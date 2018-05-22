Yelp Files New EU Complaint Against Google Over Search Dominance (ft.com) 19
Yelp has filed a complaint with the EU's antitrust watchdog against Google, arguing that the search company has abused its dominance in local search and pressuring Brussels to launch new charges against the tech giant, Financial Times reported Tuesday. From the report: European antitrust authorities fined Google $2.8B in June 2017 for favouring its own shopping service over rival offerings in its search results. Google denied wrongdoing and has appealed that decision. Now Yelp, which provides user ratings, reviews and other information about local businesses, wants Margrethe Vestager, the EU Competition Commissioner, to take action against Google for similar alleged abuse in the local search market, according to a copy of the complaint seen by the Financial Times. The move comes days after Yelp founder Jeremy Stopplelman appeared on 60 Minutes to talk about Google's search monopoly. Here's the exchange he had with reporter Steve Kroft: Jeremy Stoppelman: If I were starting out today, I would have no shot of building Yelp. That opportunity has been closed off by Google and their approach.
Steve Kroft: In what way?
Jeremy Stoppelman: Because if you provide great content in one of these categories that is lucrative to Google, and seen as potentially threatening, they will snuff you out.
Steve Kroft: What do you mean snuff you out?
Jeremy Stoppelman: They will make you disappear. They will bury you.
Screw Yelp (Score:1)
It's really ironic that Yelp of all companies is complaining about deceitful practices. Yelp takes down 5-star reviews from actual customers claiming "their algorithm is able to filter out non-relevant reviews". I've had dozens of 5-star reviews taken down from my company's page that I know were from actual customers (who also had multiple reviews with other businesses).
A possible reason for Yelp doing this? Maybe because I've told them numerous times that I did not want to advertise with them.
Yelp is a protection racket. Extortion (Score:2)
Yeah really strange for Yelp to be complaining about anyone's business practices. Yelp is shady asf. Basically they call up businesses and say "if you don't pay up, we're going to post a bunch of fake reviews and damage your business".
I wish Google would show a lot LESS of Yelp, since Yelp is nothing but paid ads fraudulently marketed as reviews. We're I in charge of Google, I probably wouldn't list Yelp, or would significantly de-rank them as a known fraud.
Google really _should_ make Yelp go away. It would be a service to the world.
Absent that, site rating companies should mark them 'deceitful'.
Were they modded off-topic? Because it sure sounds off-topic.
Yelp is obnoxious... (Score:2)
Just be glad nobody is making Windows "app" replacements for web sites. So many online services are app-only, though, that it's infuriating.
They stole what we were trying to steal! (Score:2)
This is just demented. Yelp has been destroying search results for a living. I used to be able to search for a local restaurant, and find the website for said local restaurant. Now, I get to wade through directory-site after directory-site, with the actual local restaurant's web-site way down the list.
Yelp is upset that google doesn't list them as high? I'm upset that google doesn't list the actual website as high.
Think about this one. Ever search for a television, or other big appliance? Did you need google to suggest best buy, walmart, and a dozen other huge outlets that you know about?
Yes, I did. Or at least, yes it's fine. If all I want are the specs and they post them, that works for me. Many of those sites also have customer reviews. They are relevant results for that reason. What are you hoping to find in your search results when you search a TV or appliance model?