Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Crime Businesses The Courts The Internet

Alleged Owners of Mugshots.com Have Been Arrested For Extortion (lawandcrime.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the playing-with-fire dept.
Reader schwit1 writes: The alleged owners of Mugshots.com have been charged and arrested. These four men Sahar Sarid, Kishore Vidya Bhavnanie, Thomas Keesee, and David Usdan only removed a person's mugshot from the site if this individual paid a "de-publishing" fee, according to the California Attorney General on Wednesday. That's apparently considered extortion. On top of that, they also face charges of money laundering, and identity theft.

If you read a lot of articles about crime, then you're probably already familiar with the site (which is still up as of Friday afternoon). They take mugshots, slap the url multiple times on the image, and post it on the site alongside an excerpt from a news outlet that covered the person's arrest. According to the AG's office, the owners would only remove the mugshots if the person paid a fee, even if the charges were dismissed. This happened even if the suspect was only arrested because of "mistaken identity or law enforcement error." You can read the affidavit here.

Alleged Owners of Mugshots.com Have Been Arrested For Extortion More | Reply

Alleged Owners of Mugshots.com Have Been Arrested For Extortion

Comments Filter:

  • Good. Arrest =/= guilt (Score:4, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @03:24PM (#56634714)

    Frankly, arrest info shouldn't be published on the Internet at all, though it should be available to those who go in person to a courthouse. It's inexcusable that a cop's whim can ruin a person's reputation and career, even if all charges are later dismissed or judged as not guilty.

    Going after the data pimps is a good first step. Next step should be arresting/suing sheriffs and police chiefs who post such info to the Internet so it can be sucked up by data miners.

    • These people are scum, and the charge of extortion is good and valid. If this doesn't stick, I hope a class action lawsuit against these people follows in the civil courts.

    • "Innocent until proven guilty" is a myth in the US.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        "Innocent until proven guilty" is a myth in the US.

        I guess it is a myth, but not the way you mean. People don't get what it means. No one would be arrested or prosecuted if police and prosecutors had to assume everyone was innocent. Innocent until proven guilty applies in very limited places. It also don't apply to the public. I can believe someone is guilty without proof. I can believe anything I want. You have the right to be presumed innocent during your criminal trial. That's it. The rest is all made up.

        • If you have a right to be presumed innocent during the arrest too - as in, maybe police shouldn't ever draw their guns unless there's a very real threat.

  • Just a thought... (Score:4, Funny)

    by hyades1 ( 1149581 ) <hyades1@hotmail.com> on Friday May 18, 2018 @03:27PM (#56634732)

    Wouldn't it be funny if somebody hacked the site and put their mugshots up on it!

  • I am sure every victim of their site, whether they paid or not will post links to their mugshots in multiple forums.

    That would make Google page rank to shoot so high, these guys will finally eclipse Rick Santorum.

  • Good thing someone on Twitter already found them [twitter.com]

  • They allegedly committed extortion.
    There is no "allegedly" about their ownership of the company.

  • By this time, all the data of that site has been copied and saved by other shady operators and blackmailers all over the world. Even if they are gone and arrested and end up in jail, the data they compiled will live for ever in the net.

    We should create a public service company funded by donations and link every real identity, name and address with every other piece of random information.

    There is no way to erase the signal. Only recourse left is to add noise and reduce the signal to noise ratio. In fact

Slashdot Top Deals

Loan-department manager: "There isn't any fine print. At these interest rates, we don't need it."

Close