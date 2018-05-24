Gamers Involved In Fatal Wichita 'Swatting' Indicted On Federal Charges (kansas.com) 36
bricko shares a report from Kansas: A federal grand jury has indicted the man accused in Wichita's fatal swatting as well as the two gamers involved in the video game dispute that prompted the false emergency call. The 29-page indictment was unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. It charges 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, who is facing state court charges including involuntary manslaughter, with false information and hoaxes, cyberstalking, threatening to kill another or damage property by fire, interstate threats, conspiracy and several counts of wire fraud, according to federal court records. One of the gamers -- 18-year-old Casey S. Viner of North College Hill, Ohio -- is charged with several counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The other gamer -- 19-year-old Shane M. Gaskill of Wichita -- is charged with several counts of obstruction of justice, wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Hopefully someone finally starts to sort out the cultural problem the US police has too.
Indeed. Canadian police vs known terrorist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
US police vs unarmed man pleading for his life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Stark contrast.
I read the linked article. The Slashdot summary really sucks. It doesn't even mention the death or what swatting is. I had to read the article for that.
The police where told that the man had killed his father, was holding his mother and sibling hostage and had soaked the house in gasoline. The man was a dead man walking the moment police where called. With the information they had, they didn't have the luxury to take their time to fully access the situation.
not enough (Score:4, Insightful)
The police did their own review as well as a citizen review board. You have to read through several links to get to that. The information is in this article http://www.kansas.com/news/loc... [kansas.com]. I can't access the game subsection on Slashdot at work so maybe the information is there as well.
We have the advantage of 20/20 hindsight here. You have to realize that if the situation describe over the phone was actual true, not taking the shot could have gotten an entire family killed.
So everyone gets charged except for the cop that actually killed a man? That seems a huge lapse of justice.
I thought the same thing. It shows the degradation of respect for the rights of citizens that "swatting" is even a thing.
If you allow a cop to use a firearm and possibly kill a suspect by law, it wouldn't make sense to then call that killing automatically 'a huge lapse of justice'. Only when there's reason to believe the cop overstepped its legal boundaries it would make sense to charge the cop, which doesn't seem the case here.
You can't make something legal and then call it a 'lapse of justice' if you then allow it.
That's great, now what about the police? (Score:3, Insightful)
Shouldn't they ALSO be held accountable for showing up at a house and killing someone who WASN'T ARMED? Isn't that manslaughter? I hate the double-standard.
Re:That's great, now what about the police? (Score:4, Informative)
Police have the "reasonable belief" clause. That doesn't mean they can't be held accountable to internal policies, or state laws regarding the level of force that was used, or various police acts, or reviews of the incidents reviewed by external investigations and so on. You don't really ever hear about it because the media doesn't really care to report on it, but it happens all the time.
Citations, please?
Kind of. They're operating as expected; I'd place more of the blame on the institution of criminal justice which has created and maintained this approach to policing.
In other words: it's less the cops's fault as it is the legislature's, mayor's, and governor's.
Do note I'm running to be a legislator (in US Congress), so I may have a non-intuitive assessment of the situation.
Imagine, for a second, some bright minds develop a robotic policeman — and it shoots someone in similar circumstances? Not even out of fear for its own "life", but simply because an opportunity to end a hostage-crisis presents itself...
Would you be out seeking excuses for the robot and its designers faced with vague and self-contradictory laws and public preferences, or will you organize and lead a march dem
It's an interesting admission (Score:5, Interesting)
The charge is involuntary manslaughter. [findlaw.com]
From that link:
Three elements must be satisfied in order for someone to be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter: Someone was killed as a result of the defendant's actions. The act either was inherently dangerous to others or done with reckless disregard for human life. The defendant knew or should have known his or her conduct was a threat to the lives of others.
The interesting bit is "The act either was inherently dangerous to others or done with reckless disregard for human life."
We're admitting that simply having the cops show up is so inherently dangerous that it constitutes a reckless disregard for human life.
No, weâ(TM)re saying that calling armed cops who have been told that there is an active danger at a location is inherently dangerous. Thatâ(TM)s a very different thing.
sounds like mockery of the state. (Score:2)
Having exposed local police for bungling ineptitude in the face of a hostage crisis, it seems authorities have no choice but to find every potential crime they can think of to charge this kid with. This includes, beguilingly, arson?
Remember: this kid did not kill anyone. at best, he lied to police and should be tried for that. The real question is, what disciplinary action was taken against the officer or officers who fired on an unarmed man in his own home? Was a warrant issued to allow police to ente
Charles Manson never killed anybody either.
FTFY.
