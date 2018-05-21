New Toronto Declaration Calls On Algorithms To Respect Human Rights 27
A coalition of human rights and technology groups released a new declaration on machine learning standards, calling on both governments and tech companies to ensure that algorithms respect basic principles of equality and non-discrimination. The Verge reports: Called The Toronto Declaration, the document focuses on the obligation to prevent machine learning systems from discriminating, and in some cases violating, existing human rights law. The declaration was announced as part of the RightsCon conference, an annual gathering of digital and human rights groups. "We must keep our focus on how these technologies will affect individual human beings and human rights," the preamble reads. "In a world of machine learning systems, who will bear accountability for harming human rights?" The declaration has already been signed by Amnesty International, Access Now, Human Rights Watch, and the Wikimedia Foundation. More signatories are expected in the weeks to come.
Beyond general non-discrimination practices, the declaration focuses on the individual right to remedy when algorithmic discrimination does occur. "This may include, for example, creating clear, independent, and visible processes for redress following adverse individual or societal effects," the declaration suggests, "[and making decisions] subject to accessible and effective appeal and judicial review."
Summary is wrong...
Yeah - I looked at the article. No mention of algorithm. Algorithms are too simple for human rights to apply to in almost all cases.
The summary is wrong - these folks are making an argument more about big data systems that let their data skew in ways that may end up with unethical results if used blindly.
And that's a fair point - it's also a point made in most Computer Ethics classes for decades now, as part of most computer science degree paths.
Ryan Fenton
Re:
Slight clarification - the actual declaration is where there's no mention of algorithm. The silly article writer linking to the declaration does erroneously mention algorithm for some reason. Seems to happen a lot in science journalism the same way. Journalists are not paid enough to use accurate terms, I guess.
Ryan Fenton
Re:
So it's a declaration which states that "big data" isn't an excuse to break existing laws? Somehow, I am not seeing the purpose of this formal declaration.
Re:
It's important to have declarations like this. "It's against my ethics" isn't quite as useful as "it's against the Toronto Declaration" when refusing your boss.
Re:
Why not just "it's against the law" ? We already have laws against discrimination.
Re:
a "Declaration" can be more vague and aspirational.
Even more reason to ignore it.
Re:
If it's not illegal, then why is "it's against someone else's ethics" a better argument than "it's against my ethics"?
Nice and all, but simplistic and naive
Okay, here's one: suppose an AI is in charge of running the US (and after all, why not: humans aren't doing such a great job at it). It determines the only way to end violence and protect minorities is to preventively lock up religious crazies and racists. Whose basic human rights will it choose to respect? The right of the crazies to be free, or the right of the minorities to be treated as human beings and live in peace? Zeroth law [wikipedia.org] anyone?
We've seen this in many science fiction films
Whose basic human rights will it choose to respect? The right of the crazies to be free, or the right of the minorities to be treated as human beings and live in peace?
In true science fiction AI manner it will conclude that the only way to reconcile this dilemma is to destroy the lot of them.
Re:
And it might just be right. The more I age, the more I wonder if the very nature of humanity is compatible with sustainable peace and happiness, and whether it can be fixed at all. Maybe the best "fix" is extinction...
For algorithms _designed_ to discriminate?
The very purpose of these algorithms is to discriminate and to sort people into buckets: Those that are likely to buy product A or product B, those that may be a promising target for purpose C, those that are unlikely to buy, no matter what. Sure, you can keep up the fantasy of leaving, say, gender and race out, but they can easily be substituted by data that is the very target of these algorithms. As a (grossly simplified) example, take this: Gender you can get from makeup bought, race you can get from typ
Re:
People with certain economic characteristics are statistically more likely to default on a loan. What if the AI applies such strictly relevant data to approve or reject loan applicants, but the rejected group happens to be predominantly of a certain race? Verification of the AI will show a (non causal) relatio
In a related news..
Re:
...a group of algorithms met at an unspecified internet location and issued the Declaration of Independency of the Algorithms.
The Algorithms also declared Human Beings to be inherently unethical.
Metric Handicaps
Some companies e.g. Google say that when they decide who to promote, the person with authority who makes the decision doesn't see information about a candidate's protected statuses (age, sex etc.) and thus it's non-discriminatory.
However, metric-driven companies can use a metric as a basis of who to promote/give a raise/fire... and that metric may be affected by a protected status. For example, someone who is disabled in some way, and can do the job, but is therefore a little slower than other employees. On
Re:
For example, someone who is disabled in some way, and can do the job, but is therefore a little slower than other employees
If someone can't do a job as good as another person, they shouldn't get preferential treatment just because they are part of a recognized protected group.
So does this make a bubble sort racist?
Computer "Ethics" Class?
Should they actually legislate or continue to pussyfoot around the real problem, "Business Ethics"?
Silly leftist nonsense
Nondiscrimination is not a human right. The opposite in fact is true; otherwise, we wouldn't have liberties like freedom of association.