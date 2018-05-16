Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Communications The Internet United States Your Rights Online

Senate Votes To Save Net Neutrality (gizmodo.com) 86

Posted by msmash from the take-that,-pai dept.
In a monumental decision that will resonate through election season, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to reinstate the net neutrality protections the Federal Communications Commission decided to repeal late last year. From a report: For months, procedural red tape has delayed the full implementation of the FCC's decision to drop Title II protections that prevent internet service providers from blocking or throttling online content. Last week, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai confirmed that the repeal of the 2015 Open Internet Order would go into effect on June 11. But Democrats put forth a resolution to use its power under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to review new regulations by federal agencies through an expedited legislative process. All 49 Democrats in the Senate supported the effort to undo the FCC's vote. Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska crossed party lines to support the measure. Further reading: ArsTechnica.

Senate Votes To Save Net Neutrality More | Reply

Senate Votes To Save Net Neutrality

Comments Filter:

  • Not Save... Authorize... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Tulsa_Time ( 2430696 ) on Wednesday May 16, 2018 @03:56PM (#56622462)

    The FCC was never authorized.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The FCC was never authorized.

      Of course they were and the court agree. [uscourts.gov]

      • "agrees"

        after six years of legislation, and many MANY rulings Against, they finally found a version that the court would allow through by the narrowest of margins.

        that's not really "agrees" you know? that's asking mom 1100 times, till mom finally gets tired of listening to you beg.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anubis IV ( 1279820 )

      How do you figure? The FCC's congressional charter and subsequent amendments specifically authorize them to classify services under Title I and Title II and then regulate them accordingly, and the courts specifically upheld the FCC's authority to either enforce (or not enforce) Net Neutrality via Title II regulation. While I stridently disagree with what the FCC has done under Pai with regards to Net Neutrality, it's still well within their authority (though perhaps contrary to their purpose and mandate) to

    • The FCC literally exists to exert such authority.

  • Gesture is great but toothless, at this point (Score:4, Informative)

    by garcia ( 6573 ) on Wednesday May 16, 2018 @03:58PM (#56622474)

    From the article:

    Still, todayâ(TM)s vote means the proposal will have to go the House where Democrats will need to convince 25 Republicans to support net neutrality in order for the measure to passâ"and they have until January of next year to do it.

    So, as of right now, this is largely a gesture but still a good first step.

    • Yes, but all the House seats are up for re-election in November. It could very well be by January they no longer need any Republican support if the Dems take the House.

      • True, but by then the window to invoke the Congressional Review Act will be closed.

      • Not true. Everyone could vote for it in the House, and then it will go to the president...

        Veto. Dead and done.

        One the other hand, how about those same people in the Senate and the House stop wasting time with this stupid gesture and make a law. Eh that would take real work... Lets just play the politics game.

        • Re:Gesture is great but toothless, at this point (Score:4, Informative)

          by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Wednesday May 16, 2018 @04:07PM (#56622558)

          This isn't a law, it's an Act of Congress (enabled by an existing law). The President has as much legal right to veto it as you or I do.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by mysidia ( 191772 )

            "Act of congress" or not, Acts under the Congressional review act have been made invalid by a presidential veto 12 times --- every time it was Obama.

            There's no real provision in the constitution for an act of congress that can't be veto'd, aside from setting house rules, impeachment proceedings, or constitutional amendments.

            • > There's no real provision in the constitution for an act of congress that can't be veto'd,

              Actually, there is:

              "Congress can override a veto by passing the act by a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate. (Usually an act is passed with a simple majority.)"

              https://www.archives.gov/files/legislative/resources/education/veto/background.pdf

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by suutar ( 1860506 )

          if they made a law, that would be subject to veto.

        • Fine. If it comes to that, then it's one more nail in Trump's political coffin, proving yet again that he doesn't give a rats' ass about common everyday citizens, is in the pocket of corporations (and who knows who else), and needs to go.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Dems take the House.

        Dream on. I know that inside your echo chamber you see only "resistance" and Republicans will be outlawed by December, but it's fantasy. There is no enthusiasm gap, the "young" aren't going to "change politics in America." None of it is true.

        But keep believing your media's narratives. Don't let me interfere with your delusions.

      • Yes, but all the House seats are up for re-election in November. It could very well be by January they no longer need any Republican support if the Dems take the House.

        They'd lose interest in this bill if they took over the house.

        If the democrats were interested in this, they'd have passed this as a law when they controlled both the house and the Senate and the presidency.

      • Don't count your chickens until they hatch.
        In politics there can be any little spark that can change the polling.
        There are a good number of people who will always vote for their Party no mater what they do, Many of the state are gerrymandered in a way to keep people who trend toward a different political party separated enough to prevent a majority vote, or concentrate them so they get only one seat.
        The economy is still strong.
        If the democrats just run on an Anti-Trump speaking points, they may not spark en

    • bah, you left out the good part that came right after that!

      The viper pit of morons in that chamber will likely get distracted by Diamond and Silk or some shit before they ever get close to a positive vote.

    • It's worse than that, due to the Hastert rule the bill will never even be allowed a vote unless a majority of Republicans support it. So it's essentially dead in the water.

  • And then it goes to the house and then the potato-in-chief and we're hoping it makes it all the way to the end, right? I wouldn't bet on success here.

  • Thank goodness (Score:3)

    by Mark4ST ( 249650 ) on Wednesday May 16, 2018 @03:59PM (#56622488) Homepage
    Thank goodness! Now I can get back to using the internet for what it was invented for: pornography.

  • Everything that's wrong with U.S. politics (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nwaack ( 3482871 ) on Wednesday May 16, 2018 @04:02PM (#56622506)
    This should not have been a vote across party lines! This vote, and others like it, just prove that congress-critters couldn't give a flying f#ck about the people they're mean to represent.

    • Re:Everything that's wrong with U.S. politics (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Wednesday May 16, 2018 @04:09PM (#56622574)

      This vote, and others like it, just prove that congress-critters couldn't give a flying f#ck about the people they're mean to represent.

      Actually, it proves that 52 of them do

      • It proves that 52 senators are funded by the companies that have a vested interest in net neutrality. The three republicans who broke ranks... well, they took an actual risk of alienating a major source of party funding and of facing a future primary challenge, so I'll give them credit. But I'm not giving credit to democrats who voted party line when google et all will reward them for it.

    • This should not have been a vote across party lines! This vote, and others like it, just prove that congress-critters couldn't give a flying f#ck about the people they're mean to represent.

      If Net Neutrality is a measure of how much Congress cares about its constituents, then perhaps Congress should have actually passed a Net Neutrality bill, rather than leaving it up to the whims of the current administration.

  • Now that we've saved the internet from maybe possibly theoretically be censored by relatively less political ISPs for monetary reasons we can go back to cheering uberpolitical Google/Facebook/Twitter etc for continuing and ramping up their internet censorship for political reasons.

    • Digital Rectal Examinations (get it?) have been deprecated. They don't help. I'd suggest just tar and feathers and riding him out on a rail.

  • As was discussed here a few weeks ago this bill does not reinstate Net Neutrality, that's just the name they gave it for publicity purposes. Stop being played for fools by these people.

    • Here's the summary: https://www.congress.gov/bill/... [congress.gov]

      Summary: S.J.Res.52 — 115th Congress (2017-2018)

      This joint resolution nullifies the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission entitled "Restoring Internet Freedom." The rule published on February 22, 2018: (1) restores the classification of broadband Internet access service as a lightly-regulated "information service"; (2) reinstates private mobile service classification of mobile broadband Internet access service; (3) requires Intern

  • This is just a minor bump, if that. The Republican party is determined to overthrow any and all measures that might actually people vs corporations. Its quite ridiculous that things have come to this. But the people are to blame, we are the ones who elected Trump, and polls show that if the elections were held today, he'd win again. After all the lies and hypocrisy. America is stupid.
    • Yeah, we'll forget the fact that the Dems, specifically the DNC and Wasserman-Shit, did everything in their power to ensure their candidate would be the only person Trump could beat in an election.

      fuckwits. Brainless fuckwits.

  • Three Senators, not two (Score:3)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Wednesday May 16, 2018 @04:28PM (#56622696)
    Three Republican senators voted in favor: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Slashdot Top Deals

Professional wrestling: ballet for the common man.

Close