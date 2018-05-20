Pentagon-Funded Project Will 'Solve' Cellphone Identity Verification Within Two Years (nextgov.com) 21
Long-time Slashdot reader Zorro quotes Nextgov: The Defense Department is funding a project that officials say could revolutionize the way companies, federal agencies and the military itself verify that people are who they say they are and it could be available in most commercial smartphones within two years. The technology, which will be embedded in smartphones' hardware, will analyze a variety of identifiers that are unique to an individual, such as the hand pressure and wrist tension when the person holds a smartphone and the person's peculiar gait while walking, said Steve Wallace, technical director at the Defense Information Systems Agency.
Organizations that use the tool can combine those identifiers to give the phone holder a "risk score," Wallace said. If the risk score is low enough, the organization can presume the person is who she says she is and grant her access to sensitive files on the phone or on a connected computer or grant her access to a secure facility. If the score's too high, she'll be locked out... Another identifier that will likely be built into the chips is a GPS tracker that will store encrypted information about a person's movements, Wallace said. The verification tool would analyze historical information about a person's locations and major, recent anomalies would raise the person's risk score.
A technical director at the agency "declined to say which smartphone and chipmakers planned to participate in the project, but said the capability will be available 'in the vast majority of mobile devices.'"
Giving up on the pretense of "meta-data" (Score:5, Insightful)
That's a false dichotomy. The point of metadata collection has always been to identify the parties to a conversation. The point of collecting the content is to find it whether the parties are talking about weddings and grandchildren or about compromised email servers and collusion with foreign governments.
Incompatible (Score:5, Interesting)
I have arthritis. I can't apply consistent pressure. Changes day to day. Used to have trouble signing for credit card purchases.
The data gathered would likely spike to higher risk only in incidences when individual behavior is uncorrelated with baseline activity.
In your case, consistent pressure changes in your grip may be used as a lower risk score, and your risk of being misidentified would only increase during the rare(r) days when your grip is constant and firm.
Or more likely I'll go to use some service and the computer will say no. If there even is a human being available they won't be able to do anything.
Translation (Score:2)
... will be available in the vast majority of mobile devices
... will be mandated for every phone sold in North America
Eventually, owning and carrying a smartphone will be compulsory - it will serve as your government ID and will sub for driver's licence, passport, Social Insurance / Social Security card, health card, etc. There will be no rooting, no disabling of location services, no turning off mobile data and WiFi. 'Airplane Mode' will be turned off and on automatically - there will be a separate always-on low-power RF transceiver specifically for that purpose.
Eventually, owning and carrying a smartphone will be compulsory - it will serve as your government ID and will sub for driver's licence, passport, Social Insurance / Social Security card, health card, etc.
So, sort of like WeChat in China then. Oh, it might not be technically required, but good luck getting very far without it. And don't forget your social credit score!
Google (Score:2)
Great (Score:2)
When it stops being profitable for the carriers (i.e. never).
What do you mean "when"? You don't think they already verify robocaller IDs against the list of campaign contributors? It's just like why physical mail is 95% spam by weight.
Guidance system for drone stikes included? (Score:2)