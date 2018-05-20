People Hate Canada's New 'Amber Alert' System (www.cbc.ca) 12
The CBC reports: When the siren-like sounds from an Amber Alert rang out on cellular phones across Ontario on Monday, it sparked a bit of a backlash against Canada's new mobile emergency alert system. The Ontario Provincial Police had issued the alert for a missing eight-year-old boy in the Thunder Bay region. (The boy has since been found safe)... On social media, people startled by the alerts complained about the number of alerts they received and that they had received separate alerts in English and French... Meanwhile, others who were located far from the incident felt that receiving the alert was pointless. "I've received two Amber Alerts today for Thunder Bay, which is 15 hours away from Toronto by car," tweeted Molly Sauter. "Congrats, you have trained me to ignore Emergency Alerts...."
The CRTC ordered wireless providers to implement the system to distribute warnings of imminent safety threats such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats. Telecom companies had favoured an opt-out option or the ability to disable the alarm for some types of alerts. But this was rejected by the broadcasting and telecommunications regulator. Individuals concerned about receiving these alerts are left with a couple of options: they can turn off their phone -- it will not be forced on by the alert -- or mute their phone so they won't hear it.
Long-time Slashdot reader knorthern knight complains that the first two alerts-- one in English, followed by one in French -- were then followed by a third (bi-lingual) alert advising recipients to ignore the previous two alerts, since the missing child had been found.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe that you might have a point. SMS systems usually queue the messages 1 by 1, 1 for each recipient and seem to lack the broadcasting ability required hence the need for a parallel broadcasting system. Otherwise, a special "emergency flag" on SMS, usable only by authorized sender, would have been sufficient.
For the Canada system, this was announced a few mouths ago with great hype and watching the press releases and TV, I couldn't have guessed that what is happening today would have somehow happened.
Some context (Score:2)
Thunder Bay is 870 miles away from Toronto by road. This is equivalent to setting off an amber alert in Pittsburgh or Washington because of a missing kid in Florida.
Re: (Score:2)
In my home country of Denmark you can't go 870 miles in any direction from any point in the country without ending up in another country altogether.
Or the ocean.
I suspect this is true for a lot of the smaller European countries, though I can't be bothered to pull up a bunch of maps to check for certain.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, the contrast is stunning.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is it so hard to get the location for the alerts down to something narrow enough to be useful? I like the idea of the system, but the implementation is so bad that it's useless.
Re: (Score:2)
I live in Washington state. A couple of years ago we got an Amber Alert related to an abduction in California - somebody thought the guy might choose to head north, so they apparently set them off along the entire I-5 corridor.
I disabled them on my phone long before that, but you still see them on freeway signs and whatnot.
The idea behind Amber Alerts isn’t a bad one, but the implementation is rubbish - probably because it’s driven by emotion rather than a rational look at what might actually he
No opt-out is evil (Score:1)
The first time I was awoken at 3am to be on the lookout for a blue pickup with some random kid inside, I spent the next morning looking up how to disable those stupid alerts. If Canadia won't let people turn them off, then its time to leave Canadia.