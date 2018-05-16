Senate Votes To Save Net Neutrality (gizmodo.com) 86
In a monumental decision that will resonate through election season, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to reinstate the net neutrality protections the Federal Communications Commission decided to repeal late last year. From a report: For months, procedural red tape has delayed the full implementation of the FCC's decision to drop Title II protections that prevent internet service providers from blocking or throttling online content. Last week, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai confirmed that the repeal of the 2015 Open Internet Order would go into effect on June 11. But Democrats put forth a resolution to use its power under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to review new regulations by federal agencies through an expedited legislative process. All 49 Democrats in the Senate supported the effort to undo the FCC's vote. Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska crossed party lines to support the measure. Further reading: ArsTechnica.
The FCC was never authorized.
Symbolic bullshit.
Yes, but as a Texan I note Senator Ted Cruz voted on behalf of the mafia, so I will support Beto in November. Plus the very insincere form letter I received full of republican chicken speak helped me understand he doesn't even know what he's talking about. It would be nice to see a vote in the house to figure out which representatives also need to be replaced.
Of course, Cruz will probably win anyway because Texas. Yee haw.
The FCC was never authorized.
Of course they were and the court agree. [uscourts.gov]
"agrees"
after six years of legislation, and many MANY rulings Against, they finally found a version that the court would allow through by the narrowest of margins.
that's not really "agrees" you know? that's asking mom 1100 times, till mom finally gets tired of listening to you beg.
It's sort of how district representation works these days, though...as evidenced partly by this whole thing.
How do you figure? The FCC's congressional charter and subsequent amendments specifically authorize them to classify services under Title I and Title II and then regulate them accordingly, and the courts specifically upheld the FCC's authority to either enforce (or not enforce) Net Neutrality via Title II regulation. While I stridently disagree with what the FCC has done under Pai with regards to Net Neutrality, it's still well within their authority (though perhaps contrary to their purpose and mandate) to
Re:Not Save... Authorize... (Score:4, Informative)
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
Let a few states pass laws that say they will not do business with ISPs that are not Neutral and problem solved...
10th Amendment - Underrated and under appreciated.
The FCC literally exists to exert such authority.
Gesture is great but toothless, at this point (Score:4, Informative)
From the article:
So, as of right now, this is largely a gesture but still a good first step.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, but all the House seats are up for re-election in November. It could very well be by January they no longer need any Republican support if the Dems take the House.
True, but by then the window to invoke the Congressional Review Act will be closed.
Not true. Everyone could vote for it in the House, and then it will go to the president...
Veto. Dead and done.
One the other hand, how about those same people in the Senate and the House stop wasting time with this stupid gesture and make a law. Eh that would take real work... Lets just play the politics game.
Re:Gesture is great but toothless, at this point (Score:4, Informative)
This isn't a law, it's an Act of Congress (enabled by an existing law). The President has as much legal right to veto it as you or I do.
Re: (Score:3)
"Act of congress" or not, Acts under the Congressional review act have been made invalid by a presidential veto 12 times --- every time it was Obama.
There's no real provision in the constitution for an act of congress that can't be veto'd, aside from setting house rules, impeachment proceedings, or constitutional amendments.
> There's no real provision in the constitution for an act of congress that can't be veto'd,
Actually, there is:
"Congress can override a veto by passing the act by a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate. (Usually an act is passed with a simple majority.)"
https://www.archives.gov/files/legislative/resources/education/veto/background.pdf
if they made a law, that would be subject to veto.
Dems take the House.
Dream on. I know that inside your echo chamber you see only "resistance" and Republicans will be outlawed by December, but it's fantasy. There is no enthusiasm gap, the "young" aren't going to "change politics in America." None of it is true.
But keep believing your media's narratives. Don't let me interfere with your delusions.
I live in a large city, and worked the polls yesterday. Not a single voter under 30 the entire day.
I can't remember the last election where I actually went to a polling place but I've voted in them all. Perhaps all these missing under-30's have discovered mail in ballots?
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, but all the House seats are up for re-election in November. It could very well be by January they no longer need any Republican support if the Dems take the House.
They'd lose interest in this bill if they took over the house.
If the democrats were interested in this, they'd have passed this as a law when they controlled both the house and the Senate and the presidency.
Don't count your chickens until they hatch.
In politics there can be any little spark that can change the polling.
There are a good number of people who will always vote for their Party no mater what they do, Many of the state are gerrymandered in a way to keep people who trend toward a different political party separated enough to prevent a majority vote, or concentrate them so they get only one seat.
The economy is still strong.
If the democrats just run on an Anti-Trump speaking points, they may not spark en
The viper pit of morons in that chamber will likely get distracted by Diamond and Silk or some shit before they ever get close to a positive vote.
How would a PRIMARY tell you that?
"Saved" here means nothing, right? (Score:1)
And then it goes to the house and then the potato-in-chief and we're hoping it makes it all the way to the end, right? I wouldn't bet on success here.
Re:"Saved" here means nothing, right? (Score:4, Informative)
Half true. It goes to the House. It's not a law, so no POTUS involvement.
Importantly, because it's not a law, it can go to the House after the next election. Your vote matters.
Thank goodness (Score:3)
Everything that's wrong with U.S. politics (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Everything that's wrong with U.S. politics (Score:4, Insightful)
Actually, it proves that 52 of them do
It proves that 52 senators are funded by the companies that have a vested interest in net neutrality. The three republicans who broke ranks... well, they took an actual risk of alienating a major source of party funding and of facing a future primary challenge, so I'll give them credit. But I'm not giving credit to democrats who voted party line when google et all will reward them for it.
This should not have been a vote across party lines! This vote, and others like it, just prove that congress-critters couldn't give a flying f#ck about the people they're mean to represent.
If Net Neutrality is a measure of how much Congress cares about its constituents, then perhaps Congress should have actually passed a Net Neutrality bill, rather than leaving it up to the whims of the current administration.
a bill... which can be vetoed by the current administration?
I am a person, not a commodity. Stop buying me, selling me, and otherwise treating me like cattle, or I can find another party to work with.
And this party would be exactly whom?
The Democrats? Who brought you Queen Hillary? Who, arguably would have been a better choice than Stud Muffin but not someone I could tolerate without a hefty dose of anti nausea medication and / or psychedelics.
The Libertarians? Greenies?
Lisa Murkowski would actually be a pretty good presidential candidate. Female, reasonably intelligent, basically reasonable. Not obviously beholden to too many different things (other than oil companies but nothing new here). Someon
Re: (Score:3)
She is a republican woman. She wouldn't have a chance. The liberals would call her stupid, ugly, unqualified, and any other misogynistic name they could come up with.
She is a republican woman. She wouldn't have a chance. The liberals would call her stupid, ugly, unqualified, and any other misogynistic name they could come up with.
Do you have any evidence to support this prediction, or is it just blind hatred?
Also, "stupid" and "unqualified" are not misogynistic terms. Carly Fiorina wasn't called unqualified because she's a woman, it was because she campaigned based on her experience as a corporate executive, when her only such experience was nearly destroying HP. Sarah Palin wasn't called stupid because she's a woman, it was because, well, she just isn't very smart; after all, she claimed diplomatic skill based on being able to s
I'm a card-carrying republican, and I'm pissed about how my party is letting the local ISP screw me over. I hate it.
I'm pro net-neutrality. Stop f*ing with me.
I am a person, not a commodity. Stop buying me, selling me, and otherwise treating me like cattle, or I can find another party to work with.
If you were then you'd be happy the legislature has taken this up instead of a regulatory agency.
Good (Score:1)
Huge middle finger to you, Ajit (Score:1)
Digital Rectal Examinations (get it?) have been deprecated. They don't help. I'd suggest just tar and feathers and riding him out on a rail.
Not really (Score:2)
As was discussed here a few weeks ago this bill does not reinstate Net Neutrality, that's just the name they gave it for publicity purposes. Stop being played for fools by these people.
Here's the summary: https://www.congress.gov/bill/... [congress.gov]
Summary: S.J.Res.52 — 115th Congress (2017-2018)
This joint resolution nullifies the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission entitled "Restoring Internet Freedom." The rule published on February 22, 2018: (1) restores the classification of broadband Internet access service as a lightly-regulated "information service"; (2) reinstates private mobile service classification of mobile broadband Internet access service; (3) requires Intern
Ajit didn't repeal it on his own, nor should this have been in the FCC's call in the first place. Not only that but Trump would likely sign it if this was an actual bill that could make it to his desk.
Instead, once again, the Democrats lie about these things.
It won't matter (Score:2)
fuckwits. Brainless fuckwits.
