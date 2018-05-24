Pornhub Launches VPNhub, Its Own Virtual Private Network App (venturebeat.com) 12
"Adult entertainment" giant Pornhub is entering the busy virtual private network (VPN) space with the launch of its very own VPN service. From a report: Dubbed VPNhub, the new service is available for free via native apps on Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows, though there is a premium subscription available that gets rid of the ads and promises faster speeds. In the U.S., this will cost between $12 and $14 per month, depending on the platform. VPNhub promises unlimited bandwidth, even on the free service, which is key given that Pornhub's core selling point is bandwidth-intensive video, while it offers around 1,000 servers across 15 countries. And it promises that it logs no user data.
Just because you can get behind it doesn't mean you can use the back door.
When you trust a porn site more to keep their word than all tech giants...
Their privacy policy links to another website, probably a parent company, haven't researched it, but...
I get where this is coming from, the business demand and so forth. I get it.
What I don't get is why it even has to be a thing. It's not hard to have reasonable privacy laws and given how important our communications are these days, have those same laws apply to the internet and so forth. That we don't is a biting indictment of our political process.
Remember that Digital Economy Act?
So much for age checks.
The porn must flow......