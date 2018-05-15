Suspect Identified In CIA 'Vault 7' Leak (nytimes.com) 43
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times: In weekly online posts last year, WikiLeaks released a stolen archive of secret documents about the Central Intelligence Agency's hacking operations, including software exploits designed to take over iPhones and turn smart television sets into surveillance devices. It was the largest loss of classified documents in the agency's history and a huge embarrassment for C.I.A. officials. Now, The New York Times has learned the identity of the prime suspect in the breach (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): a 29-year-old former C.I.A. software engineer who had designed malware used to break into the computers of terrorism suspects and other targets.
F.B.I. agents searched the Manhattan apartment of the suspect, Joshua A. Schulte, one week after WikiLeaks released the first of the C.I.A. documents in March last year, and then stopped him from flying to Mexico on vacation, taking his passport, according to court records and family members. The search warrant application said Mr. Schulte was suspected of "distribution of national defense information," and agents told the court they had retrieved "N.S.A. and C.I.A. paperwork" in addition to a computer, tablet, phone and other electronics. But instead of charging Mr. Schulte in the breach, referred to as the Vault 7 leak, prosecutors charged him last August with possessing child pornography, saying agents had found the material on a server he created as a business in 2009 while he was a student at the University of Texas.
In the world of electronic data, nothing worse than taking from the CIA and NSA.
Well, there is something worse...kiddie porn.
That takes away all sympathy he may get from people.
Hold him for the smut, but send him to a dark hole for the rest of it.
Yeah, cuz it's not like they wouldn't PLANT child porn on his computer to incriminate him, would they?
Even ignoring the possibility of a government frame job, if we accept the possibility that it was planted, who is to say that the CIA et al were the ones who planted it? If someone is talented enough to steal from one of the world's elite cracking teams, don't you think that person would also be smart enough to make sure someone else takes the fall for it?
Could be. He says 50-100 has access. Also Tor (Score:2)
That certainly could be. Also, he says that he gave 50-100 people access to his server, so they could share files. Any of those people could have dumped alt.binaries.porn.lolita there. His legal liability would be questionable.
Or it could have been something like The Fappening and included pictures of people like McKayla Maroney or Liz Lee, who were under 18 at the time. There are a lot of ways a computer nerd could end up with a big stash of porn, possibly downloaded by a script, and have that large stash
Given that he's accused of taking from the worlds two best hacking organizations...
I doubt a jury will find it convincing that all the "evidence" of kiddie porn is legit.
How easy is it for the CIA and NSA to fabricate any kind of electronic evidence they want?
Yeah, I'm sure they "found" this on his computer.
It's very convenient.
That's my point. Evidently my post wasn't clear enough for the conspiracy crowd.
When you are hunting someone down for doing something that...well, maybe it isn't even illegal, but you really want them to stop- you charge them with kiddie porn.
Nobody supports a pedophile. They (NSA etc) know that. So they use it.
Well, that's a rush to judgment.
Nothing in the summary or article indicates he illegally took anything from the CIA or NSA. There's this:
Having "computer, tablet, phone and other electronics" at home is extremely common, as is having work related paperwork. Note they didn't claim that it was secret stuf
Fpmitap!
Fpmitap!
PC Load Letter? WTF does that mean?
Federal pound-me-in-the-ass prison. It's a phrase from the movie Office Space.
Out of sync YT clip here [youtube.com].
But perhaps that won't happen. The guy creates state-sponsored malware, the point of which is to take over others' computers. We already know that once malware is present, the game is over. Doubtless any serious discussion as to what malware can actually have done to his computer (is it really his? Was his last interaction with it almost a decade ago?) would be suppressed as classified. The remaining argument, "it could have happened, computers are magic" would not be impressive to a layman.
If someone has a
They also "found" a baggie of Longbottom Green behind his toaster.
The state has a *serious* PR problem if that's the first think straight people like me think of.
He deserves a medal for degrating the government's ability to perpetrate more inside jobs. Giving aid and comfort to the feds make you an accessory to mass murder.
Rules are rules are rules are rules.
AE911Truth org
At the very least, physical lockouts and uncorruptable logging of all access to verify against a warrant is woefully absent.
It's the agent with access secretly working on behalf of a powerful political faction or person, looking into dirt and connections of their political enemies that drove the 4th Amendment's creation.
I bet the kiddie porn was the reason he was working for the CIA NSA
probably found it a long time ago
But instead of charging Mr. Schulte in the breach, referred to as the Vault 7 leak, prosecutors charged him last August with possessing child pornography, saying agents had found the material on a server he created as a business in 2009 while he was a student at the University of Texas.
And if you believe this, I got a bridge for sale. Bullshit. I don't believe this even for an instant. And this is yet another use-case for encryption. It protects you from having evidence planted, as well! This is very obviously a planting of evidence when they couldn't build a real case against the guy. Despicable.
So... a traitor AND a nonce?
These are the morals of Putin, of Chekists, of Russia's ruling elite -- and their dupes and sympathisers in the West. People who would rape children, would also be selfish, sick and depraved enough to betray their homeland and people.
Death is too good for these people.
I would not be surprised if a lot of "materials" were generated by secret services as well.
There is always that one crime in the state that is the favorite of the government to make up charges.
... Manning, Snowden, Winner, and now this.