Alleged Owners of Mugshots.com Have Been Arrested For Extortion (lawandcrime.com) 26
Reader schwit1 writes: The alleged owners of Mugshots.com have been charged and arrested. These four men Sahar Sarid, Kishore Vidya Bhavnanie, Thomas Keesee, and David Usdan only removed a person's mugshot from the site if this individual paid a "de-publishing" fee, according to the California Attorney General on Wednesday. That's apparently considered extortion. On top of that, they also face charges of money laundering, and identity theft.
If you read a lot of articles about crime, then you're probably already familiar with the site (which is still up as of Friday afternoon). They take mugshots, slap the url multiple times on the image, and post it on the site alongside an excerpt from a news outlet that covered the person's arrest. According to the AG's office, the owners would only remove the mugshots if the person paid a fee, even if the charges were dismissed. This happened even if the suspect was only arrested because of "mistaken identity or law enforcement error." You can read the affidavit here.
If you read a lot of articles about crime, then you're probably already familiar with the site (which is still up as of Friday afternoon). They take mugshots, slap the url multiple times on the image, and post it on the site alongside an excerpt from a news outlet that covered the person's arrest. According to the AG's office, the owners would only remove the mugshots if the person paid a fee, even if the charges were dismissed. This happened even if the suspect was only arrested because of "mistaken identity or law enforcement error." You can read the affidavit here.
Good. Arrest =/= guilt (Score:4, Insightful)
Frankly, arrest info shouldn't be published on the Internet at all, though it should be available to those who go in person to a courthouse. It's inexcusable that a cop's whim can ruin a person's reputation and career, even if all charges are later dismissed or judged as not guilty.
Going after the data pimps is a good first step. Next step should be arresting/suing sheriffs and police chiefs who post such info to the Internet so it can be sucked up by data miners.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not against convictions being available, but tarnishing someone's reputation based on an arrest that may or may not be justified should be illegal. The records have to be available in a courthouse for the defendant to fight the case, but if the case is dropped or the defendant is found not-guilty, they should be destroyed entirely.
Making them available only in person is a barrier to casual searching -- if it's important enough to find out, it's important enough for you to take a trip to the courthouse.
Re:Good. Arrest =/= guilt (Score:4, Insightful)
It's an important distinction, arrests mean nothing. Convictions mean you were found guilty, plead guilty or chose not to fight it (nolo contendere). The latter I think falls in the public right to know, and while I understand the intent behind forcing someone to a courthouse, I don't think that's reasonable.
But putting up arrest photos is just sleazy. Anyone can be arrested because some cop got a bug up his ass, it doesn't mean you were remotely guilty but posting it might have adverse effects on your life.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think there's value in the arrest record after the case is dropped or the defendant is found not guilty - but only as an aggregate statistic. If a precinct normally has 30 dropped cases a month and suddenly they spike to 50, something's up and procedures need to be examined. This can be useful but it shouldn't be able to be traced back to the specific person.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
There's a difference between arrest and guilt. Suppose I'm walking down the street and suddenly a police car pulls over and the officers arrest me. Suppose they're acting on a tip that a man fitting my description has been doing some unsavory things to kids in the area. Suddenly, my name is linked to those crimes and anyone searching for me would see that.
Now, let's say that - after a day - the police realize they have the wrong guy, apologize, and release me. I'm sure I'd still be rattled over the situatio
Re: (Score:2)
These people are scum, and the charge of extortion is good and valid. If this doesn't stick, I hope a class action lawsuit against these people follows in the civil courts.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
"Innocent until proven guilty" is a myth in the US.
I guess it is a myth, but not the way you mean. People don't get what it means. No one would be arrested or prosecuted if police and prosecutors had to assume everyone was innocent. Innocent until proven guilty applies in very limited places. It also don't apply to the public. I can believe someone is guilty without proof. I can believe anything I want. You have the right to be presumed innocent during your criminal trial. That's it. The rest is all made up.
Re: (Score:2)
If you have a right to be presumed innocent during the arrest too - as in, maybe police shouldn't ever draw their guns unless there's a very real threat.
Just a thought... (Score:4, Funny)
Wouldn't it be funny if somebody hacked the site and put their mugshots up on it!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As far as I know, someEU countries don't even publish defendants' names in trials in order to protect them since they're presumed innocent. Not to mention that convictions for more minor crimes typically drop off a person's record after 5-10 years. They're actually concerned about rehabilitation, not pure vengeance.
... and that's why the US has a much higher re-offense rate. EU rehabilitates, the US punishes and tries to ruin the life of anyone who ever committed a crime; regardless of whether it hurts us all as a result. Our criminal system is designed to cut off the nose to spite the face.
Finally some relief for Rick Santorum (Score:2)
That would make Google page rank to shoot so high, these guys will finally eclipse Rick Santorum.
Come on, no mug shots in article? (Score:2)
Good thing someone on Twitter already found them [twitter.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think officers should be open for libel for arresting a person. There should definitely be false arrest charges if it can be proven that the officers knowingly targeted an innocent person for some reason. However, if it's just a case of mistaken identity or not enough evidence, the officers were just doing their job. Police officers have the ability to do many things that normal citizens can't do because their job demands it.
Now the Mugshots website, on the other hand, could definitely be open to li
Alleged owners? (Score:1)
They allegedly committed extortion.
There is no "allegedly" about their ownership of the company.
Can you put the genie back in the bottle? (Score:2)
We should create a public service company funded by donations and link every real identity, name and address with every other piece of random information.
There is no way to erase the signal. Only recourse left is to add noise and reduce the signal to noise ratio. In fact