Gamers Involved In Fatal Wichita 'Swatting' Indicted On Federal Charges (kansas.com) 356

Posted by BeauHD from the don't-do-the-crime-if-you-can't-do-the-time dept.
bricko shares a report from Kansas: A federal grand jury has indicted the man accused in Wichita's fatal swatting as well as the two gamers involved in the video game dispute that prompted the false emergency call. The 29-page indictment was unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. It charges 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, who is facing state court charges including involuntary manslaughter, with false information and hoaxes, cyberstalking, threatening to kill another or damage property by fire, interstate threats, conspiracy and several counts of wire fraud, according to federal court records. One of the gamers -- 18-year-old Casey S. Viner of North College Hill, Ohio -- is charged with several counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The other gamer -- 19-year-old Shane M. Gaskill of Wichita -- is charged with several counts of obstruction of justice, wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

  • Good, throw the book at them! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, 2018 @09:05AM (#56664902)

    Their actions caused someone's death.

    • Re:Good, throw the book at them! (Score:5, Interesting)

      by JMJimmy ( 2036122 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @10:17AM (#56665354)

      This could actually be a monumental case if the right legal team gets involved.

      There is no denying their actions were wrong, however, there's a major question as to whether the police were criminally negligent by failing to properly assess the situation prior to storming the building. A reasonable person would expect they would verify claims before acting on them.

      • Re:Good, throw the book at them! (Score:4, Informative)

        by slashdot_commentator ( 444053 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @10:44AM (#56665552) Journal

        A reasonable person would expect they would verify claims before acting on them.

        The law doesn't operate with an incontrovertible definition of "reasonable". SWAT teams operate on the notion of safety of bystanders first. They can only maximize their safety by killing the threat. The perpetrator doesn't get shot only when they do not present a threat to either the police or bystanders/hostages.

        SWAT doesn't go out of their way to verify there is a combat situation before acting, because "surprise" and "speed" is how they maximize the probability of a positive result. Either the caller is correctly reporting an imminently dangerous situation, or they are lying and putting their target under deadly threat. SWAT only has to demonstrate that they operated within their RoE.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

        This could actually be a monumental case if the right legal team gets involved.

        There is no denying their actions were wrong, however, there's a major question as to whether the police were criminally negligent by failing to properly assess the situation prior to storming the building. A reasonable person would expect they would verify claims before acting on them.

        Oh, they should be fully prosecuted with maximum sentences for the things they actually did, which may be less than they're being charged with (manslaughter for the intended target that gave an address? I'm not sure that applies but haven't read the full charges as they aren't in any of the links). The police (re)action is irrelevant to how guilty these guys are for the charges listed. That said, that doesn't absolve the police and their actions. That's a separate issue that needs to be addressed independen

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by jrumney ( 197329 )
        Hopefully it doesn't come down to the court deciding between the two, and they can accept that both the prank callers and the police need to face up to the consequences of their actions here.

      • It would be "interesting" to have the government's lawyers arguing that a reasonable person would expect the police to shoot the victim of a false emergency call. It seems pretty obviously true given media reports (yes the media focuses on the bad outcomes, but that is also the information a reasonable person has surely?).

        Though of course, that isn't what the federal charges are. The obstruction of justice charges are what they always get you on and the other ones are all about the threats not the outcome.

  • swat = licence to kill (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So I call the police for X reason
    Police are so shit they kill someone playing video games in their room
    Police keep their jobs
    I go to jail

  • not enough (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sloth jr ( 88200 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @09:18AM (#56664974)
    So everyone gets charged except for the cop that actually killed a man? That seems a huge lapse of justice.

    • So everyone gets charged except for the cop that actually killed a man? That seems a huge lapse of justice.

      I thought the same thing. It shows the degradation of respect for the rights of citizens that "swatting" is even a thing.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jhon ( 241832 )

        The DA who investigated the shooting by the officer in question:

        "Bennett said he had to make a determination based on Kansas law and law handed down by the Supreme Court, which says that when determining if an officer acted reasonably, evidence has to be reviewed based on what the officer knew at the time of the shooting, not 20/20 hindsight, he said."

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

          The DA who investigated the shooting by the officer in question:

          "Bennett said he had to make a determination based on Kansas law and law handed down by the Supreme Court, which says that when determining if an officer acted reasonably, evidence has to be reviewed based on what the officer knew at the time of the shooting, not 20/20 hindsight, he said."

          The cop certainly didn't know the victim was armed (since he wasn't) when he opened fire. That is the big problem with police these days. "I thought" or "I believed" has become enough justification and evidence for the use of lethal force, not "I knew". Police now put their safety before the safety of the public. If it had been a real hostage incident and the hostage taker had forced one of the hostages to answer the door the cop would have killed a hostage. Deadly force should not be used unless a civ

    • Because... The Cop, acting on his training and the information at hand, had every legal right to shoot what he reasonably perceived as a deadly threat to himself and others.

      Don't let hindsight cloud your judgment. You must put yourself in the situation and understand the information the cops had. If you consider the 911 call credible and some guy pops out of the house and his hand moves to his waistband, what are you going to do? Do you stand there and get shot? Not even the police are required to do t

      • Re:not enough (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @10:18AM (#56665370)

        If you consider the 911 call credible and some guy pops out of the house and his hand moves to his waistband, what are you going to do? Do you stand there and get shot?

        You wait until you positively identify a weapon before using lethal force. If a police officer's reaction time is so bad that someone can grab an gun from their waistband and shoot them before the cop, who's weapon is already drawn!, can fire his own weapon, they probably shouldn't even be allowed to drive, much less be a cop. A cop's first duty is to ensure the safety of the public and yes, that includes the suspect as well. You run the risk of being shot when you put on the uniform. That's why they give you training and give you body armor. If you are afraid to take the risk, aren't willing to put the lives of everyone else before your own, don't sign up for the job.

        • Dang man... You just want cops to die needlessly. Why don't we just take their guns away?

          Look, cops have the right to defend themselves and go home to the wife and kids. This means that they MUST be allowed to use deadly force. The reality of policing is that it's a split second decision between going home and being buried. In dangerous situations the police are empowered to use deadly force to defend themselves, other officers and the general public and generally they save many from harm by using forc

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

            Dang man... You just want cops to die needlessly. Why don't we just take their guns away?

            Look, cops have the right to defend themselves and go home to the wife and kids. This means that they MUST be allowed to use deadly force. The reality of policing is that it's a split second decision between going home and being buried. In dangerous situations the police are empowered to use deadly force to defend themselves, other officers and the general public and generally they save many from harm by using force. The unfortunate side effect is that there is a chance, however slim, that bad things will happen to innocent people.

            The question you need to ask and answer is how your ill-conceived theories about how policing is done will affect both the police and the public. In my view, you *might* keep one or two innocents from harm from the police, but you will condemn an order of magnitude more people to being harmed because you tied the police down to some ridiculous PC driven rules of engagement that make no sense and make police's lives more complicated and dangerous.

            No, I don't want them to die needlessly, and I want them to go home to their wife and kids if at all possible. What I am saying is, their duty is to first make sure WE, the American citizens that they serve, go home safe to our wives and children. As cliche as it sounds, their first duty is to "protect and serve", and that means running the risk of bodily injury or death every day to ensure the safety of others. There are plenty of cases where deadly force could be and should be authorized, but none of t

            • For the love of Pete.. THINK about what you are saying.

              You are almost literally putting handcuffs on police with your rules of engagement. You are actually giving them LESS rights than your average person to defend themselves? Seriously?

              I don't think you have any clue about the danger of what you are suggesting and you might want to find a friend who's a cop and talk to them about this. I've actually had discussions with multiple officers about this kind of thing and I can assure you your ideas are cra

              • You think if you were behind cover with a scoped rifle and you shot an unarmed person from outside the effective range of a pistol you could just say: 'I didn't see his hand for a second, so I shot him.' and walk?

                Nonsense. Not even if you suspected there was something violent going on.

                • If you think that your rules of engagement won't kill cops... You are wrong too.

                  So the question is, which set of rules cost the least number of lives... My argument is that yours will, both in the ranks of police AND in the civilian population at large because the criminals (the real ones) will get a whole lot more time to ply their trade while the officers are waiting to confirm the things you think they need to confirm.

                  You do need to discuss this with a couple of police officers who are facing this kin

              • Your average person only needs the reasonable suspicion of danger to defend themselves.

                Which is also entirely bullshit, uncivilized, and the reason the US has so much more death and destroyed lives than most other civilized countries.

                I'm baffled why you think being able to straight up murder someone because you're scared is a mark of honor and a good thing. It's fucking barbaric.

                You are almost literally putting handcuffs on police with your rules of engagement.

                And that is a good thing, right? Yep, more cops will get shot at if they shoot second. But at the same time, 0 innocent people will get shot by cops. These people didn't choose to stand in the line of fire as their jo

  • That's great, now what about the police? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by eric2hill ( 33085 ) <eric AT ijack DOT net> on Thursday May 24, 2018 @09:18AM (#56664980) Homepage

    Shouldn't they ALSO be held accountable for showing up at a house and killing someone who WASN'T ARMED? Isn't that manslaughter? I hate the double-standard.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Police have the "reasonable belief" clause. That doesn't mean they can't be held accountable to internal policies, or state laws regarding the level of force that was used, or various police acts, or reviews of the incidents reviewed by external investigations and so on. You don't really ever hear about it because the media doesn't really care to report on it, but it happens all the time.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mi ( 197448 )

        Police have the "reasonable belief" clause.

        Citations, please?

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by DerekLyons ( 302214 )

        You don't really ever hear about it because the media doesn't really care to report on it, but it happens all the time.

        No, you don't hear about it - because it almost never happens. Only a tiny percentage of cops ever suffer negative consequences beyond slaps on the wrist for their murderous acts.

    • Kind of. They're operating as expected; I'd place more of the blame on the institution of criminal justice which has created and maintained this approach to policing.

      In other words: it's less the cops's fault as it is the legislature's, mayor's, and governor's.

      Do note I'm running to be a legislator (in US Congress), so I may have a non-intuitive assessment of the situation.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mi ( 197448 )

        In other words: it's less the cops's fault as it is the legislature's, mayor's, and governor's.

        Imagine, for a second, some bright minds develop a robotic policeman — and it shoots someone in similar circumstances? Not even out of fear for its own "life", but simply because an opportunity to end a hostage-crisis presents itself...

        Would you be out seeking excuses for the robot and its designers faced with vague and self-contradictory laws and public preferences, or will you organize and lead a march dem

        • Would you be out seeking excuses for the robot and its designers faced with vague and self-contradictory laws and public preferences

          The designers are professionals given policy by those commissioning the use of the robot. States don't go, "Well, the thing does X, I guess that's what it has to do;" they go, "Hey, we think this behavior is optimal for the public good. We'll buy your robot, but only if it can operate to these specifications."

          Look at prisons in Norway. Look at prisons in Baltimore City. Now you tell me: who decides that prisons in Baltimore don't look like prisons in Norway? Who has the power to change that? Is it

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mi ( 197448 )

            So, you've dodged the question and switched topic. Why, you are ready to win your Democratic primary, congratulations!

      • I read your page.

        I'm more conservative and disagree with most of your stances but you must have said something I liked here since I friended you :)

        Just curious, and you probably can't really go into detail, but how many of these issues are what you support versus what are mandated by your party? (I'm not saying you are selling out - more like "I don't feel strongly about this - or have no opinion - so I can toss my support to what the party says." I'm sure what core principals you have are non-negotiable

        • The Democratic Party happens to align well with my ideals. Parts of it, anyway; there are some serious ideological differences between the party's internal factions.

          I've had the chance to think and develop positions on things I hadn't considered in a long time, and most of the Democratic Party's positions are fairly liberal and sensible. Things like individual rights and freedoms are inherently good--that spans topics like abortion, gay marriage, and worker's rights. I don't trust unions, but that's o

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        Kind of. They're operating as expected; I'd place more of the blame on the institution of criminal justice which has created and maintained this approach to policing. In other words: it's less the cops's fault as it is the legislature's, mayor's, and governor's.

        No, it's the police's fault for fostering a militarized, "us vs them" approach. They encourage it because they want the Hummers, the surplus military weapons: they want to be "tacticool". Police in the US have a looser ROE than soldiers patrolling the streets of Iraq did, and they were in a war zone. Like I've being saying for a long time, police need to stop being law enforcement officers and go back to being peace officers.

  • It's an interesting admission (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Weaselmancer ( 533834 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @09:22AM (#56665004)

    The charge is involuntary manslaughter. [findlaw.com]

    From that link:

    Three elements must be satisfied in order for someone to be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter: Someone was killed as a result of the defendant's actions. The act either was inherently dangerous to others or done with reckless disregard for human life. The defendant knew or should have known his or her conduct was a threat to the lives of others.

    The interesting bit is "The act either was inherently dangerous to others or done with reckless disregard for human life."

    We're admitting that simply having the cops show up is so inherently dangerous that it constitutes a reckless disregard for human life.

    • Re: It's an interesting admission (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, 2018 @09:29AM (#56665046)

      No, weâ(TM)re saying that calling armed cops who have been told that there is an active danger at a location is inherently dangerous. Thatâ(TM)s a very different thing.

    • As others have pointed out, this was not "simply having the cops show up", the defendant didn't call the cops and say "his neighbor" had weed and was playing their music too loud. Instead, the defendant made multiple false statements with the specific intent of exaggerating the threat in order to ensure the police responded with maximum force as quickly as possible. He deliberately tried to preempt any attempt by the police to negotiate or assess the situation through his portrayal of an armed suspect. Whi

  • Having exposed local police for bungling ineptitude in the face of a hostage crisis, it seems authorities have no choice but to find every potential crime they can think of to charge this kid with. This includes, beguilingly, arson?

    Remember: this kid did not kill anyone. at best, he lied to police and should be tried for that. The real question is, what disciplinary action was taken against the officer or officers who fired on an unarmed man in his own home? Was a warrant issued to allow police to ente

  • obstruction of justice = talked to cops (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @09:58AM (#56665216)
    No matter what, don't ever talk to cops. When these are the only charges, you know someone got railroaded.
  • Win stupid prizes.
  • what a stupid waste of life. Everybody's. Guy who got shot. Cop who shot him (and has to live with killing an innocent man) and these jokers who called the swat because they're too dumb/crazy/psycho to consider the results.
  • The family has filed a lawsuit against the police. http://www.kansas.com/news/local/crime/article196129279.html#storylink=readmore_inline [kansas.com]

    This is one of many court cases that will be brought in front of a grand jury of Kansas peers to review the facts of the cases that involve the Call of Duty players that instigated the swatting and the police that shot the victim.

    In the case of the officer that pulled the trigger, the police department and police union will most likely offer the family an undisclosed (u

    • Build a bridge and get over it.

      With all due respect, this attitude is part of the problem. It's not "getting over" that it happens, and continuing to raise a stink, IMO at least, that will eventually (with any luck, at least) get attention drawn to whether or not people in a position of power are being prosecuted when they commit a wrong (both legal and moral), and get things changed over time.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by CHK6 ( 583097 )
        I suggest serving on your local jury anytime you are called up with glee in your heart. That's the best way to start making a change. I have been on several juries (murder, rape, and disorderly conduct) and I can tell you, many times "the peers" are the ones calling the shots. Not the lawyers, not "the man", not the democrats or republicans, not the Christians or liberals. Its the everyday worker trying to scratch a living that hears the evidence and come together with a verdict.
        Grumbling, complaining, an

