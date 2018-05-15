Justice Department, FBI Are Investigating Cambridge Analytica (cbsnews.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBS News: The Justice Department and FBI are investigating Cambridge Analytica, the now-shuttered political data firm that was once used by the Trump campaign and came under scrutiny for harvesting data of millions of users, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Times, citing a U.S. official and people familiar with the inquiry, reported federal investigators have looked to question former employees and banks connected to the firm.
The Times reports prosecutors have informed potential witnesses there is an open investigation into the firm, whose profiles of voters were intended to help with elections. One source tells CBS News correspondent Paula Reid prosecutors are investigating the firm for possible financial crimes. A company that has that much regulatory scrutiny is almost guaranteed to have federal prosecutors interested, Reid was told. Christopher Wylie, a former Cambridge Analytica employee who spoke out about the data sharing practices, told the Times federal investigators had contacted him. The American official told the Times investigators have also contacted Facebook as a part of the probe.
Re: (Score:1)
He got some people to finally care about privacy.
FTFY. 20M people quit Facebook which isn't even a tenth of the number of fools that have signed up in the US.
People weren't only indifferent. They were slobbering in ecstasy over the likes of google and obama for vacuuming all their PI everyday. Trump changed all of this.
Exposing the depths (and more importantly the success) of manipulation by Cambridge Analytica is what woke some people up. However, this is just a repeat of the same old selfish pattern: people don't really care about some issue until it affects them personally. Do you think Trump voters suddenly cares about their privacy? I'm betting they are as indifferent as ever.
Re: (Score:2)
So are you willfully ignorant of the whole contract violation part that Cambridge Analytica engaged in that the others didn't? Or are you just that clueless?