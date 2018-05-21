Boeing's Folding Wingtips Get the FAA Green Light (engadget.com) 23
Boeing received FAA approval today for its folding wingtips, which will let the planes stop at airport gates big enough to accommodate typical 777 models. "Once the 777X lands, the wingtips will rotate until they point upwards," reports Engadget. "Bloomberg notes that the plane will be the only commercial model in widespread use to have such a feature." From the report: The 777X's wingtips are so novel that U.S. regulators had to draw up new standards for them. The agency was concerned that the wingtips could cause safety issues -- some plane crashes occurred after pilots did not secure flaps on wings before takeoff. The FAA required Boeing to have several warning systems to make sure pilots won't attempt a takeoff before the wingtips are locked in the correct position. The FAA also wanted assurances that there was no way the tips would rotate during flight, and that the wings could handle winds of up to 75 miles per hour while on the ground.
The new wings are made from carbon-fiber composites that are stronger and lighter than the metal Boeing uses in other wings. That lets the company increase the wings' width by 23 feet to 235 feet, which makes flying more efficient. These are the widest wings Boeing has attached to a plane, surpassing the 747-8's 224 feet. However, it doesn't hold the record for a commercial plane: the Airbus A380 has a 262-foot-wide wing, which forced some airports to install gates specifically to accommodate it.
The Navy Has Been Doing This for Decades (Score:3)
I'm unaware of any accidents involving the folding wings on US Navy aircraft, or at least, not in the last 3 decades. The airlines primarily get their pilots from the military, so having some airline pilots who are already familiar with the checklist step of making sure that the wings are unfolded and locked won't be an enormous training issue.
It's not an issue any more than flap deployment. Hence the FAA approval.
It will just be another checklist item and another button they press or lever they pull.
...another button they press or lever they pull...
Why doesn't the chap who swings the propeller around to start the motor just sort the wings out?
Admittedly it is quite some time since I last flew.
I question your claim that airlines primarily get pilots from the military. A great many come through private pilot training followed by working for regional airlines. I expect that ex-military pilots would be a minority, although a sizeable one. Feel free to try to find an authoritative source to prove me wrong.
Even of the military pilots, a minority of them will have dealt with folding wings.
But I do agree that ensuring wings are unfolded should not be a big deal. It would be simple to implement either a
In 2012, two E-2C Hawkeye aircraft were involved in an incident where one unfolded it's wings into the spinning propellers of the other.
Folding wing aircraft accidents like this are unusual, but they do happen and are representative of what would probably happen at an airport.
I should point out that airlines *haven't* been getting their pilots primarily from the military for more than twenty years - most of them come from the aviation colleges and then through regionals/cargo carriers.
Rotation is an accurate description of the motion when the wings tips fold. They rotate on a powered axis. Aircraft design terminology is not bound by the expectations of laymen.
The big trick is making sure there's an obvious visual cue that the wings are locked.
The F-4 had a big red pin that stuck up out of the wing if the lock wasn't in place, and dropped down automatically when it DID lock.
Do the same for the Boeing, but put a little LED right next to it so they won't miss it in the dark.
Easy fail-safe (Score:2)
Make it so you can't turn the engines on unless the wings are down and locked. Seems like a no-brainer feature.
That would defeat the purpose, since engines are started while planes are still sitting at the gate.
That word...doesn't mean what you think it means (Score:3)
The FAA rubber-stamped those measures Friday. (emphasis added)
"Rubber-stamped" is an idiomatic expression meaning roughly "to approve without review," which is not at all how the FAA works.
I know that it is a bit pedantic but I find that more and more people speak and write using phrases that are not appropriate for the context and it makes communication more difficult than it needs to be.
"Rubber-stamped"? The summary contradicts itself. (Score:3)
The summary said the FAA "rubber-stamped" the folding wingtips. However, the FAA made Boeing put in several warnings on the planes on whether the tips were in the right place, withstand 75mph winds on the ground, and could not rotate during flight.
Doesn't seem like a "rubber-stamp" to me.
Folding 777 wings proposed and failed before (Score:2)
A folding wing option was offered when the 777 was first being developed. No airline wanted to pay for it, so it never happened.
Here [stackexchange.com] is a discussion on why that was, and how the new 777x folding wing differs from the old rejected folding wing plan. The new folding wing section is much smaller and lighter than the old proposal. The old plan required flight controls on the folding section, which the new plan does not.
Thing will still fly... (Score:2)
One-wing F-15, landed safely...
https://theaviationgeekclub.co... [theaviationgeekclub.com]
Multiple Navy aircraft have flown with folded wing (Score:2)
Not saying it's recommended, or particularly safe.
https://theaviationist.com/201... [theaviationist.com]
Video of a prototype folding and unfolding: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
It's actually not that large a section of the wing.