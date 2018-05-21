Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Most GDPR Emails Unnecessary and Some Illegal, Say Experts (theguardian.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
The vast majority of emails flooding inboxes across Europe from companies asking for consent to keep recipients on their mailing list are unnecessary and some may be illegal, privacy experts have said, as new rules over data privacy come into force at the end of this week. From a report: Many companies, acting based on poor legal advice, a fear of fines of up to $23.5 and a lack of good examples to follow, have taken what they see as the safest option for hewing to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): asking customers to renew their consent for marketing communications and data processing. But Toni Vitale, the head of regulation, data and information at the law firm Winckworth Sherwood, said many of those requests would be needless paperwork, and some that were not would be illegal.

Most GDPR Emails Unnecessary and Some Illegal, Say Experts

  • $23.50 seems like a pretty insignificant penalty.

    I had previously read that the fines were "crippling".

    Did someone miss a zero (or several)?

      I think they missed the "M". The potential penalties are big enough to put all but the biggest players out of business.

      We're simply going to block all of the EU, because the consequences for even an inadvertent misstep could be catastrophic.

        Please block my IP address as well: 192.117.111.61, because the consequences for even an inadvertent misstep by you could be catastrophic for me.

  • Best Practice (Score:4)

    by Going_Digital ( 1485615 ) on Monday May 21, 2018 @03:27PM (#56648854)
    Companies wouldn't have to go through this nonsense if they had set-out treating people properly in the first place. If their email list was created from an explicit opt-in process with clear information on how the customer's email is to be used then it they would not have to go through this re-subscribe nonsense. They all thought they were clever by auto-opting in and buying mailing lists and other questionable ways of subscribing people. Now 90% of their 'customers' will not re-subscribe so they are stuffed.

  • I am getting a lot of those and quite frankly, most of them I reallly don’t care if they delete me if I don’t accept because hey are not relevant for me anymore. :)

  • Ironically enough, as I was reading this thread I received an email about opting in/out of emails due to GPDR. Gave me a nice chance to unsubscribe for a mailing list I didn't even care about or was even aware I was on.

  • The government has passed a law that provides for fines on the order of $23 million (or more, if the business is large). Businesses that are requesting new opt-ins are doing it so they can demonstrate that they have explained what they do with customer data and have obtained explicit permission to do so.

    Yeah, it would have been great if these businesses had been doing that all along, but there was no legal requirement for them to do so. They may not have kept records that would allow them to demonstrate com

