know you said commands and stuff. They listen to what you are saying.
I actually wonder....
The problem which I have with all kind of voice recogition is that - right now - they seem not to have a good indicator if they understood "something" of "what you said". Try telling google voice keyboard a random story about a nontrivial event in you life 10 years back - it will understand something - and that something will be take from the set of things people "usually" say. So it is obvious that if you talk enough in presence of these devices and some point they will mishear words and recognize these as
"Extremely rare occurrence"???
Wanna be more specific, Amazon?
Like, actually say what really caused it to happen so that people can evaluate for themselves just how rare it is?
Because, you know... if your trustworthiness has already been called into question by evidence that a private conversation was eavesdropped on by your technology, then it makes no reasonable sense to simply take your word for it that whatever caused it to happen was genuinely "rare" at all.
I'm not saying that Amazon is necessarily lying here... but it makes no sense to actually trust what they are saying about this without being able to evaluate that claim's veracity for ourselves, and the longer they stay quiet, the sooner any honest skepticism can slide into outright disbelief.
What Amazon Doesn't Say
What Amazon says:
“Amazon takes privacy very seriously. We investigated what happened and determined this was an extremely rare occurrence. We are taking steps to avoid this from happening in the future."
What they don't say:
We are taking steps to ensure that no one gets your audio data.
Should not have been even possible
Amazon takes privacy very seriously.
Evidently not if an occurrence like this was even possible.
We investigated what happened and determined this was an extremely rare occurrence.
"Extremely rare"? That implies this has happened more than once. That's more than a little disturbing.
I'm feeling pretty good about not buying any of these wiretapp... err, personal assistant devices.
"... this was an extremely rare occurrence ..."
Aaaaaahahahaha
.... ROTFL!
I don't get it.