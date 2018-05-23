US Government Can't Get Controversial Kaspersky Lab Software Off Its Networks (thedailybeast.com) 80
The law says American agencies must eliminate the use of Kaspersky Lab software by October. But U.S. officials say that's impossible as the security suite is embedded too deep in our infrastructure, The Daily Beast reported Wednesday. From a report: Multiple divisions of the U.S. government are confronting the reality that code written by the Moscow-based security company is embedded deep within American infrastructure, in routers, firewalls, and other hardware -- and nobody is certain how to get rid of it. "It's messy, and it's going to take way longer than a year," said one U.S. official. "Congress didn't give anyone money to replace these devices, and the budget had no wiggle-room to begin with."
At issue is a provision of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) enacted last December that requires the government to fully purge itself of "any hardware, software, or services developed or provided, in whole or in part," by Kaspersky Lab. The law was a dramatic expansion of an earlier DHS directive that only outlawed "Kaspersky-branded" products. Both measures came after months of saber rattling by the U.S., which has grown increasingly anxious about Kaspersky's presence in federal networks in the wake of Russia's 2016 election interference campaign.
Al is looking into it. (He prefers Alphonse, BTW) He said the Kapersky shit is like Norton and is a bitch to get off of the machines.
It'd be best to just trash the machines and start with all new ones.
Alphonse knows a guy who knows a guy who can get really cheap machines. His name is Wong Wei Wang. His company is based in Beijing and is called (English translation) Friendly Not Government Controlled Computer Company. The Trump administration has already OKay'd it. Eric is such a great guy according to
... on a quantum computer.
It's Trojan horses all the way down....
Yeah, but the NSA hat priort art on "fucking up the enemys network", how dare someone infringe on that...
It depends on which side you are fighting for Ivan. My enemies are my targets, and I am happy to destroy them. But alllowing my enemy's software on my computers? Nyet!
I knew that Kaspersky was a Kremlin tool long before the US Guvmint idiots ever thought about it. Whch is why i vet what is on my computer and networks.
Helen was from Sparta.
Either Helen of troy, Helen of Sparta, or Helen is appropriate. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But the question is, who is a Russian? I propose defining that anyone with more than one grandparent of Russian blood is to be considered a Russian. For personnel for high-security duties, no ancestors since 1750 may be Russian.
All Russians are white, too. You'd better avoid the Chinese as well, as both of these countries are economically hostile against the US. Thus, no whites or asians may be allowed for any trusted jobs. Also, as neither Russia nor China recognizes genders which don't exist in natur
Same as other racists, your problem is that you asked "who" instead of "what."
Instead of trying to classify the people, instead the useful question is: What is Russia? And what therefore amounts to Russian control of a non-Russian network resource?
It may turn out to be an issue between nation-states, not an issue between individuals at all. And it may actually be very easy to tell US Government property from Russian Government property!
Same as other racists, your problem is that you asked "who" instead of "what."
Excuse me, please tell me how could I write my post in a tone even more mocking?
It was definitely of interest during the (first) Cold War if you had relatives or ancestors the other side of the Iron Curtain and you applied for a government or other potentially sensitive job. A relative of mine lost his job as a pilot because his brother was living in the West.
Family members are still used by ruthless regimes to put pressure on those otherwise out of reach so despite your exaggeration, it's a valid concern.
U.S. government: Years of insufficient management. (Score:2)
I hope the U.S. will eventually have a healthy government.
The parent comment: "~20 years of NSA infiltrating network components, who would have expected the other side to do the same...?" (Slightly edited.)
"National Security is the chief cause of national insecurity." - Celine's First Law [wikipedia.org].
Life in the U.S. is rapidly degrading. [slashdot.org]
i could fix it in an hour (Score:1)
install Linux, problem solved, tell all the users they need to brush up on their computer skills and quit surfing porn for 6 months, that should give them time to learn their way around the basics of using Linux for a desktop workstation operating system, libreoffice or openoffice whatever the user chooses,
Yep. Ask Sony music CDs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Step 1 in using Linux in an environment beyond your personal use: Make all those decisions for the users.
Step 2: Recognize that making 22 million people take even a 1 hour class (let alone "6 month") is a cost of more than half a billion dollars. Therefore, anything you can do to make it easier to learn is worth doing.
The question to ask.. (Score:3)
The question to ask, as both a taxpayer and an IT guy is this: What's the "penalty" for failing to make the October deadline?
The question to ask, as both a taxpayer and an IT guy is this: What's the "penalty" for failing to make the October deadline?
For federal IT folks the penalty is public execution.
The question to ask, as both a taxpayer and an IT guy is this: What's the "penalty" for failing to make the October deadline?
You have to manage a network using McAfee HBSS [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:3)
The question to ask, as both a taxpayer and an IT guy is this: What's the "penalty" for failing to make the October deadline?
You have to manage a network using McAfee HBSS [wikipedia.org].
You joke, but that is, in fact, the apporved DoD solution:
https://www.disa.mil/cybersecu... [disa.mil]
Replacement? (Score:2)
They'll probably go with something like av360.
If this had been an actual emergency (Score:3, Insightful)
The government is lucky this Kaspersky scare is bullshit, then. If this had been an actual emergency (e.g. the software were doing something bad, whether by design or due to some random bug that you can't fix because it's proprietary), sounds like everything would be totally fucked.
Yes, unfortunately the surest sign that Kapersky refused to act on behalf of the Russian government (and ours, apparently) is that this is even being considered in the first place.
Re:If this had been an actual emergency (Score:4, Insightful)
It is a known fact that you don't have the information needed to determine it is "bullshit."
And you never would have it. And the second part of what you said is therefore the whole part that isn't bullshit; it might be an emergency, in which case the network is fucked.
Since knowledge of the evidence for the concern is classified, you don't know about it; and even if you had a security clearance, we know your job doesn't involve knowledge of these particulars because then you wouldn't be allowed to tell us. So by definition, you can't know it is bullshit; you either have reasons to believe it is a problem, because there is public information about what the danger is in losing control of a network, or you don't fucking know.
I'll give you a hint: If your opinions about network security are based on your domestic politics, you're a fucking idiot.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Actually, the entire backstory of this whole farse is very widely known in cybersecurity circles, including the so-called "classified" facts (which are widely disseminated outside the US where said "classification" of otherwise widely known information is not relevant).
Here are the crib notes and timeline, without dates:
- Equation group leaks
- Equation Group software widely attributed to NSA in cybersecurity circles
- Kaspersky researchers tie Equation Group to creators of both stuxnet and Flame via forensic
Virus or Anti-Virus (Score:5, Insightful)
Huh? (Score:4, Insightful)
And if the issue is a piece of security software embedded in the equipment?
It sounds like it's a budgeting issue more than a capability one. They can't do it within their existing budget, not that they can't do it at all.
Then you use the "training" charge code to order new equipment because you've just been educated to demand open source hardware from now on!
You know that, and so do the admins of govt networks. But without the whining, their departments won't get that hundred million bucks of extra budget.
I think you missed the part about "embedded in routers", etc...
I don't see the problem (Score:2)
If it wasn't government, there would be a solution (Score:4, Interesting)
In the real world, I'd go to Kaspersky's biggest competitors and say, "if you replace these guys on a one-to-one basis (at no charge this year), we'll give you their support contracts in future years."
I smell BS (Score:1)
Way worse (Score:2)
"We thought it was just the White House computers crawling with stuff helpful to Putin but it's worse than we thought!"
Nuclear Option (Score:2)
Of course, if you're still afraid they left some kind of spyware, then just Nuke & Pave.
Tossing the hardware because you can't figure out how to use an uninstall something is only a solution for a rich moron that's a complete computer illiterate.
Sure a bunch of the higher ups more or less fit that category, but it's not like they're the ones that'll be doing any of it in the first place.
For that matter, even if they buy new hardware, it'll still have to be configured and hav
Kaspersky ain't shit ... (Score:2)
... compared to removing Avast.