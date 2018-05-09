A Smart Doorbell Company Is Working With Cops To Report 'Suspicious' People, Activities (vice.com) 81
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Smart doorbell company Ring is making it easier for customers to call the cops on "suspicious" people and activities. The startup, which Amazon acquired for reportedly "more than" $1 billion this year, uses security cameras to let people monitor their entryways. Now, it's launching its Neighbors app -- a platform for reporting crime that, so far, police in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, and the Ventura Sheriff's Department, have access to. "Over the next days and weeks, law enforcement across the U.S. will be joining Neighbors," a Ring spokesperson told me over email.
The app, while presented as a crime-fighting aid, could also be a new place for paranoid people to profile fellow citizens, as similar platforms in the past have turned out to be. According to the company's statement in a press release for Neighbors today: "In addition to receiving push notifications about potential security issues, app users can see recent crime and safety posts uploaded by their neighbors, the Ring team and local law enforcement via an interactive map. If a neighbor notices suspicious activity in their area, they can post their own text, photo or video and alert the community to proactively prevent crime."
Florida. If the heat doesn't kill you, the alligators will. If the alligators don't kill you, the viruses will. If the viruses don't kill you, the locals will.
In Florida it was decided that it was OK to shoot someone much larger than yourself who had you down on the ground and was slamming your head into the concrete. That's not the same thing as just shooting anyone who looks suspicious.
If you have off-duty cops who pull guns on people for suspicion of stealing Mentos then they deserve shooting, yes.
(And does your friend think that pointing guns at people is a friendly gesture?)
That guy with the Mentos had paid for them. This was not good behavior for the off-duty cop who pulled the gun. Very bad optics, and scared the crap out of that guy.
So the question really is... Who in the heck buys Mentos anymore?
That's not the same thing as just shooting anyone who looks suspicious.
Except that the fight was picked by the guy with the gun, not by the teenager who was "armed" only with a candy bar and a bottle of iced tea. The armed idiot could have followed the advice of the dispatcher instead and the unarmed kid would still be alive today.
Florida endorsed his terrible decision, and has let other similar idiots off the hook for shooting at people who they were afraid of (regardless of whether or not there was any reason for said fear).
Even so I can infer from your comment that you are an idiot.
, his death solved the problem that neighborhood had.
You can't study a neighborhood in a vacuum. Can you support the notion that absolutely nothing else in that neighborhood changed? Nobody moved out, nobody changed jobs, police presence didn't change, taxes didn't change? Many things changed at the same time that had nothing to do with the senseless murder of a teenager. You cannot support the notion that his death somehow magically changed the neighborhood into Utopia.
Depends on the state laws, etc....
A few years back, here in LA, there was a case where a guy came out on the balcony of his 2nd story apartment, and saw just below in the parking lot, 2 thieves in his car rummaging around stealing stuff.
He pulled out his gun and opened fire, killing one and wounding the other I believe, that ran off.
They actually tried to try him, but no jury would convict him.
You know the break-ins in that neighborhood stopped after that teenager was killed, right?
If you were a thief, would you want to break into houses in a neighborhood where they kill people just walking down the street? I'd stay away from that neighborhood too!
You know the break-ins in that neighborhood stopped after that teenager was killed, right?
Citation sorely needed. Really, Trayvon Martin was responsible for all of the break-ins in that neighborhood, such that after his death burglary ceased to be a thing that happens there? Somehow, I'm skeptical.
I was out of work at that time so I watched the entire trial. Trayvons girlfriend told the court under oath that trayvon was home, then told her he was going back out to confront "that cracker"
BR so in short, trayvon instigated the issue, as walking behind someone isnt a crime, and trayvon was also racist.
Makes sense (Score:4, Informative)
Hmm...why don't you always keep one chambered?
Pretty much every gun in my house are loaded to full capacity +1 in the chamber, ready to go when I might need them.
I hope you live alone.
I hope no burglar can find any of your weapons before you can.
I really hope your heavy rounds don't penetrate your walls should you miss.
I have no children living with me, but even if I did, I'd train them to know and respect and LEAVE weapons alone, like my parents did with me.
Kids aren't stupid, they just have to be trained right.
I have a LOT of guns. I have many of them staged within the house, I'm never far away from one, so, got that covered.
Thank God. Hopefully you won't breed.
A lot of my neighbors have doorbell cameras and will post suspicious stuff to community Facebook groups, occasionally to law enforcement. Lets just hope there are limits put in place. They're security cameras, not public tracking devices.
It would be difficult for police to set up a network to do this throughout neighborhoods (cost, potential constitutional issues), but it's perfectly legal for a group of private civilians to collect images of the public, tag it almost however they want (as long as it's opinion-based), and upload it wherever they're allowed. They can label as suspicious a minority in an overwhelmingly white neighborhood, a teen in a beater car, or a child without his or her parents as long as they're stating an opinion about it being suspicious, completely ignoring (or oblivious) that the person recently moved in, the teen lives there and just bought their first car with their own money, or the kid is ten and playing just a couple of doors down from home. Having police respond to these wastes resources and contributes to the further deterioration of neighborhood relations.
Crafting laws to cover this without blocking legitimate reports would be difficult, if not impossible. This can only change through social pressure. If a group like this forms in your neighborhood, it could be helpful to join even if you don't want to if only to talk some sense into those who read too much into perfectly innocent activities.
Neighborhood Watch (Score:3)
My daughter's neighborhood had several cars broken into. The neighborhood watch has a facebook group that alerted members. They all polled their surveillance cameras and each found the same van casing their houses throughout the area. They emailed all the pictures to the local Sheriff's department and they caught the van in another area the next night. Cameras are everywhere now and if neighbors unite they have an amazing amount of coverage.
Changing times (Score:2)
Joking aside, I wonder if this will do more to create false perceptions of danger than it will to keep people genuinely informed.
Some women checking out of an AirBNB in California ended up getting a huge police response and detained for a few hours because a neighbor saw them loading their luggage into a car and assumed they were robbing the place.
This shit already happens without a "Neighbors app" and is bound to get worse with one.
Re: (Score:1)
Or the three black teens shopping at Nordstrom Rack who clearly had to be shoplifters.
Re: (Score:1)
Of course it will. Pearl-clutching, old, white hags are gonna start calling the cops on any black person they see through their doorbell camera. Walking while black will be the new crime of the day.
Are the stereotypical old ladies of the future going to monitor their Neighbors app instead of a police scanner? Joking aside, I wonder if this will do more to create false perceptions of danger than it will to keep people genuinely informed.
Have you ever read the police log of a small town? People are afraid of their own shadows. Your average person is not qualified to assess what is a threat and what isn't.
Network security (Score:2)
Except for when you don’t because the data extraction and monitoring is done surreptiously?
Think of the US version of more a public private partnership. With the FBI, DEA, NSA, CIA buying into a bulk commercial product that has every face and license plate in a state.
In the UK you know your face is going to be tracked.
In the USA your never really sure what agency is actually tasked to collect domestically*.
Skybell is better (Score:2)
It's unfortunate that Ring gets all the press, as Skybell is such a better product.
Wider working temperature range (rather important for us in the deep Northeast), and no charge for cloud access to a week's worth of videos. We've been loving ours... integrated just fine into SmartThings.
It's like Norton/McAfee.... the lesser product in the class gets all the name recognition, while better alternatives go around relatively unknown.
Any monetized security sounds suspicious to me. Being owned by Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, or any of the other tech giants certainly doesn't help your cause in my book.
Because being a small tech company makes you more ethical? lolwut? Facebook was a shitty company long before it became a tech giant.
If I'm forced to share my data with you then I'm not playing. There are plenty of cheap-Chinese-plastic-crap options that allow you keep your data private and some of them are actually getting better at basic IoT security.
Now you’re definitely trolling.
Welcome to the future (Score:2)
this seems like it only has one market. (Score:4, Interesting)
I moved back into my parents old home in an Ohio suburb temporarily after they died in order to auction off the estate and sell the property. Granted this was in 2010 so the economy was about as stable a foundation as the Los Angles I had lived the bulk of my adult life in, but I was prepared for a long sale anyhow. In the first two weeks I lived there I got 3 neighbors banging on my door announcing themselves and nearly demanding to know who i was, who my wife was, what school my kids went to, and how many cars I owned. I was left politely at some point with a cake from Wal-Mart and a suggested church. At the end of the month I received a phone call from the local police department reporting a burglar had entered the home and had been detained after claiming to be my husband. After confirming he was indeed my husband with police, who seemed stunned to see actual gay people, life settled back down to normal with the exception of the now monthly 'jesus saves' fliers that would arrive unsolicited on my car windshield from neighbourhood kids.
A month passes and we're both playing Borderlands in the living room when we notice a handful of police walking alongside the house to the back yard. The neighbours who were standing proudly in our driveway, had called the police on our utility meter reader, who was black. After enduring a half hour with the neighbours explaining everything from make-believe methamphetamine addicts to the second amendment and gun ownership, they left.
long story short, we finally sold the property and moved back to LA, but the obsession with night prowlers, evil lurking in the shadows, drug addicts, and the paranoid gun culture was pretty shocking. This was a city thats biggest crime was a McDonalds truck that had lost its brakes and slid backwards into an adjacent sandwich shop, yet everyone on the block was geared up like a K-Town shop owner in the LA riots. It made zero sense...however if you're selling a doorbell that profiles people, ive got just the customer.
Smart move by Amazon (Score:1)
because when they automate everything, they can sack all those minimum wage drones and then stop them breaking into rich people's homes because that is the only way left to feed themselves/family.
I have one of these cameras... (Score:1)
I have one of these cameras and so far it's recorded a couple knock-knock thieves, my BMW M3 getting stolen (yanked onto a flatbed and gone in under 60 seconds) and also captured the boyfriend of a girl I know making out with another girl while they were alone on my porch.
It's also exposed my ring-using neighbors as a (virtually) huddled bunch of paranoid slut shaming racists who aren't aware of due process, or even innocent until proven guilty.
It really is disgusting.
