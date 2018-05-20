Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Canada Government Cellphones

People Hate Canada's New 'Amber Alert' System (www.cbc.ca) 169

Posted by EditorDavid from the O-Canada dept.
The CBC reports: When the siren-like sounds from an Amber Alert rang out on cellular phones across Ontario on Monday, it sparked a bit of a backlash against Canada's new mobile emergency alert system. The Ontario Provincial Police had issued the alert for a missing eight-year-old boy in the Thunder Bay region. (The boy has since been found safe)... On social media, people startled by the alerts complained about the number of alerts they received and that they had received separate alerts in English and French... Meanwhile, others who were located far from the incident felt that receiving the alert was pointless. "I've received two Amber Alerts today for Thunder Bay, which is 15 hours away from Toronto by car," tweeted Molly Sauter. "Congrats, you have trained me to ignore Emergency Alerts...."

The CRTC ordered wireless providers to implement the system to distribute warnings of imminent safety threats such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats. Telecom companies had favoured an opt-out option or the ability to disable the alarm for some types of alerts. But this was rejected by the broadcasting and telecommunications regulator. Individuals concerned about receiving these alerts are left with a couple of options: they can turn off their phone -- it will not be forced on by the alert -- or mute their phone so they won't hear it.
Long-time Slashdot reader knorthern knight complains that the first two alerts-- one in English, followed by one in French -- were then followed by a third (bi-lingual) alert advising recipients to ignore the previous two alerts, since the missing child had been found.

People Hate Canada's New 'Amber Alert' System More | Reply

People Hate Canada's New 'Amber Alert' System

Comments Filter:

  • Still better than sms (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Over here the government just celebrated that they can now send regional emergency messages by sms. Even the civil contingencies agency has pointed out that sms has a ton of flaws and error states, would probably not work at all in a larger emergency, and that cell broadcast is a much better technology choice for this. In the end it doesn't matter though if officials aren't using it carefully.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      I believe that you might have a point. SMS systems usually queue the messages 1 by 1, 1 for each recipient and seem to lack the broadcasting ability required hence the need for a parallel broadcasting system. Otherwise, a special "emergency flag" on SMS, usable only by authorized sender, would have been sufficient.

      For the Canada system, this was announced a few mouths ago with great hype and watching the press releases and TV, I couldn't have guessed that what is happening today would have somehow happened.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There are many reasons why sms would not be sufficient at all. There is no direct way to broadcast sms messages to a geographic area without looking up the location of all subscribers. With cell broadcast the cell towers are told to broadcast the message and if you're able to pick up the signal you get it.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by arth1 ( 260657 )

          There's also the problem that SMS can only reach those who have a SIM card and a phone number. If you have a data-only plan without a phone number, or no plan at all, or have removed the SIM card, you don't get SMS.
          The emergency alert system operates separately to this, and can push an alert as long as you are within range of a tower.

          (And it gives a pretext for law enforcement and politicians to pen register devices without a phone number...)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tgeek ( 941867 )
        Cell towers - both GSM/CDMA and eNodeB (LTE) - do have the capability to broadcast messages. In the US, carriers receive all alerts from IPAWS (a FEMA operated system) and then pick out and dispatch the geographically appropriate ones to their towers.

    • Justin Trudeau is soooooooo dreamy!!!!

  • Some context (Score:5, Informative)

    by Guspaz ( 556486 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @03:48AM (#56641628)

    Thunder Bay is 870 miles away from Toronto by road. This is equivalent to setting off an amber alert in Pittsburgh or Washington because of a missing kid in Florida.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      In my home country of Denmark you can't go 870 miles in any direction from any point in the country without ending up in another country altogether.

      Or the ocean.

      I suspect this is true for a lot of the smaller European countries, though I can't be bothered to pull up a bunch of maps to check for certain.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ls671 ( 1122017 )

        Indeed, the contrast is stunning.

      • In my home country of Denmark you can't go 870 miles in any direction from any point in the country without ending up in another country altogether.

        Or the ocean.

        I suspect this is true for a lot of the smaller European countries, though I can't be bothered to pull up a bunch of maps to check for certain.

        And still the Danish equivalent alert system can be alerted for a single city at a time.

      • The only countries in Europe with such long straight line territory seem to be Sweden, Norway and Russia. Also Turkey, but its in their Asian part

    • Re:Some context (Score:5, Informative)

      by Jbcarpen ( 883850 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @04:04AM (#56641666)
      I live in Colorado. Before disabling Amber Alerts on my phone I regularly received them from Tampa Florida. That's an 1800-2000 mile trip (depending on where in CO you start), so the Amber alert system in the US is no better.

      Why is it so hard to get the location for the alerts down to something narrow enough to be useful? I like the idea of the system, but the implementation is so bad that it's useless.
      • separation of powers, capitalism and jurisdictional pissing contests.

      • Re:Some context (Score:5, Interesting)

        by SuricouRaven ( 1897204 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @05:08AM (#56641790)

        Imagine you are a very concerned public official in charge of this system, and you get a police alert for a missing child. You know that the child has probably just gotten lost, but may have been abducted - it happens, usually following an ugly divorce in which one parent gets custody. The child has been missing now for 24 hours - the time taken for the parent to notice they didn't come home from school, call the school, let the school search and check their records, call the police, have the police send an officer over to collect full details, organise a local search, and finally conclude that the child should be declared potentially abducted and an amber alert issued.

        I ran that through the trip planner on Google: An abductor on the run, unable to use air travel but also willing to forgo sleep in their deperation to escape a search area, can do that in 27 hours drive time. Achievable if they take a bus part of the journey, or try for a desperation-fueled thirty-hours-without-sleep day. So that is actually a perfectly reasonable search radius.

        There is an obvious problem with this: When the 'reasonable search radius' includes more than half the country, alerts are so frequent that people quickly learn to ignore them. Child abductions are very good at terrifying parents, but actual cases of children harmed are very rare - that's why they make headlines when it does happen, further fuelling the fear.

        • Re:Some context (Score:4, Interesting)

          by sjames ( 1099 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @06:01AM (#56641878) Homepage Journal

          The last alert I got was for an abduction that had taken place two hours prior, in a city that was an 8 hour drive away. A little after 9 P.M.

          The odds that I might happen to see the described vehicle were zero. Since then, I have seen news reports of abductions where people in my general area might have potentially seen the vehicle, but I didn't receive an alert.

          • The odds that I might happen to see the described vehicle were zero. Since then, I have seen news reports of abductions where people in my general area might have potentially seen the vehicle, but I didn't receive an alert.

            Yep. When you couple the alerts you don't get (any useful ones, IME) with the alerts you do get (which couldn't possibly have anything to do with you) then the whole thing becomes a shit-show. I disabled all alerts a long time ago (my rom lets me) and I'm much happier for it.

            Maybe if I start doing a lot of freeway miles, I'll turn them back on, but that'd be the only way.

          • Not that I think Amber Alerts are a good idea. But I would assume if you got one from a city an 8 hour drive away, that means abduction took place more than 8 hours ago. And authorities were issuing the alert to all locations where the suspect could've driven in the intervening time. It's not like you instantly know a child has been abducted. There's some time where you figure the child is out playing with friends, then some more time for frantic phone calls and searching when the child doesn't show up

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          You know that the child has probably just gotten lost, but may have been abducted - it happens, usually following an ugly divorce in which one parent gets custody.

          Haven't suspected custody battles been explicitly exempted from the Amber Alerts? Also I think you've missed out on the recent paranoia, it's notice the child is missing - or even potentially missing - and go straight to panic, better safe than sorry. Even in my day I'd say the longest period out of touch between dinner and supper would be 3-4 hours at the most, if I didn't show up for school or didn't get home from school the panic would start much sooner. I mean I could hang out with a friend, but then th

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by arth1 ( 260657 )

            Even in my day I'd say the longest period out of touch between dinner and supper would be 3-4 hours at the most, if I didn't show up for school or didn't get home from school the panic would start much sooner.

            Different cultures and times have different norms, I think. As long as I were home by the time matching my age, it didn't matter whether I was out the entire day without giving notice.
            There were Rules, like no swimming without at least one person staying ashore, or no getting into cars unless driven by parents of friends, and if there were an Event like a family dinner, I'd be home in time to clean up before then, but by and large, we kids were allowed to go missing for the day, and expected to be able to

        • But do the amber alerts do anything if there are too many of them?

          If you receive a few per day, virtually any kid you see is probably going to match at least a couple of the reports you got in the last week. Should you report every case of a kid crying to the police as a possible sighting? After all, there was an amber alert.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by arth1 ( 260657 )

            But do the amber alerts do anything if there are too many of them?

            Of course they do. Crying wolf desensitizes people, but the sheer amount justifies larger appropriations to certain departments.

            And direct-to-phone communicaton like this alert system allows the phone companies and law enforcement agencies a pretext for a pen register of the IMEIs of phone capable devices that don't even have a subscription, as long as they're powered.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Cederic ( 9623 )

          may have been abducted - it happens, usually following an ugly divorce in which one parent gets custody

          In which case the child is either in no danger of harm at all, or they're about to participate in a murder-suicide for which the abductor isn't going to drive 800 miles.

        • An abductor on the run, unable to use air travel but also willing to forgo sleep in their deperation to escape a search area, can do that in 27 hours drive time. Achievable if they take a bus part of the journey, or try for a desperation-fueled thirty-hours-without-sleep day. So that is actually a perfectly reasonable search radius.

          Holy crap the conclusion you reach is not even remotely related to conditions in your assumption.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by iCEBaLM ( 34905 )

          > The child has been missing now for 24 hours

          Amber alerts are issued immediately, not days after.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

          Wha? I've driven Thunder Bay to Toronto in one go. Twice. It's about a 15 hour drive, no desperation required.

          If you're in Thunder Bay, which is really kind of a smallish town by most countries' standards and you want to get out, there's really only one highway and two ways to go: west to Winnipeg and south to Toronto. Of those options, south would be way better for losing yourself in the crowd. So if the kid had been missing for more than eight hours or so, an alert in southern Ontario wouldn't be comp

      • I'm in Ohio. I've never received one from a location that was more than a one hour drive from where I am.
      • We get the alerts here, but they have a much finer grain. I have only gotten two in the last year, because the city is split up into quadrants (the same boundaries the police and fire and bus lines use, why re-invent the wheel?) and the alerts only go to those areas, bordering areas are alerted only when the situation is close to their border. They do put them on the overhead information signs citywide, but the audio alerts are area-specific.

    • Re:Some context (Score:5, Informative)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @04:17AM (#56641686)

      I live in Washington state. A couple of years ago we got an Amber Alert related to an abduction in California - somebody thought the guy might choose to head north, so they apparently set them off along the entire I-5 corridor.

      I disabled them on my phone long before that, but you still see them on freeway signs and whatnot.

      The idea behind Amber Alerts isn’t a bad one, but the implementation is rubbish - probably because it’s driven by emotion rather than a rational look at what might actually help.

      • Re: Some context (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The main reason is this: Imagine that the guy had headed up north. Then the person who decided not to use the amber alert in WA would have been dragged through media as worse than the perpetrator.

      • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        > driven by emotion rather than a rational look at what might actually help.

        Just like gun control.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by arth1 ( 260657 )

          > driven by emotion rather than a rational look at what might actually help.

          Just like gun control.

          Just like gun rights, you mean.
          Gun control proponents are quite often objective, looking at statistics like data from other Western countries that tightened control like the UK and Australia, instead of appeals to feelings and heritage. Sure, there are knee-jerk reactions for gun control too, but those are fewer, and not nearly as pervasive as the irrational feelings-based "from my cold dead hands" crowd.

  • The first time I was awoken at 3am to be on the lookout for a blue pickup with some random kid inside, I spent the next morning looking up how to disable those stupid alerts. If Canadia won't let people turn them off, then its time to leave Canadia.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Why do you want pedophiles to win?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Because a "free candy" van down by the river is the first step to a glourious career in government

      • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There are not enough pedophiles to present any meaningful risk to me or my family.

        My children are more likely to be abused by members of my own family.

        My children are more likely to be run over walking home from school.

        My children are more likely to be shot by my own gun in the family home.

        For fuck sake everyone, gain some perspective!

    • Why are alert even triggered for missing kids???

      Alarms are for things that pose a general risk to the public, not for manhunts.

      • Why are you not thinking of the Children? Are you some kind of sociopath?

      • Because people are instinctually inclined to be very fearful for the safety of children. If there are not sufficient real threats to satisfy this need, they exaggerate the tiniest of risks or imagine entirely new ones.

        We joke a lot about how "think of the children" are the magic words to get even the worst-written of laws to pass, but we joke about it because that approach actually does work. Some officials did the calculations and decided the applying a minor inconvenience for around 80,000 people* is just

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Calydor ( 739835 )

          I'm curious, though.

          Say someone is kidnapped two days before their 18th birthday. Still a child, so the entire country goes into a panic.

          Then two days later it's said child's birthday. They're now a legal adult. Does the country relax because there's no child in danger anymore?

          • Yes.

            You are beginning to understand American culture.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by arth1 ( 260657 )

              Yes.

              You are beginning to understand American culture.

              Sad but true.
              American culture has a very strong need to quantize and pigeon hole everything, with a goal of reducing everything to binary decisions. It's either or. Gradients must not be allowed to exist, and "sound judgement" is to be avoided - it opens up for lawsuits.
              Follow the letter, even if stupid, and you're safe.

      • Even for real emergencies you'll want to discriminate a little better. Remember the Gulf war? When the sirens warned of incoming missiles the first time, everyone could be seen taking cover under their desks donning gas masks. A few false alarms later and most people seemed to ignore the sirens. At the time I did some work on an early warning system and they were very keen to find a way to issue the warnings to the area at risk only, otherwise it's pointless.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        Because there was that one time where that one photogenic kid of photogenic parents got kidnapped and killed but could have been identified and saved (maybe!)
        if an alert about the missing kid had been rammed down everyone's throats *and* a politician was running for re-election and needed a PR win, so he helped pass a law thanks to weepy photogenic parents crying in committee meetings.

        Plus, in addition to wanting to track us the next thing high on the government's list is being able to broadcast propaganda

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Cederic ( 9623 )

          Whether you like the kids or not, there's the basic principle of, "If I have to pay for these damn things then I'm at least going to fucking keep them"

          • Whether you like the kids or not, there's the basic principle of, "If I have to pay for these damn things then I'm at least going to fucking keep them"

            Not just that, but "I'm not paying this crazy person to raise my kids". If your differences with someone you've got kids with are so great that you feel you have to separate, you probably think very very little of your partner. (Watch who you knock up next time, sparky.)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Megane ( 129182 )
          Don't forget the requirement for back-up cameras in cars (at the expense of yet another couple hundred bucks each) because of photogenic parents of photogenic kids, who couldn't be bothered to pay attention to where their kids are, or what's behind their car when backing up. And they also couldn't be bothered to tell their kids not to play sitting down in the driveway behind cars. So because a few hundred of these happen every year, we all need to pay for tens of millions of new back-up cameras every year.

        • Isn't the whole point of divorce liberation from the harpy and the brats?

          At least you're not bitter.

      • He was abducted by his mother. Be on the lookout for an 8 year old boy with his mother from a town 15 hours away.

        I have no clue how anyone who doesn't personally know the family would be able to pick this pair out from a text alert.

        I can only imagine they may have wanted to be sure domestic airlines, car rental companies or bus lines were aware that these two might be getting out of town. Surely there must be a better way.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

          I should add, the stupid alert may have *actually* worked. The kid was found in a coffee shop. Maybe mom bought him some donuts and said goodbye when EVERY PHONE AROUND THEM started going off.

      • Remember. VIGILANTISM IS ALWAYS WRONG.

        Except when children might be missing. Then... everyone should stop everything and hunt them down!

      • I got one at, maybe, 3 AM. Called the issuing office and complained. Person on the other end said, “but what about the CHILD?!?!” Um, I’m in my bed at home. Not on the highway. Put it up on the highway message boards; don’t wake me up. I’m not going to spot them from here.
    • get a faraday bag to put your phone in, it will shield your phone from all incoming RF so it wont get anything

    • Same here. I don't allow my phone to demand my attention. It doesn't matter the reason.

      Nothing gets to make noise on it, and nothing gets to pop up on the screen except calls and texts from the small number of people I've given the number to.

      I can't wrap my mind around how 99% of the population allow their phones to dictate and interrupt their lives. I'm not interested in what an algorithm thinks I should be paying attention to. I'm not interested in what most people think I should be paying attention to. I

  • Spam (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What if we could get everybody to help find missing kids? We'd find them in no time. No, you would have everyone busy searching all the time, not getting anything else done. This is the same dynamic that makes spam so evil: It costs you nothing to issue the alert, but it costs everyone a bit of their time to react to it. The tiniest benefit and the faintest hope seem worth it if the action doesn't cost you anything. That's why there is no mailing list of everybody in your city. Nobody is responsible enough

  • Another example of stupid things the government does with good intentions. Same people who voted to ban dihydrogen-monoxide I bet.

  • Think of the Children, Reductio Ad Absurdum (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @05:19AM (#56641812)

    Coming soon: child-in-a-hot-car alerts, child-accidentally-saw-someone-naked alerts, child-missed-school alerts, child-using-drugs alerts, child-feeling-depressed alerts, child-feeling-repressed alerts, child-defying-authority alerts, child-attempting-suicide alerts, public-child-funeral alerts, government-overreach alerts, government-collapse alerts, and finally no alerts once children are starving in a lawless land.

    • Don't forget alerts for more heinous crimes against children... child-was-microaggressed, child-was-misgendered, and child-heard-mean-words or god forbid child-heard-unpopular-opinion. We have get the child to a safe space right away and get that evil adult.

  • Good intention, incredibly bad implementation (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 20, 2018 @05:29AM (#56641828)

    Likely get downvoated but whatever. As a Canadian, fuck this. Ottawa does _not_ speak for the rest of Canada, despite what Trudy wants the world to believe. This is yet another example of it.

    The Amber alert is _frequently_ abused by couples as part of their own internal marital problems. Thankfully not all reports get full blown Province wide alerts but enough do go out. It wasn't enough to plaster them all over highway signs and the media, oh no.

    I don't care about your marriage problems. What I do care about is their continuing to implement frameworks used for totalitarian control. Even in Canada we have already tested using these systems to "alert" the public about crimes. Warn me when an actual emergency - say a power plant going into melt down - happens. Otherwise fuck off.

    • On behalf of the Canadian government: Sorry.

    • Care to back up that statement with false amber alerts? Just the fact that you swore for something that happens rarely with no inconvenience to you speaks volumes.
  • and was driving home with the phone still in the box it came in, and it did not even have a sim card in it yet and the damn thing kept making noise like those Emergency Broadcast System warning sounds you hear on TV & radio, so i get home, take the phone out of the box and turn it on (it was off and getting those warnings) and there was several amber alerts on it, from Tulsa Oklahoma, and i bought the phone in Norman Ok, and was driving south east to go home, Tulsa was over 150 miles away from me, all t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nkwe ( 604125 )

      and was driving home with the phone still in the box it came in, and it did not even have a sim card in it yet and the damn thing kept making noise like those Emergency Broadcast System warning sounds you hear on TV & radio, so i get home, take the phone out of the box and turn it on (it was off and getting those warnings)

      To confirm, are saying that the phone was actually powered off (and not just locked / screen blanked) and was still receiving alerts and making noise? By "actually off" I mean specifically choosing the "power off" function from a menu (and not just a brief press on the power button.) If true, silly Amber alerts aside, this is a serious issue / accusation for a phone with a non-removable battery.

      • it was brand new, i never even turned it on yet. i was still using my old phone and was driving home

  • "imminent safety threats" (Score:3)

    by Megane ( 129182 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @07:39AM (#56642068) Homepage

    The CRTC ordered wireless providers to implement the system to distribute warnings of imminent safety threats such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

    One of these things is not like the other... one of these things is not the same...

    I'm not sure what kind of flawed logic you need to consider an "Amber Alert" (which basically affects a single child) to be a safety threat anywhere near on the same level as natural disasters. Many "terrorist threats" may be false or localized, but even those affect many more people than a single child.

    • I'm not sure what kind of flawed logic you need to consider an "Amber Alert" (which basically affects a single child) to be a safety threat anywhere near on the same level as natural disasters.

      What makes you assume that's what they're doing? It's not the level of butt-puckering that's the same, it's what you do that's the same — get the word out. With that said, it would be nice if there were a different sound for amber alerts that aren't immediately life-threatening that a) doesn't go off when you're asleep and b) doesn't sound like an air-raid alarm.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        But where's your limit for getting the word out?

        Child missing, check.
        Escaped convict, check.
        Drunk driver on the freeway, check.
        Ghost driver on the freeway, check.
        Crash on the freeway, find alternate route, check.
        Heavy traffic, find alternate route, check.
        Big sale on diapers at Wal-Mart, check.

        A missing child is terrifying - for that child and that child's immediate family. The rest of the alerts or on Catastrophic Disaster level for an entire area, not a single household.

  • My phone has sent me Amber alerts for kids missing from states that are many hundreds of miles away from where I am. I feel bad for kids missing in Florida, but if I'm in MN at the time there isn't much I can do for them.

  • I'm more surprised that you're all familiar with such alerts.

    The day I recieve one of these, I will not only disable it (or ditch the phone for telephony entirely and go full IP and mute everything else), I will file a formal complaint and initiate a lawsuit if they just say 'tough'.

    My country surely has the same facility but unless it's literally 'London is radioactive, stay the fuck away' it shouldn't be used. And people say *we're* a police state. Honestly, you could trigger outright riots and vigilant

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by iCEBaLM ( 34905 )

      > The day I recieve one of these, I will not only disable it (or ditch the phone for telephony entirely and go full IP and mute everything else),

      This is actually what I do. Due to the high cost of cell service in Canada, I have a cheap data only plan meant for tablets, and I use voip for voice.

      I still got the alerts.

  • "I've received two Amber Alerts today for Thunder Bay, which is 15 hours away from Toronto by car," tweeted Molly Sauter. "Congrats, you have trained me to ignore Emergency Alerts....

    Molly makes an excellent point. It's well known that kidnappers are restricted to a 14.9-hour radius, and any alert should be strictly localized to users within that range. It makes NO SENSE to err on the side of covering an overly broad geographical area. If anything, only the 2 or 3 people nearest the event should even rec

    • And you wonder why nobody wants to live in your oppressive country!

      So why are we getting refugees from the U.S.?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      By your logic, due to the prevalence of airplanes and travel to other countries, whenever a child goes missing anywhere in the world, all cell phones in the entire world needs to scream out an Amber Alert to their owners.

  • Canada have this two officials language, even if the Alerts was send in French. Butg since the people managing the system are racist against french speaking people, the vocabulary in the Alert and the grammar was so off that none of the french speaking population CAN NOT read the thing supposed written in french that was send.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      To be fair, they probably had trouble fitting the French version into the allowable message length. ;)

  • Ya, I hate getting an amber alert about some dad not bringing his kid back to her mother in time in a city 100 miles away.
  • This is an extraordinary example of the effect of hyper-liberalism on society. What we have here is hyper-liberalism turning an entire country into a village and making every individual responsible for every other individual. A country cannot be a village, obviously, but not to a hyper-liberalist in a position of power. That is scary. Look for more of this kind of thing in the future.

  • in any country. Next to stopping for pedestrians on quiet streets, stroboscopic seazure inducing school buses. Red lights on school buses stopping six bloody lanes of traffic for no real reason.

    • Red lights on school buses stopping six bloody lanes of traffic for no real reason.

      The reason is incompetence of the school district. One should design school bus routes to minimize traffic disruption, which is hazardous anyway.

  • Neither me, my wife, nor one of our sons received any alerts at all. Not the earlier test alerts, nor any of the real alerts. You see, our phones are apparently "incompatible" with the alerting system and so we can't be reached. There are thousands of us in this situation. I just don't understand why the alerting system is so dependent on the particular chips used by the manufacturers, rather than the common protocols of the cellphone messaging system. We can receive phone calls from anyone and text me

  • Any system like this needs an Opt-Out option. I'm way the heck out in the mountains. Virtually none of these warnings are relevant to me and I can't do anything about them. All they do is waste time. Weather events I'm well aware of and always prepared for. Missing kids aren't going to be anywhere near me. All this system does is waste resources, piss people off and lower their attention threshold such that real warnings will get ignored.

  • The initial implementation of the US system had the same problem, Amber Alerts in places that were irrelevantly distant from the crime. This is a bug that has been worked out.

  • ... the recipients of the alerts must feel that the alerts are useful, and not misdirected or annoying. To force an alert system upon people who do not want it will result in alerts being ignored.

  • I live in the northeastern US, and earlier this week we had a series of bad thunderstorms that spawned a few tornadoes. The cell carriers saw fit to send out a mass alert (with alarm) to tell people there was a tornado warning. The problem was that by the time they sent this out (and the fact that they sent this to places an hour or more away from where the actual tornado threat was) most of the threat had expired - but that didn't stop idiots from running to their cars the second they got the alert. The lo

  • It's extremely (and I can't add enough HTML to emphasize that word enough) annoying to receive one of these alerts at 3:00AM about a missing child last seen in a car with license plate blah blah. Unless I personally know the car with that plate (highly, highly unlikely) or I'm actually on the road and could have a ghost of a chance of spotting it, the number of people who can actually take action on these alerts is vanishingly small. As far as I've been able to tell, it's not possible to filter these to onl

Slashdot Top Deals

Syntactic sugar causes cancer of the semicolon. -- Epigrams in Programming, ACM SIGPLAN Sept. 1982

Close