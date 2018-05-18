Congress Is Looking To Extend Copyright Protection Term To 144 Years (wired.com) 45
"Because it apparently isn't bad enough already, Congress is looking to extend the copyright term to 144 years," writes Slashdot reader llamalad. "Please write to your representatives and consider donating to the EFF." American attorney Lawrence Lessig writes via Wired: Almost exactly 20 years ago, Congress passed the Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act, which extended the term of existing copyrights by 20 years. The Act was the 11th extension in the prior 40 years, timed perfectly to assure that certain famous works, including Mickey Mouse, would not pass into the public domain. Immediately after the law came into force, a digital publisher of public domain works, Eric Eldred, filed a lawsuit challenging the act [which the Supreme Court later rejected].
Twenty years later, the fight for term extension has begun anew. Buried in an otherwise harmless act, passed by the House and now being considered in the Senate, this new bill purports to create a new digital performance right -- basically the right to control copies of recordings on any digital platform (ever hear of the internet?) -- for musical recordings made before 1972. These recordings would now have a new right, protected until 2067, which, for some, means a total term of protection of 144 years. The beneficiaries of this monopoly need do nothing to get the benefit of this gift. They don't have to make the work available. Nor do they have to register their claims in advance.
In other words, "Public Domain" doesn't exist anymore.
Sure it does. It just means that everything thing that is currently in the public domain is all that will ever be in the public domain.
Might have a perversely positive effect. I already am reading lots of great old stuff since I won't pay for modern dreck.
You say things like that as if Congressman aren't bought-and-paid-for, with legislation going to the highest bidder. Talk about living in a Land of Make Believe.
Because YOU HAVE TO WORK TO KEEP A HOTEL IN OPERATION.
Or a golf course.
Or even a slum rental property.
But Mickey Mouse? The only work being done on that is paying lawyers to get copyright extended again.
Oh that's right, the ruling class (govt + business) can't stand the idea of working class (authors/musicians) making money forever off their work. They should always have their noses to the grindstone.
I was unaware that the working class had somehow managed to live forever. You also need to tell me how Walt Disney and Darth Mickey figure into this narrative of oppression.
144 years?! That's Gross!
This is getting ridiculous, especially given that Disney does not produce any new movie featuring Mickey mouse. They should just remove public domain, that way they would not need to add insult to the injury every 20 years.
Just one question: what happens once the works are not protected anymore in other countries? Will Indian and Chinese company produce legal US knock-off for worldwide consumption except in US?
This is getting ridiculous, especially given that Disney does not produce any new movie featuring Mickey mouse. They should just remove public domain, that way they would not need to add insult to the injury every 20 years.
Well back in 1998 at the last Mickey Mouse protection act, when they were told they couldn't get perpetual copyright due to the constitution saying "limited times" Jack Valenti famously suggested forever less one day.
Just one question: what happens once the works are not protected anymore in other countries? Will Indian and Chinese company produce legal US knock-off for worldwide consumption except in US?
Possibly, but the tactic has always been to extend the rights in one territory then "harmonize" them through trade agreements.
Obviously other countries are looking a reviewing copyright terms and reducing them, hence the US corporate counter move of doubling them but of course they actually want to make it permanent, you know like the scientology contracts, a billion years.
What happens when the rest of the world goes their own way, US import revenues dry up anyhow. They will of course threaten economic conflict but those doing the importing can only really threaten war. Economic war, does not work for the economic parasite becaus
They are public domain.
Old Mickey Mouse cartoons are already public domain in Canada, for example.
But the character is still trademarked by Disney, so there are still limits on what you can do.
One can, however, copy such old works freely here... and give them away or even charge for them. Derivative works are also allowed, but the characters and depictions would have to be changed because of trademark protection.
I think if it turns out Disney is pushing for this, the only appropriate response is mass rebellion, in the form of creating DeepFake porn starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Agree to stop only if and when they agree to stop being copyright thugs.
Bonus points if you synchronize the moans t
Throw Pluto in the mix for some cuck porn, but pay him $130,000 to sign an NDA. That seems to be the going rate.
I was wondering when this was going to happen. They've got a Republican in the Whitehouse who'll sign anything so now's a good time. Not that I think Obama wouldn't have signed this crap, but it still pisses me off. The only politician who _might_ have told them to take a leap is Bernie, and even he might not have bothered. Christ, what a country, what a world.
Both parties have been doing this all along, obviously.
I'm with the founding fathers on this one (7 years, with one extension to 14), but who cares about old dead white guys, amirite?
If their parents and grandparents can pass down payments for the next generations?
From the need to support the food and rent of a creative person for been productive to non productive generations getting payments 143 years later?
A book becomes a play. Produced for radio. A book on tape. Then a new movie. A book for the movie with new cover art. A 3d movie. An ebook. A VR game...
Every generational product alteration adds 144 years?
This is a great argument for why one should use Free Software. Even if the binary were widely available, it'll eventually cease to work properly on modern OSes, or support modern features (codecs, colorspaces, etc.).
I knew there would be another extension act because steamboat willie will be in public domain between 2020 and 2025 under the current rules.
I will be voting against any of my representatives who support this no matter what. I'm tired of the corruption.
Delaware. Land of the corporations. What a fucking surprise.
And notice he's Democratic. Supposedly the good guys, according to some. Proof that it's all about the money.